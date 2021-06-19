U.S. Open Round 2 betting update: Rahm's odds improve as Koepka stumbles

We're halfway home at the U.S. Open, and here's what we know: Jon Rahm remains a strong favorite to bring this home, but he's not alone. And leading the tournament on Friday doesn't necessarily give you the juice to win on Sunday. Here are the latest odds, via BetMGM.

With a second-round 70, Rahm tightened his grip on the favorite slot, as his odds dropped to +400 (bet $100 to win $400, or 4-1) from +550 Thursday and +900 pre-tournament. Xander Schauffele rode an even-par 71 to the second-best odds in the tournament, +700 down from +1800 pre-tournament.

Their status shows that sports books aren't quite sold on the two men at the top of the leaderboard. Co-leader Russell Henley has seen his overnight odds improve from +3300 to +1100. Sports books aren't quite so enamored with the story of 48-year-old co-leader Richard Bland, setting his line far lower at +3300.

Matthew Wolff, who rode a -3 round to a tie for second, saw his odds jump from +6600 Thursday to +1000. Bubba Watson saw an even higher jump thanks to his -4 round, from +15000 all the way up to +2000. Collin Morikawa has seen his odds oscillate, from +2200 before the tournament to +10000 Thursday, and back to +2200 Friday after a strong rebound performance.

On the flip side, Brooks Koepka's struggles meant his odds rose from +750 Thursday to +1600 after Friday. Rory McIlroy's odds more than doubled, from +1400 to +3300. And Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama saw his championship chances vaporize and his odds to win with them, going from +1800 to +15000 over the course of the day.

Winners have historically come from high on the leaderboard at the halfway point of the U.S. Open, so if you're going to put some capital behind one of the leaders with longer odds, now would be the time to do it.

Brooks Koepka isn't quite the U.S. Open favorite he was on Thursday. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter at @jaybusbee or contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com.

