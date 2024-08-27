US Open news and results LIVE: Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic cruise before Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper begin

Coco Gauff is congratulated by France’s Varvara Gracheva (Getty Images)

Coco Gauff got off to the perfect start in her defence of the US Open crown with a comfortable win over Varvara Gracheva, while 2017 champion Sloane Stephens suffered a surprise defeat by French player Clara Burel, despite the American winning the first set 6-0.

Guaff’s fellow American Ben Shelton continued his impressive rise, seeing off 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in straight sets, bringing Thiem’s grand slam career to an end.

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Ugo Humbert also progressed on the men’s side, while the women’s Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen fought back to see off Amanda Anisimova, as Donna Vekic and Daria Kasatkina also made it into the second round.

On Tuesday, British players Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Dan Evans and Jack Draper all begin their campaigns at Flushing Meadows, after Harriet Dart progressed and Jan Choinski – the German-born Polish-British player who represents the UK – was beaten in a heartbreaking fifth set by Roberto Carballes Baena having battled through qualifying to reach the main draw.

Follow all the latest US Open news, results and build-up to today’s action.

US Open 2024

US Open underway with first round matches at Flushing Meadows

Britain’s Harriet Dart books stiff second-round test

Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career ends at hands of Ben Shelton

Dominic Thiem: ‘The normal life is now coming'

09:20 , Lawrence Ostlere

“I was struggling enough in the last years, especially since I was not able to come back to my level,” he said.

“But once I took the decision this year in March, from this moment on I was happy about it.

“Obviously I was also able to kind of prepare already for this new chapter that is coming soon.

“I always loved playing on tour, and I was very patient about it, but honestly, I also always really enjoyed being home and to have, as much as it was possible, a normal life at home.

“And that’s why I really look forward to this one now, that the normal life is now coming.

“That’s why I think it’s not that difficult for me, and that’s why I’m really also happy with my decision.”

US Open results: Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career ends at hands of Ben Shelton

09:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Dominic Thiem’s grand slam career is over after losing in the first round of the US Open to American Ben Shelton.

The 30-year-old is retiring after his home tournament in Vienna in October and was given the red-carpet treatment at Flushing Meadows, the venue of his one grand slam win in 2020.

Thiem was handed a wild card and the honour of opening Arthur Ashe on the first day of the tournament but succumbed to a 6-4 6-2 6-2 loss to American 13th seed Ben Shelton.

The Austrian, who has been besieged by injuries in recent years, said he is “happy” about his retirement and is looking forward to life after tennis.

Dominic Thiem, right, was beaten in the first round by Ben Shelton (Seth Wenig/AP) (AP)

Harriet Dart’s mum brings ‘different dynamic’ to coaching duties

09:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

Harriet Dart is enjoying having her mum as her coach for the US Open and says the pair have only had one argument.

Dart made it into the second round at Flushing Meadows for the first time after disposing of Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet 6-1 6-2 on Monday.

With her regular coach Olga Morozova reluctant to travel outside the UK, Dart’s mum Susie stepped up in her absence for the American hard-court swing.

It brought instant results in New York, with Dart set to reach a provisional career high of 66.

“It’s a different dynamic, that’s for sure,” the 26-year-old said.

More:

Harriet Dart’s mum brings ‘different dynamic’ to coaching duties

US Open results: Britain’s Harriet Dart books stiff second-round test

08:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Harriet Dart made it through to the second round of the US Open for the first time after breezing past Chloe Paquet in New York.

Dart is enjoying the best period of her career and after making it through to the third round at Wimbledon, she has followed it up by winning her first main draw match at Flushing Meadows.

The 26-year-old dropped just two games in a dominant performance which saw her win 6-1 6-2 and victory will see her ranking rise to a provisional career high of 66 in the world.

She will have her work cut out to repeat her Wimbledon feat as 13th seed Emma Navarro waits in the next round.

Harriet Dart beat Chloe Paquet in straight sets (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

US Open news and result

08:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Coco Gauff got off to the perfect start in her defence of the US Open crown with a comfortable win over Varvara Gracheva, while 2017 finalist Madison Keys also made a smooth passage to the second round.

Guaff’s fellow American Ben Shelton continued his impressive rise, seeing off 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev and Ugo Humbert also progressed on the men’s side, while the women’s Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen battled back to see off Amanda Anisimova, as Donna Vekic and Daria Kasatkina also made it into the second round.

On Tuesday, British players Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, Dan Evans and Jack Draper all begin their campaigns at Flushing Meadows, after Jon Choinski – the German-born Polish-British player who represents the UK – was beaten in a heartbreaking fifth set by Roberto Carballes Baena having battled through qualifying to reach the main draw.

Follow all the latest US Open news, results and build-up to today’s action.