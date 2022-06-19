US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Final round scores and latest updates as Matt Fitzpatrick shares Sunday lead

Tom Kershaw
·12 min read
US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Final round scores and latest updates as Matt Fitzpatrick shares Sunday lead
The final round of the US Open 2022 is here with Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick sharing the lead at -4 at Brookline, while defending champion Jon Rahm is in striking distance just one shot behind.

Blustery, testing conditions have ensured the Country Club has shown its teeth throughout the week, with just nine players under par, including Rory McIlroy, who battled through a torrid third round to remain in contention at -1 despite opening up yesterday with a three over par score for his first seven holes. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler briefly got to -6 when he holed out from 102 yards for an eagle on the eighth, but the American fell away sharply, producing double bogey on the short 11th with two more bogeys following, though the Masters champion is just two back and primed to capitalise should the leaders slip. Among the other names to watch are home favourite Keegan Bradley, a former PGA Championship winner, who is two-under, as is Canada’s Adam Hadwin, and those at one-under and hoping to surge up the leaderboard include Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about it [winning]. It would just mean the world,” said Fitzpatrick, who could become the first non-American to win both the US Amateur and US Open. “It’s a special place for me and to go one step further and win a US Open round here would be even more special. The US amateur was one of the biggest achievements in my career and still is, and if I won a major here it would definitely overtake it. My family are in town, I’ve got a couple of friends here as well and the family I am staying with are fun as well, so I’ll have plenty of distractions which will be good with a late tee-time. I’m excited to give myself another chance in a major just a month later, I am just really proud with the way I played.” Follow all the action from the fourth and final round of the US Open below:

US Open 2022 final round

US Open 2022: Latest final round scores

16:10 , Jack Rathborn

There's a big more red on the leaderboard now, encouragement for later? Three players are -1 through six, including Daffue, who once led of course, Max Homa and Callum Tarren. They are all +6 overall and in a tie for 45th.

US Open 2022: Latest final round scores

15:55 , Jack Rathborn

Here’s the standard anybody yet to tee off will gladly take on two, as Chris Gotterup takes a rare birdie.

He’s the only player under par on the course.

-1 through three and +6 overall to be in a tie for 47th, it’s a first major for the recently-turned professional, following bright seasons with Oklahoma and Rutgers.

He’s one to watch as he picked up the Haskins Award, awarded annually to the top college golfer in the country.

Former winners include Matthew Wolff, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Luke Donald, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

US Open 2022: Latest final round scores

15:34 , Jack Rathborn

Bryson DeChambeau, soon to be a LIV Golf player, is having a tough time, again. The former US Open champion is +3 through four holes today.

He's +11 overall and way back in a tie for 60th - the good news is he literally can't finish that low in the new Saudi-backed tour as there aren't that many players in it.

Tyrrell Hatton is also in a tie for 60th, just +2 today and +11 overall.

(USA TODAY Sports)
(USA TODAY Sports)

US Open 2022: Latest final round scores

15:24 , Jack Rathborn

So the early scores are in, Austin Greaser, the amateur from UNC, is having a troubling start, he's +6 through four and +14 for the tournament alongside Harris English (+4 today), with fellow amateur Stewart Hagestad one better on +13 with a gentle start today, +1 through six.

Elsewhere, perhaps the best starts have been by two Europeans: Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden (+8) and Wil Besseling of the Netherlands (+9) are both level par through six and five holes respectively.

Of the 15 players out on the course, nobody is under par yet for today.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy: US Open 2022 third round one of my toughest days in a long time

15:18 , Jack Rathborn

“It was one of the toughest days on a golf course I’ve had in a long time,” McIlroy said after carding at three-over round of 73. “I just needed to grind it out, and I did on the back nine.

“To play that back nine at even par today was a really good effort, I thought - kept myself in the tournament.

“I’m sort of going home thinking that I held this round together when it could have got away from me quickly.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris on US Open challenge today

14:58 , Jack Rathborn

Will Zalatoris on the task at hand today, with a share of the lead alongside Matt Fitzpatrick:

The former Wake Forest star said: “Obviously this golf course is an absolute beast. And you look at the major champions on that leaderboard, it's going to be no small test tomorrow.”

(EPA)
(EPA)

US Open 2022: Is it Will Zalatoris’ time?

14:35 , Jack Rathborn

Will Zalatoris, 25, continues to relish the major championships, leading the US Open as we begin the final round.

The San Francisco native has played in just eight majors before this week, with five top-10 finishes. It’s a streak matched last by Ernie Els, a two-time U.S. Open winner no less.

He’s Masters runner-up, on debut in 2021, and was beaten in a play-off by Justin Thomas in last month’s PGA Championship, it doesn’t get much closer. So to have no PGA Tour wins, let a lone a major is surprising, is it now his time?

“I think especially coming off the PGA, it gave me a lot of belief and confidence that I belong in this situation,” he said. “I’ve put myself in this situation a few times in my career, and obviously have to go out and get it tomorrow.”

Will Zalatoris reacts after making a birdie on the fourth hole during the third round (AP)
Will Zalatoris reacts after making a birdie on the fourth hole during the third round (AP)

Keegan Bradley emotional after surging into Brookline contention at U.S. Open

14:27 , Jack Rathborn

“Honestly, it was one of the most amazing moments of my entire life,’’ said an emotional Bradley after finishing up on Saturday.

“I got to feel what it feels like to play in Fenway, to play in the Garden, to play in Gillette Stadium. I felt like a Boston player there.

“That was a moment I’ll never forget the rest of my life, and I appreciate the fans giving me that, and I hope to have them cheer again [Sunday].’’

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

US Open 2022: Play-off rules and history at Brookline

14:19 , Jack Rathborn

If it can’t be settled in 72 holes, the US Open will go to a play-off, with history hinting at overtime at the Country Club, having gone there on the three previous occasions it has hosted this tournament.

Amateur Francis Ouimet firstly stunned British duo of Harry Vardon and Ted Ray in 1913.

Then, 50 years later, it was the legendary Arnold Palmer who lost an 18-hole playoff for the second year in a row, with Julius Boros prevailing.

And last time out it was Curtis Strange who edged out Nick Faldo in 1988 to land the major.

With 16 players separated by just five shots, we could be in for a late one, but it won’t be that late, with 18-hole play-offs before.

Now it will be a two-hole aggregate playoff if any players are tied up after 72. If they’re still tied up after two extra holes, we go to sudden death.

US Open final round hole locations

14:11 , Jack Rathborn

Here we go then, let’s hope for a good one!

The hole locations are available to look at below.

Will we see some complaints or do the USGA fancy a tear up on the back nine unlike traditional US Open set-ups.

US Open 2022: Final round underway

14:04 , Jack Rathborn

The first group in the final round are underway, Harris English (+10) and amateur Stewart Hagestad (+12) will hope to enjoy the next four to five hours before putting their feet up and watching the conclusion of the US Open.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick revels in new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters

13:55 , Jack Rathborn

Matt Fitzpatrick revelled in his new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters as he played his way into contention for the second major in succession.

A month after finishing fifth in the US PGA Championship, Fitzpatrick is poised to challenge on the back nine on a Sunday at the US Open at Brookline, the scene of his US Amateur triumph in 2013.

And it was achieved partly in thanks to his increased length off the tee, the 27-year-old from Sheffield averaging 317.7 yards in driving distance, two yards ahead of playing partner and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson.

“It was a little bit weird,” Fitzpatrick admitted. “I’ll be honest, when I saw I was playing with DJ, part of me was thinking, ‘Don’t try and go after it when DJ hits’. Like, don’t try and keep up, because I know I’ve got some extra length.

“Hitting the drives I hit this week so far and seeing where he’s hit his has been quite eye-opening for me. It’s great for me to give me more confidence going into the rest of the year, the next five years.

“I’ve just got to try and hopefully just take advantage more of it. If now on paper I’m hitting it past DJ, you look at the success he’s had, if I can emulate that, then I’ll be a very happy man.”

(EPA)
(EPA)

Seamus Power reacts to round of 70 to sit +1 at US Open

13:48 , Jack Rathborn

“That got me going on the right path heading into the back nine,” Power said. “I need more of the same on Sunday and hopefully I can finish a little stronger.

“I am going to have to play a little bit better and hopefully if a couple of putts drop you never know.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

13:41 , Jack Rathborn

US PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas was accidentally introduced as Justin Thompson on the first tee and was then overheard expressing his frustration after being denied a drop from near a drain in the fourth fairway.

“That’s what pisses me off, because so many other people would lie about being able to hit that, but it’s just like, I’m not going to hit it (the drain),” Thomas complained. “That’s bull****, man.”

Speaking after a round of 72 left him three over par, Thomas said: “I called an official to get a ruling on it, and in the spirit of the game I wasn’t going to hit the drain.

“I felt like I very easily could have told her (the rules official) that I was going to and gotten a free drop, but I wasn’t.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Will Zalatoris reacts to lead heading into final round of US Open

13:35 , Jack Rathborn

“After the US PGA that was a bitter pill to swallow, but I feel good about my game,” Zalatoris said.

“Tomorrow is going to be no simple test, you look at the major champions on the leaderboard and this course is a beast. The job is not even close to being done.”

Will Zalatoris sets testing clubhouse target as winds play havoc at US Open

Matt Fitzpatrick hoping Brookline ‘edge’ can secure US Open title

13:28 , Jack Rathborn

Matt Fitzpatrick believes his previous success at Brookline gives him the edge over his rivals heading into the final round of the 122nd US Open.

Nine years after winning the US Amateur title at the same Massachusetts venue, Fitzpatrick shares the 54-hole lead with American Will Zalatoris, a shot ahead of defending champion Jon Rahm.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, Keegan Bradley and Adam Hadwin are two shots off the pace, with Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Joel Dahmen another stroke back and the last of just nine players in red figures.

Matt Fitzpatrick hoping Brookline ‘edge’ can secure first major title

Matt Fitzpatrick takes share of lead into final round of US Open

11:27 , Jack Rathborn

Matt Fitzpatrick will take a share of the lead into the final round of the US Open as he seeks a first major title and historic Brookline double.

Defending champion Jon Rahm looked set to finish an eventful day on top of the leaderboard when he birdied the 14th, 15th and 17th to take the outright lead, only to run up a double bogey on the 18th.

Rahm was unlucky to catch a fairway bunker with a well-struck drive, but then drilled his second shot into the face of the hazard and found more sand in front of the green with his third.

The resulting six dropped the Ryder Cup star back to three under par, a shot behind Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris, who had overcome the blustery conditions to shoot 68 and 67 respectively.

For the second major in succession, England’s Fitzpatrick will contest the closing round from the final group, having partnered Mito Pereira in the US PGA at Southern Hills last month.

Matt Fitzpatrick takes share of lead into final round of US Open

