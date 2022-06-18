US Open golf 2022 live: latest score and updates from the third round at Brookline

Will Zalatoris has had a brilliant third round - Getty Images

11:43 PM

Jon Rahm fumes as he escapes with a bogey

For crying out loud man! The wind just died. What a freaking day.

11:42 PM

Fist pumps tell the story for McIlroy

It's not always the shots which cut into a lead which matter, it's often those that keep you in the running and the par at the 13th was just that for Rory McIlroy.

A terrible tee shot left him in all sorts of problems but a clutch 15-foot putt has kept him in the game at one-under. You can see how much it means with McIlroy fist pumping the air. Momentum matters and this could be a moment we remember down the final stretch tomorrow.

11:38 PM

Scheffler drops another shot

After the 10th hole Scottie Scheffler was sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard with a two shot lead and since then it's been all downhill.

A bogey on the 14th is just the latest of three bogeys which have followed the double bogey at 11. Now he's at one-under and three shots off the lead. He's still in contention but he needs to stem the bleeding and finish the back nine well.

11:34 PM

Burns and Fitzpatrick spurring each other on

While Matt Fitzpatrick being four-under is the main headline it's worth noting that his playing partner Sam Burns is now two-under.

They've both birdied 14 and 15 and it's clear that they're both pushing each other on and up the leaderboard.

11:31 PM

Fitzpatrick tied for the lead

It's been an incredible day's work for Matt Fitzpatrick with the 27-year old Sheffield native now tied with Will Zalatoris at the top of the leaderboard after a birdie at the 15th.

It started with another brilliant drive, something he's done all day long, followed by a second shot which left him with a six-footer for a share of the lead. He's now two-under on the day and level at the top on four-under.

11:20 PM

Bradley finishes two-under

He's a local favourite and the crowd were willing him to birdie on the 18th but it just wouldn't drop. Despite that he's still two-under and like Matt Fitzpatrick has quietly put himself into a position which could see him win the US Open tomorrow.

11:13 PM

Matt Fitzpatrick one-shot off the lead

He's quietly gone about his business today but now Matt Fitzpatrick is three-under and just one shot back from the lead.

He reached the green in two at the par-five 14th and duly dispatched the birdie to get him level with Jon Rahm.

Players to win U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open, men and women, at same course:



Juli Inkster at Prairie Dunes

Jack Nicklaus at Pebble Beach



Matt Fitzpatrick (won 2013 U.S. Amateur here) is 1 back — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 18, 2022

Having won here as an amateur in 2013 could Matt Fitzpatrick win his first major at the same course?

11:05 PM

Zalatoris enters the clubhouse at four-under

After a nightmare of a tee shot which ended up right in amongst the spectators it looked like Zalatoris might drop shots on his final hole of the day, that wasn't to be the case though. After getting a drop be found the front bunker before getting it up and down to seal an incredible round of 67.

The play of @WillZalatoris in majors can only be described one way - WOW. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/RyDlf4lgHm — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

Now Zalatoris heads into the clubhouse to keep a watchful eye on his lead at the top. There's every chance that we see him in the final pairing tomorrow.

11:00 PM

Bradley enters the conversation

Keegan Bradley birdies at the 17th to join Adam Hadwin, Matt Fitzpatrick, Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa at two-under.

That's three birdies in the past five holes and Bradley has been exceptionally hot in this back nine, getting himself right into contention.

10:55 PM

Rory McIlroy back amongst it

Well, well, well, it appears that after a poor start Rory McIlroy is back in contention. A birdie on 11 leaves him T4 and crucially on two-under, just two shots back from the lead. Given the struggles that he was having at the start of the round this could well be an incredible turnaround if he can keep it up.

Rory's first birdie of the day is a big one! He's two back at Brookline. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jiYdL8rFBU — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

10:48 PM

Zalatoris takes control of the US Open

Will Zalatoris has seized the sole lead of the US Open after Scottie Scheffler bogeys the 12th. It looks like the double bogey at 11 may be playing on the mind of the world number one. Zalatoris won't care about that though as he pars the 17th and heads into the last.

10:46 PM

Bad day at the office for JT

Most of the action is going on at the top but Justin Thomas just finished his round with a bogey at the last. The finishes with a 72 and is three-over for the tournament.

Elsewhere we've seen Patrick Cantlay finish with 70. Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson finish with 71, Hideki Matsuyama with 72 and Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton with 76.

10:41 PM

Historic struggles

We've seen the lots of struggles on the course in this third round, as evidenced by just six players being under-par on the day. The numbers back up just how difficult it's become today.

The course is currently playing 1.4 strokes tougher today than it did in round 2.



That large of an increase in field scoring average from round 2 to round 3 has only been exceeded 3 times in @usopengolf history (1913, 2018, 1934). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 18, 2022

10:34 PM

Scheffler in trouble

It's game on as Scottie Scheffler gets a double-bogey on the 11th having found thick grass on the par-three. That sees him drop to four-under, level with Will Zalatoris.

It'll be news to the ears of Jon Rahm and Aaron Wise too, who are on three-under. At two-under and just two shots off the lead sit Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Joel Dahmen.

Things just got interesting folks.

10:30 PM

Zalatoris just two shots from the lead

We've been watching all day as Will Zalatoris has played some incredible golf to catch up with the leading back and now he's within two strokes of the leader, Scottie Scheffler, after a birdie at the 15th.

If Will Zalatoris wins this week, he would be the first player to lose a playoff in a major, then win the next major contested since...



Arnold Palmer, 1962 Open Championship — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 18, 2022

As great as Scheffler has been it feels like we're seeing something special with Zalatoris today.

A lot of people are backing up today, but not @WillZalatoris. 🐦



He's tied for the lead. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/1B9rwqMr7E — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

With Scheffler in trouble on the 11th and looking like he might drop a shot we might see this get very tight soon.

10:27 PM

Rahm escapes with a bogey

The eighth hole looked like a disaster for Jon Rahm, so the the Spaniard will be pleased to have got out with a bogey because it could have been far, far worse. He's now fourth and three shots off the lead.

10:20 PM

Jon Rahm in bother

Pictures speak a lot louder than words here.

10:18 PM

Double bogey for Morikawa

Collin Morikawa misses an easy putt for a bogey on the seventh, with the double-bogey meaning that he's now on three-over for the day and has dropped four shots from the lead, despite having topped the leaderboard earlier today.

10:14 PM

Fitzpatrick's US Open hopes on the rocks

Fitzpatrick on the rocks

A very difficult lie on the 10th saw Matt Fitzpatrick in serious trouble. He bogeyed the hole before getting par on the next. He's now two-under and four strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler.

10:06 PM

Scheffler's two-shot lead is back

Scottie Scheffler pars the ninth hole to finish the front nine three-under for the day. Meanwhile Collin Morikawa bogeys the sixth to drop to four-under, tied with Patrick Rodgers, and once again two strokes behind the world number one.

Speaking of Patrick Rodgers here is the eagle that saw him get right into contention.

10:00 PM

Big group tied for fourth

We've got a big group tied for fourth currently with Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Aaron Wise, Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley and Joel Dahmen all level.

09:57 PM

Morikawa back within one

As we're all gasping for breath after that incredible piece of Scheffler magic, Collin Morikawa birdies the fifth and gets within one stroke of the current leader.

09:49 PM

Scheffler grabs the lead

Wow, the US Open just got flipped on it's head. Scottie Scheffler is now two-stokes clear at the top of the leaderboard. A poor tee shot saw him unable to make the green in two, he then pitches from the fairway, a full 101 yards from the pin. The ball soars and lands on the green before rolling back into the hole. The crowd, naturally, erupts and Scheffler and his caddy chest-bump in celebration. A simply sensational shot.

If Scheffler goes on to win this then we'll look back at this shot as the moment that sealed it.

09:43 PM

That might have been a jinx

Not long after hitting send on the previous post about Callum Tarren's good end to the front nine he had a meltdown at the 10th, hitting seven on the par-four.

09:40 PM

Tide turning for Tarren?

A dreadful start for Callum Tarren saw three bogeys and a double bogey in his first six holes but two birdies on eight and nine have helped him begin to turn things around. An improved back nine could see the Englishman finish strong.

09:37 PM

All tied at the top

Collin Morikawa's tee shot at the fourth saw him into the thick rough, which meant he was always struggling to make par, and that was how it turned out with a bogey meaning that there was now a three-way tie at the top between Morikawa, Wise and Scheffler.

09:33 PM

Wise drops back

Despite a great tee shot on the fifth a poor shot to then find the bunker puts Aaron Wise in trouble, which ultimately sees him bogey the hole and drop back, leaving Collin Morikawa alone at the top once more.

09:30 PM

He makes do with a birdie

It was always going to be difficult to get an eagle with a 20-foot putt and Matt Fitzpatrick can't quite manage it. He still birdies the hole and is now on three-under and closing in on the leaders.

09:27 PM

Fitzpatrick for the eagle?

Some great approach play from Matt Fitzpatrick on the par-five eighth gets him just 20 feet from the pin. Can he putt it for an eagle and to get within one stroke of the lead?

09:23 PM

McIlroy misses birdie chance

Rory McIlory struggling - Getty Images

Rory McIlroy had a chance to start making up for his two bogeys today with a birdie opportunity on the fourth. A six-foot attempt, much like the one his playing partner Aaron Wise just putted to tie for the lead, but it just squeaks past the hole. You wouldn't be surprised if he were feeling that it was turning into one of those days.

09:18 PM

Wise joins Morikawa at summit

Aaron Wise birdies the fourth to put himself level with leader Collin Morikawa. The South African has been brilliant so far.

09:05 PM

A second bogey for McIlroy

Is it starting to unravel for Rory McIlroy? He was fortunate to escape with par on the first but since then he's hit back-to-back bogeys and is now two-over on the day. It's now going to be a real test of his mental fortitude as he looks to halt the slide.

09:02 PM

It's lonely at the top

The final pair of the day, Joel Dahmen and Collin Morikawa, have now finished the opening hole. Morikawa makes par while Dahmen bogeys, leaving Morikawa alone at the top of the leaderboard.

08:59 PM

Xander Schauffele crumbles

If Zalatoris has shown us how to do the front nine then Xander Schauffele has shown us how not to do it. Schauffele started the day in contention but his hopes for glory are shattered after five bogeys and a double bogey in the front nine.

It's hard not to feel for him after watching that, we've all been there.

08:56 PM

Zalatoris finishes front nine in two-under

A birdie on the ninth leaves Will Zalatoris two-under for the day and just two strokes back from the lead, after a brilliant front nine which has seen him get third birdies and a bogey.

08:53 PM

That's Fitzmagic

A delightful eight-foot birdie on the fifth has now made up for that bogey on the opening hole and Matt Fitzpatrick is back within three shots of the lead. He's par for the day and has played well. He'll be hoping that this could be the beginning of something.

08:50 PM

So close but so far for McIlroy

McIlroy can't believe it. Left needing a great putt after a pitch it looked so much like McIlroy had managed it to secure par, except he hadn't. The ball rolled towards the hole before teetering and somehow not dropping in. Desperately unlucky.

08:45 PM

Scheffler back in biting distance

Scottie Scheffler's up and down start continues on the third as he gets within one stroke of the leaders after a superb iron shot gives him the easiest of birdies.

08:42 PM

McIlroy escapes with par

Escaping with a par on the first is a huge boost for McIlroy after what looked like a horrific opening tee shot. He got fortunate with a far better lie than expected which saw him able to wrap up the par and remain just one stroke off the lead.

08:37 PM

The course giveth and the course taketh away

After Scottie Scheffler's birdie on the first got pulses racing he's only gone and followed it up with a bogey on the second. A poor tee shot got him bother as did the rough, so he should probably be thankful to escape with the bogey, as he now sits two stokes back from the lead.

08:30 PM

To the hospitality

A terrible start for Rory McIlroy who sends his opening tee shot so far left that it ends up where we'd all like to be, in the hospitality area. He's going to need something special to rescue this hole.

08:24 PM

Burns heating up

Sam Burns is now T9 and three under alongside NeSmith, Hardy and Zalatoris following a birdie at the third which leaves him one-under on the day.

08:17 PM

Scheffler just one back!

The world number one is just one stroke behind leaders Joel Dahmen and Collin Morikawa following a birdie on the first hole.

That's the start he wanted!



Scottie Scheffler (-4) opens with a 🐦 at the 1st.



Watch his entire round as part of our featured groups coverage presented by @AmericanExpress: https://t.co/tRFshSi5Xe pic.twitter.com/E1l4y8nrXt — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

08:12 PM

Joohyung Kim moves to two-under

An impressive start for Joohyung Kim who is now on two-under through seven holes. He is now just three shots behind the leaders, having got a birdie on the seventh to go with the eagle he got on the fifth. Ranked 66th in the world Joohyung Kim is now moving into contention.

08:03 PM

The business end of the third round starts

Matthew NeSmith and Scottie Scheffler, world number one, are about to tee off, signifying the beginning of a run that sees the favourites and some of the world's best golfers begin their third rounds. In the next 45 minutes we'll see the likes of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa in action, and it'll be interesting to see if they see the same struggles that we've seen throughout the day.

07:36 PM

Game on for Zalatoris

Don't say we didn't warn you. Will Zalatoris is on the march with his second birdie in the first four holes after a 15-foot putt which highlights exactly why he's going to be a danger to those at the top. Make no mistake, Zalatoris is now firmly in the mix.

07:30 PM

Great round for McCarthy

As one of six players to now be in the clubhouse it was a strong finish by Denny McCarthy who held his nerve from six foot to end up with a round of 68 to now sit one-over.

He's currently T24 but given the struggles we've seen from others today you'd imagine that he should be within the top 20 by the end of the day.

07:25 PM

That's what you call a ricochet

Hideki Matsuyama can't believe it. A terrible tee shot saw the ball sailing over the scoreboard and put the Japanese star in trouble but it was his third shot which was most unusual. His 14 yard chip down onto the green looked like it was hit too hard and heading to a bunker, only for the ball to hit the pole and bounce back towards Matsuyama before ending up in a different bunker. He then missed a chance to par the hole but a bad miss sees him bogey and puts him on one-over.

07:08 PM

Zalatoris makes ground

He's been tipped for a major win and Will Zalatoris has started well today. A birdie on the second hole sees him one-under on the day and two-under for the weekend. He's now three shots behind the leaders and a strong showing in this third round, especially when others are struggling, could see him fly up the leaderboard.

07:00 PM

DeChambeau in shambles

A front nine to forget for DeChambeau who is five-over today despite a birdie on the first. Four bogeys and a triple bogey since then have seen him slump to eight-over.

06:56 PM

Draining for JT

Terrible luck for Justin Thomas on the fourth hole as an unfortunate lie sees him needing to take his third shot over a drain.

Who's taking a drop here?!



Justin Thomas was furious with where his ball came to rest in the fairway on the fourth hole 😮 pic.twitter.com/th6VU6KiJ5 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 18, 2022

JT turned the air blue as he loudly and crudely documented his decision to not ask the referee for a drop, something he stated many other players would have done. If you can't beat them, then join them, because there's certainly an argument that he'd have been granted a drop. Thomas eventually bogeyed the hole and is now one-over.

06:30 PM

McIlroy arrival

He may not be teeing off for another two hours but Rory McIlroy has arrived at Brookline. Just one shot behind the leaders he looked relaxed in shorts and a hoodie but behind the AirPods there'll be a man focused on the task in hand. He'll be playing alongside Aaron Wise in the third from last group.

06:20 PM

Anybody know a Justin Thompson?

Confusion and bewilderment at Brookline as the US Open starter mistakenly announces Justin Thomas as Justin Thompson.

U.S. Open starter: "From Louisville, Kentucky -- Justin Thompson."



JT: pic.twitter.com/HUWpNjkb7u — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 18, 2022

Fortunately, the faux-pas doesn't look like a bad omen for JT who has hit par on his opening two holes.

06:06 PM

Shot of the day so far?

A sensational birdie from Min Woo Lee could well be a contender for shot of the day.

They love it. He loves it. 👏@Minwoo27Lee starts his second side with a birdie. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/DkCAlJx0CD — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

Lee reads the green beautifully as he putts majestically from 18 yards on the 10th. That's going to take some beating today.

05:56 PM

A tough day ahead

Front nine scoring has averaged 36.80 so far today, worse than that of the previous two rounds. With firm greens and a devilish wind we could be looking at a very difficult day.

05:48 PM

JT ready to start third round

This year's PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is minutes away from beginning his third round. He'll start at one-over and is paired alongside Seamus Power.

05:40 PM

Hatton halts slide

A par on the ninth has seen Tyrrell Hatton end a poor run which saw him go double-bogey, bogey, bogey. That puts the Englishman at seven-over and four-over on the day.

05:23 PM

Scottie Scheffler is in the building!

Scheffler has arrived at Brookline ahead of his attempt to become the first current world number one to win the US Open since Tiger Woods.

The Masters champion had a great second round yesterday, which saw him get within two shots of the lead and he'll be looking to continue that march when he tees off in a little under three hours.

05:04 PM

Bryson DeChambeau birdies the first

Bryson DeChambeau, one of the controversial defectors to the LIV Golf series, has started his third round well after a birdie on the opening hole.

The American started two-over but is now moving up the leaderboard as he hopes to get back in contention and challenge for his second US Open.

04:47 PM

Today's pin positions

It's moving day!



Here are the hole locations ⛳️ for Round 3 of the 122nd #USOpen at The Country Club. pic.twitter.com/8LQD53NKAm — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

04:45 PM

Jordan Spieth off to a poor start

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 US Open winner, finds the bunker before escaping to bogey the first hole.

04:24 PM

The third round is underway

The halfway point of the 2022 US Open doesn't feel all that different from the day before it started.

There are stars and household names lined up, all in good position to capture another major championship. However, next to them, there are plenty of journeymen and potential one-hit wonders.

For every Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy among the top 12 spots of an eclectic halfway leaderboard, there's a Joel Dahmen or Nick Hardy or Hayden Buckley. For every Scottie Scheffler, there's a Patrick Rodgers.

Only two shots separate Morikawa and Dahmen, who lead the way, from the rest of the top 12.

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole - Getty Images

Four of this diverse dozen, Morikawa, Rahm, McIlroy and Scheffler, have major titles. Six more, Dahmen, Buckley, Beau Hossler, NeSmith, Rodgers and Hardy, made it to this week by earning spots via 36 holes of qualifying in a process that starts with nearly 9,000 entrants, whittles to 870, then ends with 65 joining the other 91 who had earned exemptions straight into the field.

The golf course they face over the weekend will be unlike most any other they've seen, not only because of the craggy, hilly layout at The Country Club, but also because the weekend forecast expects 10-15 mph wind blowing from the north.

"I would expect over the weekend for it to get a little faster and a little fierier," McIlroy said. "You have to be pretty precise already, but maybe just that little bit more precise with everything."

Given how we stand with the field and forecast there's still every chance we see a surprise winner emerge even with some established names also in the running.