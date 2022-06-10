US Open heads to Boston amid revolutionary battle in golf

  • FILE - Jon Rahm, of Spain, kisses the champions trophy for photographers after the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Golf has been moving toward youth for some time now, and the recent majors are an example. The last four major champions are in their 20s, dating to defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who was 26 when he won at Torrey Pines last year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
    1/7

    US Open Preview Golf

    FILE - Jon Rahm, of Spain, kisses the champions trophy for photographers after the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Golf has been moving toward youth for some time now, and the recent majors are an example. The last four major champions are in their 20s, dating to defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who was 26 when he won at Torrey Pines last year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Phil Mickelson of the United States watches the flight of his ball after playing off the 4th tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    2/7

    Britain Golf LIV Invitational

    Phil Mickelson of the United States watches the flight of his ball after playing off the 4th tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dustin Johnson of the United States watches the flight of his ball after playing off the 4th tee as Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on in rear during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    3/7

    Britain Golf LIV Invitational

    Dustin Johnson of the United States watches the flight of his ball after playing off the 4th tee as Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on in rear during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    4/7

    Canadian Open Golf

    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Rory McIlroy (left) of Northern Ireland and Justin Thomas of the USA walk down the 9th fairway during the first round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    5/7

    Canadian Open Golf

    Rory McIlroy (left) of Northern Ireland and Justin Thomas of the USA walk down the 9th fairway during the first round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, June 3, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    6/7

    Memorial Golf

    Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, June 3, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tiger Woods grimaces on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    7/7

    APTOPIX PGA Championship Golf

    Tiger Woods grimaces on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Jon Rahm, of Spain, kisses the champions trophy for photographers after the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Golf has been moving toward youth for some time now, and the recent majors are an example. The last four major champions are in their 20s, dating to defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who was 26 when he won at Torrey Pines last year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Phil Mickelson of the United States watches the flight of his ball after playing off the 4th tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Dustin Johnson of the United States watches the flight of his ball after playing off the 4th tee as Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on in rear during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in St. Albans, England, Thursday, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Rory McIlroy (left) of Northern Ireland and Justin Thomas of the USA walk down the 9th fairway during the first round of the Canadian Open in Toronto on Thursday, June 9, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament Friday, June 3, 2022, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Tiger Woods grimaces on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DOUG FERGUSON
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer

The U.S. Open returns to its roots at The Country Club, a location steeped in history.

It is one of the five founding clubs of the U.S. Golf Association. Its first U.S. Open in 1913 is what first put golf on the front pages of American newspapers when 20-year-old amateur Francis Ouimet took down a pair of British titans.

Beyond the ropes, it's worth nothing the Boston area was the birthplace of the Revolutionary War, only fitting for these times.

That's what it feels like golf is going through at the moment.

More than a dozen PGA Tour players, a few big names that include a trio of U.S. Open champions, are defecting to a Saudi-funded rival league and the PGA Tour is telling them they are no longer welcome. The battle lines are unlike anything this genteel game has experienced in its 162-year history.

And it's enough to steal some of the attention away from the U.S. Open, the second-oldest championship known as the toughest test in golf.

“It's a weird time in professional golf,” Rory McIlroy said. “And I said it a couple weeks ago, we're just going to see how this season plays out.”

The U.S. Open is in Brookline, Massachusetts, for the fourth time on June 16-19, and it already features a few subplots that could be considered surprising.

Tiger Woods will be sitting this one out.

After making the cut in the Masters and the PGA Championship, Woods decided his right leg that was battered from a February 2021 car crash needs more time to heal and strengthen. He wants to be ready for the British Open next month at St. Andrews.

Phil Mickelson will be playing a major for the first time this year.

Lefty was recovering from a foot-in-mouth injury from published comments about the Saudi league that managed to offend both sides. He said he wasn't ready to play the Masters or the PGA Championship, making his return at the LIV Golf Invitational outside London.

The USGA takes the name of its championship —“Open” — seriously enough to honor any player who earned his way into the field.

“Should a player who had earned his way into the 2022 U.S. Open, via our published field criteria, be pulled out of the field as a result of his decision to play in another event? And we ultimately decided that they should not,” the USGA said in a statement.

Fourteen players who qualified for the Open were in the first LIV Golf event, a group that includes past champions Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell.

Mickelson, most famously, never has won the U.S. Open. Imagine if he were to finally win the major that has haunted him throughout his career, those record six runner-up finishes keeping him from the career Grand Slam.

“I don’t know how others will receive it but I would be quite favorable with it,” Mickelson said.

How others would perceive it is to be determined. For years among the most popular figures in golf, Mickelson has been viewed as the chief recruiter for Greg Norman and his LIV Golf series that has paid enormous sums just for players to sign up.

Mickelson would know from experience how passionate a Boston crowd can be.

He is among three players in the U.S. Open — Sergio Garcia and Jim Furyk are the others — who were part of the Ryder Cup in 1999 known as the “Battle at Brookline.” The Americans rallied from a 10-6 deficit before a crowd that gave Europe an earful. Colin Montgomerie was called either “Mrs. Doubtfire” or “Tuna” because of his vague resemblance to former New England Patriots coach Bill Parcells.

It will be Mickelson's first time playing on American soil since Jan. 28 when he missed the cut at Torrey Pines, and the reception could be far different from 2007 when he won the Deutsche Bank Championship at the TPC Boston.

“Northeast fans are passionate and vocal,” Justin Thomas said. “Stuff you wouldn't hear at Memphis or Greensboro, you're going to hear it in Boston. I remember playing with Tiger at Shinnecock and people were yelling at him about his yacht.”

As for that pursuit of the career slam, Mickelson has had seven cracks at the U.S. Open since he picked up the third leg at Muirfield in the 2013 British Open. He has yet to finish among the top 25 in any of them, and turning 52 on the day of the opening round isn't making it any easier.

Golf has been moving toward youth for some time now, and the recent majors are an example. The last four major champions are in their 20s, dating to defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who was 26 when he won at Torrey Pines last year.

Eight of the top 10 players in the world ranking are under 30, with the exceptions 30-year-old Patrick Cantlay (No. 3) and 33-year-old McIlroy (No. 7).

Young and old, major champions and amateur qualifiers, all face a test that is expected to be a traditional U.S. Open with thick, dense rough, narrow fairways, firm greens and no shortage of aggravation.

“A war of attrition,” McIlroy said.

He won his U.S. Open on a rain-softened course at Congressional, setting the 72-hole scoring record at 268 for an eight-shot victory. He has missed four U.S. Open cuts since then, but has three straight finishes in the top 10.

“I feel I've become better over the years,” McIlroy said of the U.S. Open grind. "It was something I hated earlier on in my career. My first real U.S. Open was Pebble Beach (2010) and I missed the cut by miles. The U.S. Open more times than not doesn't let you be creative because it doesn't give you a chance.”

The last U.S. Open at Brookline was in 1988, won by Curtis Strange. Only two players from the top 20 in the world (Billy Horschel and Johnson) were even born then. But if they don't know The Country Club, most are plenty familiar with the test that awaits.

“A U.S. Open golf course not only tests you physically but mentally,” said Furyk, who will be playing it for the 26th time and won in 2003. “It’s real easy to break in that event.”

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Avalanche have unlocked new level of postseason resolve

    Colorado has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the playoffs, but nothing it hasn't been able to overcome.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Wales beats Ukraine to end 64-year wait for World Cup return

    CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Gareth Bale led Wales to the World Cup for the first time in 64 years by beating Ukraine 1-0 to take the final European spot in Qatar on Sunday, ending war-torn Ukraine's bid for qualification. The only goal of an emotionally charged, tight game in a rainy Welsh capital came when Bale’s free kick in the 34th minute was inadvertently headed into his own net by Andriy Yarmolenko. Wales will now open at the World Cup against the United States on Nov. 21 before playing Iran and

  • Awesome Aussie: Lee wins U.S. Women's Open, record $1.8M

    SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — The awesome Aussie would not be denied. Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf. Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly. “I mean, I’m speechless,” Lee said. “I can’t believe it right now. No, it’s just super, super

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Figure skating's minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

    An impassioned plea from Canadian physician Dr. Jane Moran may have played a part in figure skating's decision to raise the eligible age limit for competition. No 15-year-old skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games after the International Skating Union voted 110-16 on Tuesday to raise the minimum age to 17. Moran, the chair of the ISU's Medical Commission, sounded on the ve

  • Has this playoff run improved the Oilers' reputation?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Edmonton Oilers hitting the third-round wall, and whether or not it will be easier for Ken Holland to attract talent after an impressive playoff run.

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • 'He is my son': Julian Champagnie on big brother Justin Champagnie

    NBA prospect Julian Champagnie breaks down what he's been asked to do in workouts with NBA teams, growing up with Justin Champagnie and how they've helped each other excel in basketball.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-2 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0

  • Lightning hold serve on home ice, beat Rangers in Game 4

    Home-ice advantage has been a big factor in the Eastern Conference Final.

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to