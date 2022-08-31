US Open LIVE: Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava tennis score and updates from second round

Andy Murray is in US Open action today as he takes on Emilio Nava in the second round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The former champion aims to reach the third round of a grand slam for just the second time since 2018.

The US Open winner in 2012 got off to a great start in New York thanks to a straight sets win over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday in what was his first straight sets win at a grand slam since 2017. He now faces 20-year-old American Nava who is ranked a career high 200th in the world.

The 35-year-old Brit had been troubled by muscle cramps coming into the final grand slam of the season but his performance against the tournament’s 24th seed Cerundolo and the straight sets win he achieved will also be a boost to his chances and confidence.

Victory for Murray will also enhance the British interest in the tournament after Emma Raducanu failed to defend her title by losing 6-3 6-3 to France’s Alizé Cornet in the first round of the women’s competition.

Follow all the action from the US Open second round as Andy Murray takes on Emilio Nava:

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava

Match scheduled to start at 5pm (BST)

Murray beat Francisco Cerúndolo 7-5 6-3 6-3 in first round

20-year-old Nava is ranked 200th in the world - a career best

Murray 2-2 Nava*

17:47 , Michael Jones

After another break point goes begging Murray targets the baseline with a mixture of shots and works Nava across the court to draw the game back to deuce.

The Scot isn’t giving this one up. The game has been going almost nine minutes and they’re into a fifth deuce.

Murray 2-2 Nava*

17:44 , Michael Jones

‘Yes!’ screams Nava as he steps into the court and smokes a backhand winner across court to save a break point. He’s rescued four of them already in this set.

Deuce.

Murray 2-2 Nava*

17:42 , Michael Jones

The drop shot comes in handy for Murray again. Murray’s been on the backfoot in this game but has defended incredibly well to get himself up to deuce.

A wild sprint to get to the ball sees Murray drop it back over the net and Nava belts his return wide.

40-40.

*Murray 2-2 Nava

17:38 , Michael Jones

Well played. Murray’s serves down the middle are top quality. He sends Nava off balance and closes out the game with a forehand winner down the line.

*Murray 1-2 Nava

17:38 , Michael Jones

Murray needs to find a way to take the sting out of Nava’s forehand as the American takes the first point in the next game.

Two decent serves down the centre line bring Murray back in front and he sprints up to a shot that just drops over the net and flicks a drop shot of his own into Nava’s side of the court.

Nava’s manages to get there to return the stroke and Murray’s high backhand finisher gives him another point.

40-15.

Murray 1-2 Nava*

17:34 , Michael Jones

Nava’s forehand returns are generating a ton of pace. He’s averaging 85 mph with his returns and it’s causing problems for Murray. That’s a lot of power from the American.

He’s closes out his service game to stay in front in the set.

Murray 1-1 Nava*

17:32 , Michael Jones

Those who have seen Emilio Nava play quite a bit fancy him to take at least a set off Murray tonight and from these early exchanges it more than possible.

He’s got a decent technique and a seemingly aggressive attitude in his search for points.

Murray takes the first point of Nava’s next service game but the youngster responds with three in a row to move 40-15 in front.

*Murray 1-1 Nava

17:29 , Michael Jones

30-30. Each player takes a point from the next two rallies before Murray sends down his first ace with a serve down the centre line.

The Scot closes out his game when Nava goes long with a forehand.

One game apiece in the first set.

*Murray 0-1 Nava

17:27 , Michael Jones

What can Murray conjure from his own serve?

He wins the first point to move 15-0 but misses his first serve in the next rally. A soft 78mph second serve is pounced on by Nava and Murray’s return is spooned over the back of the court.

15-15.

Murray 0-1 Nava*

17:25 , Michael Jones

Sublime! Nava saves his third break point with some aggressive forehands then moves ahead with an expert cross-court backhand that lands right on the edge of the sideline.

The next rally is over quickly and it’s a hold of serve for the American!

Murray 0-0 Nava*

17:22 , Michael Jones

Wild! An attempted overhead smash from Nava is badly mishit and he smokes his shot over the back of court. What should have been a winner gifts Murray another break point.

But... he can’t take it. He tries a two-handed backhander across court but goes long in the next rally. Back to deuce.

Murray 0-0 Nava*

17:20 , Michael Jones

Nava saves the break point then forces Murray into an error to move to advantage in the game.

Nava misses his first serve and allows Murray to dictate the next rally, he moves the 20-year-old around the court and brings the game back to deuce when Nava goes long.

This is a decent opening game. 40-40.

Murray 0-0 Nava*

17:19 , Michael Jones

Nava lands a couple of first serves, the second being up at 128mph to bring the game back level at 30-30.

The next rally is an exchange from the baseline with both men hammering the ball at each other alternating between forehand and backhand.

Murray slices back a return and wins the point as Nava sends his shot into the net.

Break point for Murray.

Murray 0-0 Nava*

17:16 , Michael Jones

Let’s go! Emilio Nava is serving first and a short rally ends with the American fizzing a backhand out of play to give Andy Murray the first point of the match.

Nava miscues another backhand and sends one long in the next rally. Murray is quickly up to 0-30 in the first game of the first set.

Murray vs Nava

17:12 , Michael Jones

The Arthur Ashe court isn’t full by any means but hopefully the standard of tennis between Andy Murray and Emilio Nava brings in the crowds.

It’ll be a packed house later on though when Serena Williams takes the court around midnight UK time.

Murray vs Nava

17:10 , Michael Jones

Here comes Andy...

Sir Andy back in Ashe 👋 pic.twitter.com/W5AmrBw1it — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2022

Murray vs Nava

17:07 , Michael Jones

It’s a warm day in New York and there’s an awkward shadow line about halfway across the court thanks to the roof. This should be a good test for both men.

Nava is just starting out on his career and will gain a ton of experience from facing Murray here but the Scot could take control of the match early on and make things extremely difficult for the 20-year-old.

Murray vs Nava

17:03 , Michael Jones

Both players are out on court and going through their warm-ups. Murray looks strong and confident, can he reach the US Open third round this evening?

Murray optimistic about the future

16:58 , Michael Jones

Monday’s victory over Francisco Cerúndolo was the first time Andy Murray has won a straight-sets match at a grand slam since Wimbledon five years ago, and following the match he said: “That felt like five sets to me. It’s very tricky conditions, very humid and hot.

“I was really happy with the way I got through that one; it was not easy.”

Ten years on from his maiden grand slam title at the US Open, Murray has partnered back up with Ivan Lendl and remains optimistic that he can have more memorable grand slam days.

Speaking about his coach Murray said: “He’s a man of few words. He wasn’t saying loads but to have him there supporting me is really important.

“He’s still there supporting me at this stage in my career when many people wouldn’t.”

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava latest odds

16:49 , Michael Jones

Andy Murray is the odds on favourite to progress to the third round of the US Open but he’ll face a tricky test from America’s Emilio Nava.

Murray’s chances of winning the tourament aren’t great with the betting company giving him an 80/1 shot. Daniil Medvedev is the hot favourite to lift the men’s trophy at 23/10 with Rafael Nadal his closest challenger at 4/1.

Latest odds according to Betfair:

Andy Murray - 1/6

Emilio Nava - 4/1

Murray to win 3-0 in straight set - 6/5

Murray back on the big stage

16:35 , Michael Jones

Big wins on the game’s largest stages have been tough to come by in the last few years for Andy Murray who continues to fight his way back up the rankings after undergoing a pair of hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019.

In fact, since the 2019 Australian Open, the former world No. 1 had played in just six grand slams before this year’s US Open, advancing as far as the third round just once.

Murray has long been a fan favourite in America following his victory at Flushing Meadows in 2012. His first-round win here on Monday in which he dismissed No. 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets delighted the crowd but they’ll be backing his young American opponent tonight.

Murray vs Nava

16:30 , Michael Jones

Andy Murray has gained momentum after upsetting Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets in the first round of the US Open.

Since May 2022 Murray has a 70% edge in the Power Index based on his recent performance and online media coverage and Murray has an ATP rank that is 152 positions higher than Emilio Nava.

On paper this should be a regulation win for the Brit but with Murray’s cramp issues and his ongoing recovery from hip surgery Nava may think he is in with a chance.

Murray’s mysterious cramp problem

16:24 , Michael Jones

Andy Murray’s cramp issues remain a mystery after tests came back clear ahead of the US Open.

The 35-year-old has generally coped well with hot and humid conditions during his career but has struggled over the past few weeks, cramping in three different matches, including his loss to Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati last week.

Murray underwent sweat testing to try to get to the bottom of the problem but that did not flag up any issues.

“It was all good. Sweat test was good. Blood test was good. No illnesses. I think it would be nice if you were one thing, you were deficient in something, maybe it is because of that,” he said.

“But at least I know now it is more down to either conditioning or hydration or food-related. That is something I can obviously control a little bit as well.

“But I feel like I am in decent shape so that it is why it is concerning. I don’t really know why it has happened. Last few days in practice I have actually felt a bit better in the conditions and everything so hopefully I will be all right on Monday.”

Dart could overtake Raducanu as British no. 1

16:16 , Michael Jones

Andy Murray is the main British interest today but Harriet Dart also meets Dalma Galfi in the early evening and has a special reward should she win her second round match.

She defeated 10th seed Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (10-8), 1-6, 6-3 in round one and should she win today she becomes the women’s British no. 1.

(Getty Images)

Andy Murray practised with Emilio Nava

16:05 , Michael Jones

A decade on from his US Open victory at Flushing Meadows, Andy Murray is targeting the US Open last 32 for the first time since 2016 as he takes on American wild card Emilio Nava in the second round.

“I actually hit with him a couple days ago, so it was good to get on the court with him,” the three-time major winner revealed.

“Because otherwise, I saw a little bit of his match [defeating John Millman in five sets], but actually being on the court with someone and feeling their shots is helpful when you don’t know loads about them.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava

16:00 , Michael Jones

What TV channel is the US Open on in the UK?

The US Open will be shown live on Amazon Prime in the UK, with all matches from the tournament available to stream on Prime Video which is available on Smart TVs and the Prime Video app as well as online.

The match is due to start at 12pm ET (5pm BST).

Andy Murray vs Emilio Nava

15:26 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the US Open second round as Britain’s Andy Murray takes on American youngster Emilio Nava.

Murray is hoping to reach the third round of a gram slam for just the second time since 2018 but will take a lot of confidence out of his straight sets victory over Francisco Cerúndolo in his first match. He settled into a nice rhythm to defeat the Argentine 7-5 6-3 6-3 and he’ll be hoping to repeat that kind of performance this evening.

Standing in his way is the 20-year-old Nava who made his grand slam debut at this event last year after being given a wildcard for the singles main draw. He lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the first round then but defeated John Millman 7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 6-1 across five sets to reach the second round of the 2022 edition.

Nava is ranked 200th in the world and it would be a huge upset if he were to beat Murray today. Still, stranger things have happened before.