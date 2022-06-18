US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Third round scores as Rory McIlroy starts moving day near top of leaderboard

Follow all the latest latest updates and leaderboard moves from the third round of the US Open at Brookline, Massachusetts, after a host of big names got themselves in contention ahead of the weekend.

The Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on Saturday morning alongside fellow American Joel Dahmen on five-under-par, but there were plenty of rivals in a tightly congested chasing pack, including world No3 Rory McIlroy and No2 Jon Rahm one shot back on -4. The world No1 Scottie Scheffler began two shots off the lead, while other notable chasers include the in-form Sam Burns (-2), Olympic champion Xander Schauffele (-1), and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (-2), who won the US Open junior title at this venue.

Brookline has proved a challenging course so far and McIlroy illustrated exactly that on the third hole on Friday when he sent his approach into thick fescue grass, which he took three swipes to escape from before pulling off a brilliant 20-foot putt to limit the damage to a double bogey in an otherwise solid round. “I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I’m going to try to win my first (major) again,” McIlroy said afterwards. “I’m playing as good a golf as I’ve played in a long time.”

Follow all the action from the third round of the US Open below.

US Open third round

Third round begins at 2.49pm BST; leaders tee off at 8.45pm

-5 Morikawa, Dahmen

-4 Wise, Buckley, Rahm, McIlroy, Hossler

-3 NeSmith, Rodgers, Harman, Hardy, Scheffler

-2 Burns, Fitzpatrick, Hadwin

Rory McIlroy fans make a noise

14:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lots of fans of Rory McIlroy on the course over the first two days and no doubt he’ll be cheered all the way to the finish line on Sunday should he be in contention to win the tournament.

Major McIlroy ⚡



Fans @USOpenGolf were fired up to follow @McIlroyRory during his Friday round at The Country Club. pic.twitter.com/iw9Wh55kG2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2022

US Open third round preview

13:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Story continues

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions including Rory McIlroy helped set up a mouth-watering weekend at Brookline.

Open champion Collin Morikawa carded a superb 66 to share the lead with fellow American Joel Dahmen on five under par, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner McIlroy a shot behind.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.

Four major champions including Rory McIlroy vie for victory at the US Open

US Open third round tee times

13:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Full list of US Open third round groupings and tee times at Brookline today:

US Open third round tee times featuring Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm

Third round tee times

13:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here are the leading groups, who start later on today (all times BST). All these players are within five shots of the lead:

1828 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka

1839 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Will Zalatoris

1850 Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

1901 Davis Riley, David Lingmerth (Swe)

1912 Travis Wick (x), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1928 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1939 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns

1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2034 Jon Rahm (Esp), Hayden Buckley

2045 Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm has made a promising start at Brookline (Getty Images)

US Open third round: Start time and how to watch

13:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

The action will be shown on Sky Sports, with both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf carrying the coverage. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The third round will get under way shortly before 3pm BST while the TV coverage will start from 4pm on Sky Sports. The players will tee off in reverse leaderboard order, with leaders Morikawa and Dahmen the last to go.

McIlroy confident after salvaging disastrous second round start

13:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rory McIlroy was in buoyant mood as he headed into the third round of the US Open in contention for a fifth major title and first since 2014.

McIlroy recovered from a double bogey on the third hole in round two to card a 69 for a halfway total of four under par, one shot off the lead shared by Open champion Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler were alongside McIlroy in third place, with Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler part of a five strong group on three under.

“I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I’m going to try to win my first (major) again,” McIlroy said.

“I’m playing as good a golf as I’ve played in a long time. I have a lot of experience. I’m in a good place. I’m really happy with where my game is at, and I think that’s the most important thing.”

Rory McIlroy looks to mindset at US Open in pursuit of first major since 2014

Second round recap

13:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions defied predictions of Brookline turning “nasty”.

Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on five under par after a superb second round of 66 and was later joined at that mark by Joel Dahmen, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy a shot behind.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.

McIlroy had been in danger of falling out of contention when he covered the front nine in 36, the world number three needing three attempts to hack on to the green from thick rough on the third, before holing from 23 feet to salvage a double bogey.

But after dropping a shot on the 10th, McIlroy picked up shots on the 12th, 14th and 17th to remain firmly in the hunt for his fifth major title and first since the 2014 US PGA.

Collin Morikawa claims US Open lead with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm a shot back

US Open third round LIVE

12:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest latest updates and leaderboard moves from the third round of the US Open at Brookline, Massachusetts, after a host of big names got themselves in contention ahead of the weekend.

The Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on Saturday morning alongside fellow American Joel Dahmen on five-under-par, but there were plenty of rivals in a tightly congested chasing pack, including world No3 Rory McIlroy and No2 Jon Rahm one shot back on -4. The world No1 Scottie Scheffler began two shots off the lead, while other notable chasers include the in-form Sam Burns (-2), Olympic champion Xander Schauffele (-1), and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (-2), who won the US Open junior title at this venue.

Brookline has proved a challenging course so far and McIlroy illustrated exactly that on the third hole on Friday when he sent his approach into thick fescue grass, which he took three swipes to escape from before pulling off a brilliant 20-foot putt to limit the damage to a double bogey in an otherwise solid round. “I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I’m going to try to win my first (major) again,” McIlroy said afterwards. “I’m playing as good a golf as I’ve played in a long time.”