US Open Golf: Live updates from the first round at The Country Club, Brookline

Greg Wilcox
7 min read
  Collin Morikawa
    Collin Morikawa
    American professional golfer
us-open-2022-first-round-live-score-latest-updates-brookline - AP
us-open-2022-first-round-live-score-latest-updates-brookline - AP

01:36 PM

Rory in rough off the tee at the 13th

But he's got the power to muscle it out over the water protecting the green to within 13 yards of the hole. Impressive.

01:33 PM

Missed opportunity for McIlroy

He has a short putt for birdie at the tricky 12th, thanks to a wonderful approach but misses it on the high side. He shouldn't feel too annoyed, though, as playing partner Matsuyama double bogeys - he was on the green in three and then three-putted.

01:24 PM

Woe for Spieth

The 2015 champion has followed up his bogey at the first with one at the third - not an ideal start.

01:19 PM

Here's Matsuyama's birdie

Also, please, take time to appreciate that par-threes don't have to be 250-yards long...

01:18 PM

Rahm at one-over

The defending champion missed a short putt at the par-four third. He missed a short putt for birdie at the first so it will be interesting to see how he fares on the lightning fast greens from here.

01:16 PM

Rory comes into the tournament

On the back of victory at the Canadian Open - the hallmark of the win was his iron play, especially with the wedge. If he can control those irons in the same way this week then it will take a huge performance from someone to prevent the Northern Irishman getting his hands on a second US Open trophy.

01:13 PM

Brookline

The famous venue for the boisterous 1999 Ryder Cup, is a quirky course with lots of undulations, penal rough, small greens and more like  European course than American one.

It's also, as you'd expect from a US country club, pretty exclusive.

Brookline Country Club - AP
Brookline Country Club - AP

01:07 PM

Par for Rory at the 11th (his second)

Pars are definitely your friend at the US Open, but birdies, as with everywhere, are better and McIlroy's playing partner Hideki Matsuyama rolls in a putt to go to one-under.

01:04 PM

Putting perfection

Here's how Morikawa got into red figures.

01:02 PM

The par-three 11th is Rory's next hole

And it looks a beaut. It's a rarity in modern golf, where all the par threes are monster distances that would have us hackers reaching for the driver, but this is a delightful short hole measuring only 122 yards. But as you'd expect at a US Open, and with such a short hole, there is danger all over. There are three bunkers front and left, and run off areas into penal rough on the other sides. In short, you have to hit the green to avoid the chance of registering a four or five.

Rory, you'll be glad to hear (I assume), finds the green.

12:57 PM

Par for Rory at the 10th

He had a nervy five-footer for part on his first hole but he holed it well - a good confident opening.

12:54 PM

Not the best start for Jordan Spieth

The American bogeyed the par-four first - his drive found the right rough, his approach went (just long) and he was unable to get up and down.

12:51 PM

Morikawa makes a (very) early move

The American has birdied the par-three second - it's one of the tougher holes at Brookline - and is co-leader on one-under.

12:45 PM

Sky is currently showing a chat about LIV Golf

And its affect on the game. It involves our very own James Corrigan and is well worth watching.

12:43 PM

The defending champion is off and running

And Jon Rahm has begun his title defence with a par. Playing alongside the Spaniard is Collin Morikawa and he too has opened up with a par at the first.

12:36 PM

Some tee times to look out for

Starting at hole one:

12:18 Collin Morikawa (US), James Piot (US), Jon Rahm (Spa)

12:29 Jordan Spieth (US), Adam Scott (Aus), Max Homa (US)

1:02 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Cameron Young (US), Will Zalatoris (US)

6:14 Justin Thomas (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau (US)

6:36 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Webb Simpson (US), Dustin Johnson (US)

6:47 Phil Mickelson (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

Starting on hole 10

12:40 Rory McIlroy (NI), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Xander Schauffele (US)

6:03 Kevin Na (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

6:25 Brooks Koepka (US), Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler (US)

6:47 Gary Woodland (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

6:58 KH Lee (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Patrick Reed (US)

12:32 PM

The action is under way

And the early leader is Fran Quinn who is one-under through three holes. The American is the only man under par at Brookline.

10:54 AM

The US Open's unwelcome guests

With all majors comes a bit of intrigue, but it's fair to say this one is drowning in it.

Taking place just a week after the first event of the controversial Saudi breakaway golf tour, and with several of the rebel golfers teeing it up at Brookline it's fair to say all eyes will be on those who, for a few more dollars, have abandoned the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Louis Oosthuizen are just four of the 15 rebels back on US soil. They are allowed to play the US Open, having been banned from the tour, because its a USGA event, and their presence has only added to the unease felt by many across the game about LIV Golf.

It has dominated the run up to the third major of the year and the hope of USGA executive director Mike Whan is that once the first tee shot is struck action inside the ropes will begin to dominate.

“We’re praying [focus on LIV Golf] changes and when this championship tees off we’ll have something else to talk about,” he said. “At least for the next four days.”

Phil Mickelson is playing on US soil for the first time since January - GETTY IMAGES
Phil Mickelson is playing on US soil for the first time since January - GETTY IMAGES

After accusations have been flying across the Atlantic for the past 10 or so days, snide comments here and there, announcements of more big names jumping ship and toe-curing press conferences the chances of the Saudi rebel series not dominating the narrative at Brookline seem very slim.

To save them from the rowdy Boston fans many of the rebels have been drawn in the late groups today, meaning no late finish tomorrow, when, with the weekend on the horizon, the chances are the home fans will be a few drinks down and possibly on their way to being vocal and the worse for wear.

Mickelson and Co would do well to try and enjoy their rounds as Whan suggested this could be their last US Open. When asked if he could see a situation going forward where the rebels will find it harder and harder to get into the this major,  Whan responded with a short, and to the point, 'yes'.

Let's hope the focus can be on the golf, if only for the next few days. Stay here for all the action from what is sure to be a fascinating four rounds.

