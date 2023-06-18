US Open leaderboard LIVE: Golf updates and final round tee times as Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler chase win

Rory McIlroy is in contention to win the US Open and goes into the final round playing alongside the world No 1 Scottie Scheffler as they vie with the overnight leaders, Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark, at Los Angeles Country Club.

The former US Open champion Dustin Johnson and the Olympic champion Xander Schauffele are in the chasing pack looking to shoot low and get themselves in the mix.

McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, which followed his Open title at Hoylake that year. It was hard to imagine he would go some nine years without another. He hasn’t exactly shined the last two weeks when he had a chance to win: he was tied for the 54-hole lead at the Memorial and shot 75 to finish four back; and then last week in the Canadian Open, he was two shots behind going into Sunday and shot 72 to finish five back. Will he break that trend today?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Follow all the action from the final round of the 123rd US Open below.

US Open – final round live

Final round of US Open at Los Angeles Country Club

Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler share overnight lead (-10)

Rory McIlroy (-9), Scottie Scheffler (-7), Harris English (-6), Xander Schauffele (-5), Dustin Johnson (-5)

Key tee times (all BST)

16:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

2157 Ryutaro Nagano (-4), Xander Schauffele (-5)

2208 Dustin Johnson (-5), Harris English (-6)

2219 Scottie Scheffler (-7), Rory McIlroy (-9)

2230 Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark (both -10)

Shot of the day yesterday

16:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Minutes after Rickie Fowler holed from 70 feet for birdie on the 13th, Scheffler outdid him with a stunning eagle from 196 yards on the 17th.

HERE COMES SCOTTIE!



Scottie Scheffler holes out for eagle from 197 yards @USOpenGolf 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7DM20WMgzR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2023

South Korean Tom Kim equals US Open record

15:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

Tom Kim provided a strong indication of what was to come as records continued to tumble in the 123rd US Open at Los Angeles Country Club.

Kim equalled the tournament record when he raced to the turn in just 29 shots on Saturday, the 20-year-old from South Korea making birdies on the first, third, fourth, sixth, eighth and ninth.

Another birdie on the 10th took Kim to seven under for the day and four off the lead, but the back nine continued to provide a stiffer test and Kim dropped three shots in the space of four holes before eventually signing for a 66.

One of Kim’s dropped shots came at the par-three 15th, which had become the shortest hole in modern US Open history at just 80 yards.

South Korean Tom Kim equals US Open record

Matt Fitzpatrick criticises US Open atmosphere

15:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

Not everyone is happy with the atmosphere in LA, with plenty of players commenting on the subdued nature of the spectators.

Matt Fitzpatrick on LACC atmosphere.



“Very poor…It’s disappointing on the USGA side. They want a great tournament—from what I’ve heard a lot of members bought tickets and that’s why there’s so many less people. Hopefully it’s not the same for other U.S. Opens going forward.” — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 17, 2023

Rory McIlroy after a solid third round

15:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

Story continues

“I feel pretty good,” McIlroy said. “The golf course definitely got a little trickier than the first couple of days.

“I felt like I played smart solid golf. It felt somewhat stress-free, if you can ever call golf at a US Open stress-free, but overall pretty pleased with how today went. I feel like I’m in a good spot going into tomorrow.”

McIlroy hits his tee shot on the par-four 17th hole (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Rory McIlroy one stroke behind Rickie Fowler going into US Open final round

15:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

Full story on round three at the US Open, which has set up the perfectly poised final day:

Rory McIlroy one stroke behind Rickie Fowler going into US Open final round

What happened yesterday at the US Open

15:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark will take a share of the lead into the final round of the 123rd US Open, with Rory McIlroy just a shot behind at Los Angeles Country Club.

Chasing his first major title, halfway leader Fowler looked set to maintain his overnight advantage until three-putting the 18th, the resulting level-par 70 leaving him on 10 under par.

Playing partner Clark hitting a stunning approach to the last to set up a closing birdie and complete a hard-fought 69, with McIlroy also recording a 69 as he bids to claim a fifth major and first since the 2014 US PGA.

Rickie Fowler is back to his best in Los Angeles (AP)

Is this Rory McIlroy’s time?

15:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

McIlroy hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, which followed his Open title at Hoylake that year. It was hard to imagine he would go some nine years without another.

He hasn’t exactly shined the last two weeks when he had a chance to win: he was tied for the 54-hole lead at the Memorial and shot 75 to finish four back; and then last week in the Canadian Open, he was two shots behind going into Sunday and shot 72 to finish five back.

Will he break that trend today?

Rrory McIlroy in action at the US Open (Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy in the frame for US Open glory

15:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rory McIlroy is in contention to win the US Open and goes into the final round playing alongside the world No 1 Scottie Scheffler as they vie with the overnight leaders, Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark, at Los Angeles Country Club.

Scheffler begins the final round two strokes behind McIlroy, who sits one behind Wyndham and Fowler. The former US Open champion Dustin Johnson and the Olympic champion Xander Schauffele are in the chasing pack looking to shoot low and get themselves in the mix.