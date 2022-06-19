US Open golf: live updates from the final round at Brookline

us open 2022 final round live score latest updates brookline - GETTY IMAGES
us open 2022 final round live score latest updates brookline - GETTY IMAGES

06:01 PM

What will the winning score be?

Hard to say, really, but Cantlay and Guido Migliozzi are showing the leaders that there is a decent score out there today. The Italian was four-under for his front nine, he's dropped a shot since, but it at three-over for the tournament.

Guido Migliozzi is at three-over - GETTY IMAGES
Guido Migliozzi is at three-over - GETTY IMAGES

05:58 PM

Patrick Cantlay off to a good start

The American is two-under for his first two holes and at one-over. Can he continue the fine start and post the clubhouse lead?

05:56 PM

Three of these golfers are in the top seven

05:38 PM

Grayson Murray is running out of clubs

With which to vent his frustration.

05:34 PM

Can Rory win his second US Open?

05:23 PM

Tee times of the leaders

6.34 - Matthew NeSmith, Séamus Power

6.50 - Gary Woodland, Denny McCarthy

7.01 - Nick Hardy, Joel Dahmen

7.12 - Rory McIlroy,  Sam Burns

7.23 - Scottie Scheffler, Adam Hadwin

7.34 - Keegan Bradley, Jon Rahm

7.45 - Matt Fitzpatrick , Will Zalatoris

05:18 PM

It's fair to say it's not going well for Grayson Murray

The American threw his putter into the deep rough after registering a triple bogey. He's nine-over for his round through 12 holes...

01:29 PM

Hello and welcome

To our live coverage of the final round of this year's US Open, which looks all set for a thrilling conclusion - with  England's Matt Fitzpatrick within touching distance of the biggest win of his career to date.

The Sheffield-born golfer is chasing his first major and, level with Will Zalatoris at the top of the leaderboard on four under par, he is tantalisingly close to that milestone. There are plenty of big names lined up to capitalise if either he or Zalatoris slip up, however, with Jon Rahm one shot shy of the leaders and Keegan Bradley, Scottie Scheffler and Adam Hadwin all two strokes behind.

Rory McIlroy is still in contention, though he is three shots off the pace alongside Joel Dahmen and Sam Burns. He is still hopeful of winning his fifth major, and his first since the US PGA Championship in 2014.

"I'm maybe not in as good a position as I wanted to be, but I'm still right in the tournament.," said McIlroy after the third round on Saturday, where he battled to a 73 despite struggling for extended periods.

"It's been a long time, eight years since I've been able to win one of these things. I still remember the feeling and I want that f eeling again... I'm one great round of golf away from doing it and that's all I have to focus on."

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, hopes that his previous success at Brookline – where he won the US Amateur title back in 2013  – will give him an advantage over his rivals as they scrap it out on day four. "I certainly think it gives me an edge over the others," he said. "I genuinely do believe that.

"It's a real positive moment in my career. It kind of kickstarted me. To come back here and play so well again, it  kind of just gives me growing confidence round by round."

