US Open golf 2022: What time it starts today, how to watch, and latest odds

Telegraph Sport
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Adam Hadwin
    Adam Hadwin
    Professional golfer
  • Rory McIlroy
    Rory McIlroy
    Northern Irish golfer (1989-)
  • Dustin Johnson
    Dustin Johnson
    American professional golfer
when is US Open golf 2022: What time is it, what TV channel is it on and who are the contenders? - USA TODAY SPORT

Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jon Rahm lie just one shot back of co-leaders Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen after two rounds at the Brookline Country Club.

The Northern Irishman struggled at the start of his second round but said he was proud of how he turned things around. "I just kept telling myself that I'd have more chances," he told Sky Sports. "I was trying to get myself back to level par for the day through nine.

"I couldn't quite do that, but I made two bad swings today - the second shot on three and the tee shot on 10 and they cost me three shots. But the way I played the last eight holes, I'm really proud of that and proud to get in under par and stay right up there on the leaderboard."

When is it?

The third round of the US Open is today, Saturday June 18. The final round will be on Sunday June 19.

What time will it start?

Local time on the East Coast is five hours behind British Summer Time. That means the early starters will begin their first rounds around noon UK time. The full field may not complete their rounds until the early hours.

What TV channel is it on?

The event will be shown live on Sky Sports. Alternatively, bookmark this page and follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage of all four days.

Latest news

Open champion Collin Morikawa leads the way on five-under par alongside Joel Dahmen after a superb second round of 66, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy a shot behind.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England's Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.

McIlroy had been in danger of falling out of contention when he covered the front nine in 36, the world No 3 needing three attempts to hack on to the green from thick rough on the third, before holing from 23 feet to salvage a double bogey.

But after dropping a shot on the 10th, McIlroy picked up shots on the 12th, 14th and 17th to remain firmly in the hunt for his fifth major title and first since the 2014 US PGA.

Scheffler was two over after seven holes but then birdied the eighth and 13th, holed out from 55 yards for eagle on the par-five 14th and picked up another shot on the 16th in his bid for an amazing fifth win in 2022.

"I just stayed really patient," Scheffler said. "I was hitting it good pretty much most of the day. Two silly bogeys early in the round, but outside of that I hit it really good.

"If a few more putts would have fallen in versus (running) around the edge, it would have been a really special day. But three under was a good score for me, especially being two over through six."

Speaking about his eagle on the 14th, Scheffler added: "I hit a great drive down the middle and then had kind of a funny lie where it was sitting on a downslope and it made that shot into the green much harder.

"I caught it a hair thin and hit the tree. Fortunately it didn't hit the tree and come backwards, it kind of just fell down in front of it. Had a good lie and hit a good chip and it went in."

Fitzpatrick recovered from a hat-trick of bogeys to play his final five holes in two under par as he looks to secure a Brookline double following his US Amateur triumph here in 2013.

"I played really, really well," said Fitzpatrick, who was fifth in the US PGA last month. "Three of my four bogeys were three-putts, so that kind of sums up the day.

"Felt like I hit the ball tee to green really, really good. I think I hit one chip shot all day, so that kind of summarizes how well I felt like I hit it. I feel like I've left a couple out there, which to say in a US Open is pretty rare, but it is positive going into the weekend."

What happened last year?

Jon Rahm became the first US Open champion from Spain when he finished with two brilliant birdies to outlast Louis Oosthuizen by one stroke at Torrey Pines.

An emotional Rahm dedicated the victory to his late compatriot Seve Ballesteros, the man who put Spain on the golfing map by winning five major titles before dying of brain cancer at age 54.

"This is definitely for Seve. I know he wanted to win this one most of all," said Rahm. Rahm fired a final-round 67 for a six-under-par 278 total, and was confirmed as the champion when Oosthuizen was unable to eagle the closing par-five.

What are the latest odds?

  • Rory McIlroy 9/2

  • Jon Rahm 9/2

  • Collin Morikawa 4/1

  • Scottie Scheffler 7/1

  • Sam Burns 20/1

  • Matt Fitzpatrick 20/1

  • Rory McIlroy makes promising US Open start despite frustrating moments

    McIlroy carded a three-under-par 67 at Brookline to share the early clubhouse lead.

  • Rory McIlroy in contention at US Open as Phil Mickelson unravels in first round

    Adam Hadwin took a one-shot lead after an opening round of 66 at The Country Club

  • Adam Hadwin leads U.S. Open as McIlroy makes statement with clubs

    Adam Hadwin wasn't officially in the U.S. Open until eight days ago but opened with a four-under-par 66 on a breezy but not overly punishing day at Brookline.

  • LIV Golf players unappetizing to bettors during US Open, PGA's Rory McIlroy favored to win

    Bookmakers and bettors took sides ahead of the U.S. Open, overwhelmingly backing PGA golfers over those who joined the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

  • Rory McIlroy unapologetic for showing flashes of frustration at start of US Open

    The Northern Irishman carded a three-under-par 67 at Brookline to share second place with a group that included England’s Callum Tarren.

  • 11 contenders at the US Open and how a win at Brookline could shape the LIV Golf-PGA Tour battle

    While the biggest stars in golf compete at the US Open this week, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are competing for the future of the sport.

  • How to watch the US Open on TV and online

    Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament

  • Rory McIlroy makes strong start to US Open challenge as Phil Mickelson shoots humiliating 78

    US Open 2022 full leaderboard Second round tee times at Brookline

