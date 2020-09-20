US Open live golf scores, results, highlights from Sunday's Round 4 leaderboard

The 2020 U.S. Open all comes down to this.
Sunday stands to be the toughest day yet of the tournament; golfers will make a final dash for the top of the leaderboard, but the greens at Winged Foot Golf Club should be especially perilous after three days of competition. Only seven players recorded an under-par score during Saturday's Round 3, and the greens only stand to be slicker and faster in Round 4.
Perhaps the biggest story to come out of the U.S. Open is second-year pro Matthew Wolff, who carded an incredible 5-under 65 on Saturday to take sole possession of the tournament lead heading into the final round. If Wolff can finish strong, then he can earn not only his second professional win but also his first golf major. But look for Byrson DeChambeau (3 under) and Louis Oosthuizen (1 under), the only other players under par after three rounds, to be strong as well.
Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Round 4 of the 2020 U.S. Open. Follow below for complete results from Sunday's leaderboard.
MORE: Watch the U.S. Open live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)
U.S. Open leaderboard 2020
Click here or refresh the page if you don't see scores and results above.
U.S. Open updates, highlights from Sunday's Round 4
4:40 p.m.: DeChambeau and Wolff both go par on the 13th; time's running out for a comeback.
4:28 p.m.: Not quite a disaster for Wolff on the par-5 12th, but not far off: He fails to gain a stroke and settles for par. DeChambeau maintains a three-stroke lead with six holes remaining in the round.
Down the stretch they come.@b_dechambeau leads @matthew_wolff5 by 3 with six holes to play at Winged Foot.— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
4:21 p.m.: DeChambeau is doing something that hasn't been done since 1955.
Last time @usopengolf champion had the only final round score under par in the field: Jack Fleck, 1955— Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) September 20, 2020
DeChambeau (currently -3 today) is the only player in the field under par today.
4:08 p.m.: DeChambeau sinks a birdie on the 11th, giving him a three-stroke lead over Wolff, who goes for par. DeChambeau is starting to pull away in crunch time.
3:56 p.m.: Wolff misses his par-saving attempt, giving an extra stroke to DeChambeau after he makes par. This could be the turning point of the tournament.
3:52 p.m.: Interesting situation over on the par-3 10th; Wolff's tee lands in the rough right by the bunker. He has to choke up on his club and stand in the bunker to get the ball back onto the green, and very nearly sinks a birdie on the attempt. He'll have a 7-foot par attempt, but DeChambeau can gain another stroke or two here depending on how thinks play out (he has a 15-foot birdie attempt).
3:43 p.m.: Unbelievable — both Wolff and DeChambeau hit their respective eagle attempts; if there were crowds here, the place would be roaring. They head into the back nine at 5-under and 4-under, respectively.
DeChambeau's eagle:
SPEEEED PERFECTION.@b_dechambeau lands an at the 9th. #USOPen pic.twitter.com/3pjMJPNzgK— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
And Wolff's:
FLY, EAGLES, FLY!!@matthew_wolff5 answers back with an of his own at the 9th. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/DX04y8Bkpn— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
3:38 p.m.: DeChambeau and Wolff both find the green on the par-5 ninth, but Wolff has a 10-foot look at eagle compared to DeChambeau's 38-foot attempt; if Wolff can sink that (assuming DeChambeau misses and hits birdie), then both golfers will head into the back nine tied for the lead at 4-under.
3:29 p.m.: DeChambeau's 10-foot par attempt breaks too soon, and he'll have to settle for the tap-in bogey. Lucky for him, Wolff's 8-foot par attempt just missed to the left, so he remains in sole possession of first place. They move to the ninth hole at 3-under and 2-under, respectively.
3:26 p.m.: Wolff and DeChambeau both looking at long-ish putts to save par on the eighth hole — this could be an impactful hole.
3:23 p.m.: Xander Schauffele notches consecutive birdies on Holes 8 and 9 to go to even for the tournament; he has a chance to make up some ground on the back nine too.
3:20 p.m.: Wolff and DeChambeau both score par on the seventh.
3 p.m.: Wolff and DeChambeau both go for par on the sixth. Onward.
2:46 p.m.: DeChambeau takes the outright lead after sinking a 7-foot putt to save par on Hole 5; Wolff, meanwhile, can't sink the 10-foot par attempt and settles for the bogey. He's now in second at 3-under after two bogeys in three holes.
.@matthew_wolff5 drops to 3-under par and out of the lead after a bogey at the 5th. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/KqUQIUij7d— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
2:30 p.m.: DeChambeau showing he's more than just a power golfer. He ended up scoring a birdie here to pull even with Wolff at 4-under!
Strength is great, but touch is better.@b_dechambeau approach at the 4th was all touch. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/1qY9upHRkZ— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
Tied at the top in the #USOpen.@b_dechambeau rolls one in at the 4th to take a share of the lead. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/eeaz6jh1LO— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
2:18 p.m.: Wolff bogies on his third hole of the day, putting him 1-over for the round and giving him just a stroke lead over DeChambeau.
1:48 p.m.: A bunker birdie. Excellent stuff from Daniel Berger.
HE DESERVED IT!@Harris_English with the first of the day at the 2nd. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Wce5oYfrht— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
1:45 p.m.: DeChambeau isn't going to just settle for the second-place finish.
Right at it with a 7-iron at the 1st. @b_dechambeau coming out of the gate !#USOpen pic.twitter.com/jsT7egGjqn— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
1:08 p.m.: That's about as perfect a shot as you can make, Justin Thomas.
The Terrific Touch of Thomas. @justinthomas #USOpen pic.twitter.com/T7nkRza9gG— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
12:44 p.m.: More excellent short game from the Winged Foot Golf Club:
The *imaginative* short game of @bubbawatson. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/aKJIjX4HYr— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
12:43 p.m.: That's a beautiful up-and-down from Daniel Berger to save par.
That is not an up and down, that's an up and up! @DanielBerger59— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
INDEED, @Fehertwit. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/3e53CzVR7S
11:31 a.m.: An amazing tee shot sets up an easy birdie for Tyler Duncan on the 10th:
Right club, right bounce, exceptional. @tduncgolf with a beauty off the tee at the 10th. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/mzAPpIa8uF— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
9:54 a.m.: Michael Thompson is just showing off on this masterful 26-foot birdie.
Got the right speed.— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
Perfect* speed and line!@MSlickGolf sinks a 26-foot at the 1st. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/ZYhROxhbyQ
9:42 a.m.: John Pak scores the first eagle of the day — a little late, all told, but still impressive.
First of the day has landed at the 6th!— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
Courtesy of @johnnydpak. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/DBXyr8EKtF
9:24 a.m.: Jason Day is looking good early on the third hole.
Let's see what happens here... @JDayGolf with an artful approach at the 1st. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/mIsX3yxjol— U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020
U.S. Open tee times 2020
Round 4: Sunday, Sept. 20
Hole No. 1
|Tee time (ET)
|Pairing
|8 a.m.
|Abraham Ancer
|8:11 a.m.
|John Pak, Troy Merritt
|8:22 a.m.
|Rory Sabbatini, Shugo Imahira
|8:33 a.m.
|Chesson Hadley, Shane Lowry
|8:44 a.m.
|Cameron Smith, Sebastián Muñoz
|8:55 a.m.
|Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
|9:06 a.m.
|Robert MacIntyre, Tyler Duncan
|9:17 a.m.
|Bernd Wiesberger, Brian Harman
|9:28 a.m.
|Stephan Jaeger, Erik van Rooyen
|9:39 a.m.
|Taylor Pendrith, Michael Thompson
|9:50 a.m.
|Romain Langasque, Lucas Herbert
|10:01 a.m.
|Adam Scott, Ryo Ishikawa
|10:12 a.m.
|Adam Hadwin, Sungjae Im
|10:23 a.m.
|Matt Wallace, Rickie Fowler
|10:34 a.m.
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Jon Rahm
|10:45 a.m.
|Daniel Berger, Charles Howell III
|10:56 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Renato Paratore
|11:07 a.m.
|Thomas Detry, Lanto Griffin
|11:18 a.m.
|Brendon Todd, Bubba Watson
|11:29 a.m.
|Tony Finau, Lee Westwood
|11:40 a.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Paul Casey
|11:51 a.m.
|Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel
|12:02 p.m.
|Will Zalatoris, Adam Long
|12:13 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Thomas Pieters
|12:24 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Webb Simpson
|12:35 p.m.
|Lucas Glover, Alex Noren
|12:46 p.m.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello, Viktor Hovland
|12:57 p.m.
|Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy
|1:08 p.m.
|Harris English, Xander Schauffele
|1:19 p.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen
|1:30 p.m.
|Bryson DeChambeau, Matthew Wolff