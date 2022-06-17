US Open golf 2022 live: score and latest updates from the second round at Brookline

Greg Wilcox
·19 min read
US Open golf 2022 live: score and latest updates from the second round at Brookline - GETTY IMAGES

06:41 PM

Another birdie for Tarren!

Gets up and down from right of the green at the driveable fifth to reach five-under. This is a seriously impressive start from the World No 445. He is two shots clear of the field.

06:39 PM

That's got to hurt

06:35 PM

Excellent second shot from McIlroy

Finds the heart of the green with a wedge, gouged out of the Kentucky blue grass, and leaves himself a birdie putt from 15 feet or so. Nice recovery.

No luck with the birdie try but that's a welcome par. Stays at three-under.

06:27 PM

Rory McIlroy on the first tee

Pulls a driver on this dog leg left, par four to start. That tee shot is pulled and it dives down into the thick rough left. Could be a challenge from there with the pin on the left.

06:16 PM

Fitzpatrick finishes with a par

He will feel he should be a few shots better than two-under, given missed birdie chances on the front half and those three straight bogeys. Overall, level-par 70 and two-under is a good place to be going into the weekend.

06:15 PM

The man from Darlington hits the front!

Callum Tarren has birdied the par four third to reach four-under and take the lead on his own. One-under thru three is a magnificent start given those are some of the tougher holes.

06:08 PM

Morikawa and Rahm starting their second round

Teeing off on the very tough 10th. Morikawa splits the fairway with a glorious drive but Rahm's strays into the right rough. Morikawa well positioned at one-under.

06:02 PM

Fitzpatrick moving back in the right direction again

Another massive drive that scuttles down the left side of the 8th fairway, and he finds the heart of the par five green in two. Takes his two putts from 25 feet and the birdie takes the Englishman back to two-under with one hole to play.

05:57 PM

Friday's big mover

05:54 PM

Justin Thomas finishing his second round

A two-over 72 to finish on one-over for the championship. Not his best day but only four shots off the lead.

Rory McIlroy is going through his paces on the driving range. The mercury is rising in Boston so these players will not be staying on the range for too long.

05:48 PM

Just a par at the last for Scheffler

The birdie putt slips by. Still an excellent second round of 67 and his name now looms large on the leaderboard. Tied for the lead in the pack on three-under.

05:40 PM

Scheffler sets up a birdie chance on the 18th

Uses the back-stop behind the flag to feed the ball down to within 15 feet. That for the sole lead at four-under. Koepka's approaches catches the front, but the two-time US Open champion is level par for the championship.

05:37 PM

Hovland will be heading for the airport

Six bogeys on his back nine and he now looks certain to miss the cut.

Burns has tapped in on the 18th to finish on two-under after a Friday 67. A great day's work for Burns.

05:15 PM

Sam Burns well poised

Three-under for the day and now within one stroke of the leaders. Burns has established himself as one of the stellar young talents on the PGA Tour this season.

05:10 PM

Great play from American Nick Hardy

He holes a six-foot par putt on his final hole to reach the clubhouse at three-under. By the end of the day, that could have him close to the final group on Saturday.

05:09 PM

Birdie for Scheffler at 16!

Cracking iron shot and a putt to match takes the Masters champion into a tie for the lead. Another birdie chance on the way at the short par four 17th.

05:08 PM

Rough finish for Daffue

It's an unfortunate double-bogey six at the 18th after knifing a shot from the greenside bunker. He drops to one-under, having got to six-under at one stage of his second round.

04:58 PM

Koepka with a nasty miss from short range

Did all the hard work with a lovely pitch from the thick stuff right of the 15th green, but tried to jam the putt in from three feet. Falls back to level par. Scheffler alongside him saved par to stay at two-under.

04:55 PM

Fitzpatrick with a much-needed birdie

Thumped a drive into the greenside bunker on the short par four 5th and his short game skills did the rest from there. Gets him back to one-under, just two shots behind.

04:46 PM

Brooks Koepka has surged through the field

The two-time US Open champion is four-under for his round and into red figures for the tournament. Just two shots behind the leaders. Koepka and Scheffler now in their rear-view mirror. This was the eagle at the 14th that took him there:

04:41 PM

Scottie Scheffler making a move

A chip in eagle at the par five 14th takes the Masters champion to two-under and just one shot behind the leaders.

Matt Fitzpatrick has dropped another shot with a three-putt on the par four 4th and he drops back to level par. Very disappointing given how well he was playing at the turn.

04:27 PM

Daffue steadies himself with a par at the 16th

That was a good up and down to his credit, and he stays at three-under.

04:25 PM

Rory McIlroy could well start with nobody in front of him

04:19 PM

Birdie for Scheffler

Rolls in a putt for a three at the 13th and the World No 1 gets back to level par for the week.

04:15 PM

Another dropped shot for Fitzpatrick

Got tangled up in the rough down the right of the 3rd, but at least he avoided a double bogey. His momentum has stalled and he falls back to one-under, but he does have some scoring holes between him and the clubhouse.

Despite back-to-back bogeys, he is only two off the lead because Daffue has dropped another shot at the 15th.

04:03 PM

Things beginning to slide for the leader

Daffue's drive at the long par four 15th dives into the right rough. Up against it to remain in the sole lead.

04:00 PM

Fitzpatrick drops a shot

His tee shot on the brutal par three 2nd comes to rest on the front edge, 65 feet away from the back pin. His first putt ran 10 feet past and the effort for par lipped out. Back to two-under, but only two shots behind.

03:57 PM

After all that Daffue drops a shot

He duffed a chip from the rough around the green, and made a six after that second from the hospitality tent. The lead in the US Open is now just four-under.

03:46 PM

That Daffue shot in full

03:43 PM

Another par in the bank for Fitzpatrick

Another fairway and green found at the 1st, but the birdie putt from 20 feet never looked likely. That's the only part of his game that has not been sharp today. That's one of those four tough holes out of the way.

03:41 PM

Lead MJ Daffue has just hit a fairway wood from a hospitality tent

His second shot on the par five 14th.  Made solid contact, but may have clipped a leaf. Looked like he advanced it a long way down the hole, but could be in the left rough.

Daffue - SKY SPORTS
Daffue - SKY SPORTS

03:36 PM

Kokrak holes a tram-liner

03:25 PM

Richard Bland is playing well

He endured a torrid week at the LIV event at Centurion last week, but finds himself one-under at the US Open.

03:23 PM

Fitzpatrick oh so close

He thought he had that birdie putt to reach four-under, but playing that back nine in 34 is more than acceptable. The man from Sheffield needs to survive holes 1-4 on his back nine because some birdie chances follow.

03:20 PM

The breeze is really picking up at Brookline

All in all, the draw has been pretty fair. The afternoon starters on both days have faced the slightly tougher conditions. McIlroy will face a tougher test than he did yesterday morning.

03:18 PM

More excellence from Fitzpatrick

On the 18th, his 9th, his turns a wedge shot into the left-to-right breeze and it will leave him a birdie putt of around 11 feet. That for a front nine of 34 and to reach four-under.

03:12 PM

Brad Faxon scathing

He doesn't even look like Phil Mickelson, there are no smiles. He looks like a different human being - because he is.

03:12 PM

A missed chance for Fitzpatrick at the short par four 17th

The birdie putt slips by but no harm done, and he follows it up with another thumping drive down the 18th, which is his 9th. Daffue settles for par on the 12th to stay at five-under.

03:02 PM

Decent reply from Daffue

Feeds his approach from the right rough on the 12th to within birdie range. Chance to get back the shot he dropped on the 11th.

03:01 PM

We've all done this Scottie

02:56 PM

Viktor Hovland in a spot that only the US Open can provide

Unsurprisingly, that lie lead to a bogey on the 18th. Back to level par.

Viktor Hovland in a spot that only the US Open can provide - Sky Sports
Viktor Hovland in a spot that only the US Open can provide - Sky Sports

02:52 PM

Hovland answering his short game critics at one-under

02:51 PM

Dropped shot from Daffue

The leader really had not shot from beyond the 11th green and had to settle for a bogey four. The lead is now five-under.

Fitzpatrick made a stress-free par at the 16th, finding the green with another solid iron shot.

02:46 PM

A rare high note this week for Tony Finau

02:44 PM

Unforced error from Daffue

The par three 11th is only 130 yards and a gap wedge for these players, but the leader turns the toe over on that one and it flies long and left into the thick stuff.

It's amazing how many players are making a mess of that hole. There can be something quite disconcerting about standing on a tee with a wedge. If you put the ball in the middle of a fairway and gave them the same shot, they'd probably be within 10 feet 80 per cent of the time.

02:39 PM

Thomas gets one back

Rolls in a birdie putt at the 17th, and despite all his trials and tribulations the US PGA champion is only four shots behind the pack of players in a tie for second.

Yesterday's leader Adam Hadwin has made two bogeys in his first four holes after starting on the 10th.

02:38 PM

A chance goes for the leader

Daffue's birdietry from 10 feet or so at the 10th slips by, but that is another difficult hole ticked off and the South African is finding fairways and greens.

Fitzpatrick has converted on the 15th to move to three-under for the championship. Strong response to a silly dropped shot on the short 11th.

02:34 PM

Cracking golf from Fitzpatrick

He is not thought of as one of the longer hitters, but he reduces the 500-yard 15th to a drive and a wedge after crushing his tee shot right down the middle. His approach dances around the hole, leaving a birdie chance from five to six feet. Good chance to get under par for the day.

His ball speed on that drive was faster than playing partner Dustin Johnson's.

02:25 PM

Justin Thomas has gone backwards fast

Two sixes on his card after seven holes and he has tumbled back to two-over. While the pair are good pals, you would have to say that's a boost for McIlroy's chances.

02:24 PM

MJ Daffue has reached the turn

He holed a nice par putt to save a four at the 9th, and looks to have found the right side of the fairway at the tough 10th.

Fitzpatrick and Johnson have both hit fine tee shots at the 500-yard par four 15th. The Englishman unchanged at two-under with Johnson one who further back.

02:19 PM

That's all from me

Dan Zeqiri will be your guide for the rest of the round - enjoy!

02:18 PM

There are only seven golfers worse off than Mickelson

At the moment - and clearly I'm not talking about bank balances...

'Lefty' is at nine-over having bogeyed the par-four 13th. He was in the perfect position off the tee, he hit a decent enough approach just short of the green, but from there he woefully underhits his first putt and two-putts from there.

02:02 PM

How Duffue went to six-under

01:54 PM

Duffue now leads by three!

That because overnight leader Adam Hadwin has bogeyed the par-three 11th to fall back to three-under. He hit his tee shot to within 28 feet but three putts from there. He's not the first, and won't be the last, man to three-putt 11 today.

01:49 PM

Fitzpatrick back to two-under

The Englishman hits a wonderful approach from the first cut at the 12th, that checks and leaves him with a three-footer for birdie - he makes no mistake and is where he started the day. Playing partner DJ pars and stays on the same number as Fitzpatrick.

01:46 PM

Daffue dominating

The world No 296 has only gone and birdied another - his fifth in seven holes. He's putted from off the green at the seventh after a poor, short approach and now leads by two on six-under.

01:37 PM

Hovland is two-under through four

And at two-under for the tournament.

01:33 PM

Woe for JT

Holes 10-14 are tough holes to start on and very likeable  Justin Thomas currently two-over for the stretch. He opened with a double bogey on the 10th, and followed that up with a bogey at the short 11th - yet more proof that you don't need to make par-threes a zillion yards long to make them tough. He's, however, just got a shot back with a birdie at the 13th - thanks to this long putt - and he's currently on one-over.

01:30 PM

Daffue is loving it out there at the moment

He's just popped in another birdie - his fourth of the round - at the fifth. He stiffed his approach to within six feet and rolled in the putt for the sole lead at five-under.

01:27 PM

Bogey for Fitzpatrick

It comes at the delightful short par-three 11th. He's on the green in regulation but a three-putt moves him back to one-under.

Playing partner Dustin Johnson doesn't come a cropper at the same 122-yard hole and he stays at two-under.

01:26 PM

Shane Lowry starts with a birdie

At the par-four 10th - that's a great way to start and it gets him back to one-over.

His playing partners, the rebels Louis Oosthuizen and Phil Mickelson, were 15-over between them yesterday, sometimes that can interfere with your round. Let's hope that's not the case today.

Oosthuizen and Mickelson both parred the 10th and stay at seven and eight over respectively.

01:16 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick's second round is under way

And he's opened up with a regulation par at the 10th - on the green in two and a stress-free two putt. He stays at two-under.

01:10 PM

So close for Sam Burns

The American, currently on one-under, nearly aced the par-three second.

01:07 PM

Daffue is a yo-yo

That's because he's back to four-under - a birdie came at the fourth after his drive found the fairway, his approach left him with a nine foot putt and the South African sunk that to rejoin Hadwin at the top of the leaderboard.

MJ Daffue is current co-leader at Brookline - GETTY IMAGES
MJ Daffue is current co-leader at Brookline - GETTY IMAGES

12:59 PM

Daffue is back to three-under

He was on the green at the par-three second in regulation but a three-putt (ouch) means he drops a shot.

12:21 PM

NJ Daffue joins Hadwin at the top of the leaderboard

The South African has opened his second round with a birdie and moves to four-under.

12:10 PM

Today's pin positions

10:23 AM

Rory McIlroy off to a fast start

After months, weeks, days, hours of incessant debate about the rights and wrongs of the Saudi rebel series some actual golf broke out on Thursday, and it was a round packed with enough action for people to forget, momentarily, that the sport is engulfed in civil war.

Over the past few weeks Rory McIlroy has emerged as the face of the anti-LIV Golf faction and yesterday two tantrums, four birdies and just the solitary bogey again illustrated that if it's pure box office you want the Northern Irishman and, by extension, the PGA Tour still has it in spades. It's the second major running the world No 3 has started well and after a three-under 67 he lies just one back of first-round leader Adam Hadwin.

McIlroy is without a major since 2014 and is focused on ending the drought at Brookline.

"It's been eight years since I won a major, and I just want to get my hands on one again," he said after his round.

For so long it was his performances in the first rounds of majors that hampered him. Now for the second major running McIlroy is prominent on the leaderboard after 18 holes. But he'll know as much as anyone that with 54 holes to go he still has much to do, and after the US PGA Championship a month ago, when he fired a first round 65 but finished back in eighth, the four-time major winner knows he has it all to do to win No.5.

McIlroy is in a five-way tie for second, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose two of seven on two-under.

One name prominent on the leaderboard but not known to many is Callum Tarren. The 31-year-old from Darlington shocked himself by shooting the same score as McIlroy. Having playing on the China Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour in the US he isn't known to many in the UK but another round like the 67 from yesterday will make people sit up and take notice.

“I'm kind of pinching myself,” he said, after his his fine opening 18 holes.

Of the rebel golfers Dustin Johnson was the most impressive, the American shooting a two-under 68. For the most prominent LIV golfer, Phil Mickelson, it was a day to forget. The six-time major winner shooting a forgetful eight-over 78.

He's among the early starters so stay here for all the day's action.

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad