US Open live golf scores, results, highlights from Sunday's Round 4 leaderboard

The 2020 U.S. Open all comes down to this.

Sunday stands to be the toughest day yet of the tournament; golfers will make a final dash for the top of the leaderboard, but the greens at Winged Foot Golf Club should be especially perilous after three days of competition. Only seven players recorded an under-par score during Saturday's Round 3, and the greens only stand to be slicker and faster in Round 4.

Perhaps the biggest story to come out of the U.S. Open is second-year pro Matthew Wolff, who carded an incredible 5-under 65 on Saturday to take sole possession of the tournament lead heading into the final round. If Wolff can finish strong, then he can earn not only his second professional win but also his first golf major. But look for Byrson DeChambeau (3 under) and Louis Oosthuizen (1 under), the only other players under par after three rounds, to be strong as well.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Round 4 of the 2020 U.S. Open. Follow below for complete results from Sunday's leaderboard.

U.S. Open updates, highlights from Sunday's Round 4

4:40 p.m.: DeChambeau and Wolff both go par on the 13th; time's running out for a comeback.

4:28 p.m.: Not quite a disaster for Wolff on the par-5 12th, but not far off: He fails to gain a stroke and settles for par. DeChambeau maintains a three-stroke lead with six holes remaining in the round.

Down the stretch they come.@b_dechambeau leads @matthew_wolff5 by 3 with six holes to play at Winged Foot. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) September 20, 2020

4:21 p.m.: DeChambeau is doing something that hasn't been done since 1955.

Last time @usopengolf champion had the only final round score under par in the field: Jack Fleck, 1955



DeChambeau (currently -3 today) is the only player in the field under par today.



— Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) September 20, 2020

4:08 p.m.: DeChambeau sinks a birdie on the 11th, giving him a three-stroke lead over Wolff, who goes for par. DeChambeau is starting to pull away in crunch time.

3:56 p.m.: Wolff misses his par-saving attempt, giving an extra stroke to DeChambeau after he makes par. This could be the turning point of the tournament.

3:52 p.m.: Interesting situation over on the par-3 10th; Wolff's tee lands in the rough right by the bunker. He has to choke up on his club and stand in the bunker to get the ball back onto the green, and very nearly sinks a birdie on the attempt. He'll have a 7-foot par attempt, but DeChambeau can gain another stroke or two here depending on how thinks play out (he has a 15-foot birdie attempt).

3:43 p.m.: Unbelievable — both Wolff and DeChambeau hit their respective eagle attempts; if there were crowds here, the place would be roaring. They head into the back nine at 5-under and 4-under, respectively.

DeChambeau's eagle:

And Wolff's:

3:38 p.m.: DeChambeau and Wolff both find the green on the par-5 ninth, but Wolff has a 10-foot look at eagle compared to DeChambeau's 38-foot attempt; if Wolff can sink that (assuming DeChambeau misses and hits birdie), then both golfers will head into the back nine tied for the lead at 4-under.

3:29 p.m.: DeChambeau's 10-foot par attempt breaks too soon, and he'll have to settle for the tap-in bogey. Lucky for him, Wolff's 8-foot par attempt just missed to the left, so he remains in sole possession of first place. They move to the ninth hole at 3-under and 2-under, respectively.

3:26 p.m.: Wolff and DeChambeau both looking at long-ish putts to save par on the eighth hole — this could be an impactful hole.

3:23 p.m.: Xander Schauffele notches consecutive birdies on Holes 8 and 9 to go to even for the tournament; he has a chance to make up some ground on the back nine too.

3:20 p.m.: Wolff and DeChambeau both score par on the seventh.

3 p.m.: Wolff and DeChambeau both go for par on the sixth. Onward.