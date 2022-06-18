US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Third round scores and updates as Scottie Scheffler leads after miracle eagle

Follow all the latest updates and leaderboard moves from the third round of the US Open at Brookline, Massachusetts, after a host of big names got themselves in contention ahead of the weekend.

The Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on Saturday morning alongside fellow American Joel Dahmen on five-under-par, but there were plenty of rivals in a tightly congested chasing pack, including world No3 Rory McIlroy and No2 Jon Rahm one shot back on -4. The world No1 Scottie Scheffler began two shots off the lead, while other notable chasers include the in-form Sam Burns (-2), Olympic champion Xander Schauffele (-1), and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (-2), who won the US Open junior title at this venue.

Brookline has proved a challenging course so far and McIlroy illustrated exactly that on the third hole on Friday when he sent his approach into thick fescue grass, which he took three swipes to escape from before pulling off a brilliant 20-foot putt to limit the damage to a double bogey in an otherwise solid round. “I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I’m going to try to win my first (major) again,” McIlroy said afterwards. “I’m playing as good a golf as I’ve played in a long time.”

Follow all the action from the third round of the US Open below.

US Open third round

Tough scoring in challenging conditions but Scheffler holes eagle from the fairway to move top

-6: Scheffler

-4: Morikawa, Wise, Rodgers

-3: Dahmen, Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick, Rahm, Buckley

-2: Burns, Hossler

US Open 2022: Third round leaderboard update

21:54 , Luke Baker

-6: Scheffler (8)

-5: Morikawa (5)

-4: Wise (6), Rodgers (9)

-3: Dahmen (5), Zalatoris (13), Fitzpatrick (9), Rahm (6), Buckley (6)

-2: Burns (9), Hossler (7)

US Open 2022: Third round

21:51 , Luke Baker

Great bounceback by Collin Morikawa. He responds to his bogey at 4 with a birdie at 5.

The tee shot isn’t great but he has a nice lie from the rough and uses the strength of his game, the irons, to put an approach close to the hole. Rolls in the birdie and he’s at -5, a shot behind Scheffler.

Story continues

US Open 2022: Third round

21:45 , Luke Baker

OH MY WORD!

Scottie Scheffler moves to -6 as he pitches in for eagle at the par-5 8th!

His tee shot is wild so he can’t reach the green in two but it doesn’t matter. For the second time at this US Open a pitch from the fairway of around 100 yards lands on the green, feeds to the hole and drops.

The world No 1 is on fire and he’s now got a two-stroke lead at the top. The Master champion is rolling at Brookline

US Open 2022: Third round

21:43 , Luke Baker

Another shot gone for McIlroy and he’s heading in the wrong direction. It’s one of those Rory rounds where he doesn’t quite look at it and an errant tee shot at the 6th is punished.

Three bogeys today and he’s back to -1.

VIDEO: Morikawa saves bogey

21:41 , Luke Baker

Here’s that superb bogey putt by Collin Morikawa. If there’s such a thing as a good bogey, this is it.

He read it PERFECTLY.



Collin Morikawa with a long bogey putt to maintain a top spot on the leaderboard. #USOpen



📺 : @NBC and @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/JrsFPxIsGl — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 18, 2022

US Open 2022: Third round

21:40 , Luke Baker

Another co-leader at -4 thanks to an EAGLE from Patrick Rodgers!

Two thumps get him to the right of the par-5 8th green and he pitches out of the rough. The ball is racing down the hill but luckily the hole stops it! Huge roars and Rodgers joins Morikawa, Wise and Scheffler at -4.

US Open 2022: Third round

21:36 , Luke Baker

Hmmmm. Morikawa’s 4th hole is turning into a bit of a nightmare. His nominal shot for par is a tricky pitch and he can only land the ball beyond the hole.

That’s probably 15 feet just to save bogey, maybe 20 feet. It’s a left to right putt, down the hill, and Collin strikes it beautifully! IT trickles towards the hole, holds its line and falls. That could be a massive moment - what a bogey save!

He drop to -4 but that’s still the co-lead and he avoided a nasty number on the scorecard.

US Open 2022: Third round

21:34 , Luke Baker

Scottie Scheffler probably competing with Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris for the contender who is playing the best so far today and he’s millimetres away from moving to -5 as his birdie putt at 7 slips by the hole.

-4 will soon be the lead anyway though.

US Open 2022: Third round

21:32 , Luke Baker

Movement at the top with both our co-leaders in trouble. Aaron Wise can’t save his par from out of the bunker, so it’s a bogey and back to -4.

Collin Morikawa’s tee shot at 4 is in the thick rough and he can’t make the green. A pragmatic shot out sideways leaves him 92 yards for the up and down to save par. Oh dear! Doesn’t hit it well and misses the green short left. Morikawa now scrambling for bogey and -4 will soon be the leading score.

US Open 2022: Third round

21:30 , Luke Baker

Fitzpatrick’s eagle look came up short but he knocks in the birdie putt and he moves to -3, which is a tie for 5th. He’s going well.

Rory McIlroy with a chance to join him at -3 but his birdie putt from maybe 15 feet misses narrowly. Still at -2

US Open 2022: Third round

21:28 , Luke Baker

Jon Rahm did indeed make that par putt at the 3rd. Good save for the reigning champ.

Aaron Wise looked in prime position after his tee shot at 5 but his second found the bunker - a surprisingly poor strike. The pitch out is ok but work to do for par. A bogey the more likely result and he may fall out of the lead.

US Open 2022: Third round

21:27 , Luke Baker

After three-putting the 1st, Matt Fitzpatrick has struck the ball superbly. He gained that shot back at the 5th and now has a live eagle chance at the par-5 8th.

He reaches the green with two big thwacks and the ball feeds left towards the flag. Outside chance of the eagle as he’s around 19 feet away but should be a birdie at least for the Englishman, which would move him to -3 - just two back.

US Open 2022: Third round

21:25 , Luke Baker

Excellent pitch from the rough to the right of the 4th green by Jon Rahm. Very quick down the hill but he judges it well and should be able to save par from close range. Will keep him at -3 if so and that would constitute a good result.

US Open 2022: Third round

21:23 , Luke Baker

Morikawa doesn’t hit his birdie putt with enough speed and grimaces as it comes up short. He can’t join Sam Burns in the birdie-at-3 club but par on that hole will have you gaining on the field.

Solid stuff from the reigning Open champion.

VIDEO: Aaaron Wise moves to top of leaderboard

21:20 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Aaron Wise joined Collin Morikawa at -5

Aaron Wise is putting the pressure on. 👀



This birdie gives him the co-lead at -5. #USOpen



📺: @NBC and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/kFiiFRyvZx — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 18, 2022

US Open 2022: Third round

21:19 , Luke Baker

Collin Morikawa is starting to demonstrate some of the iron play that has won him two majors already.

He’s looking composed out there and at the tricky 3rd, he launches an approach up to the top tier of the green to leave himself a good look at birdie.

I think there’s only been one birdie all day at the 3rd - which went to Sam Burns.

US Open 2022: Third round

21:16 , Luke Baker

At the other end of the spectrum, poor Travis Vick makes a quad bogey 9 and the (relatively) easy par-5 8th. Absolute disaster and he falls to +4for the championship, having started the day at -1.

US Open 2022: Third round

21:15 , Luke Baker

We have a new co-leader at Brookline - welcome to the party, Aaron Wise!

He crunches a drive at the 4th and his second shot leaves him seven foot for birdie, which he holes. He joins Morikawa at -5

US Open 2022: Third round

21:00 , Luke Baker

Another bogey update...

Much like McIlroy, Rahm can’t get up and down form just off the back of the 2nd green. His par putt comes up short and he drops to -3.

Co-leader Joel Dahmen three-putts the 1st and drops to -4, so Collin Morikawa leads on his own at -5

And McIlroy than makes it back-to-back bogeys. His pitch is a bit heavy at the 3rd and it’s a decent-looking par putt but millimetres wide. -2 for the Northern Irishman now.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:58 , Luke Baker

An eventful hole for Xander Schauffele. He’s 40 yards from the green in two on the par 5. From there, he takes a further three shots to get on the green. 10 feet for bogey and he holes it.

Many people’s pre-tournament fancy but he’s now 6-over

US Open 2022: Third round

20:53 , Luke Baker

Collin Morikawa might be the best iron player in the world and after a lovely tee shot at the 1st, our co-leader has 178 yards to the pin. A nice approach and he’ll have a look at birdie from maybe 15-20 feet.

Joel Dahmen a bit further away but he’ll fancy a two-putt for par.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:52 , Luke Baker

Matthew NeSmith has slipped out of contention as he bogeys the 2nd and double bogeys the 3rd. Three shots gone and he’s at even par.

Better for Will Zalatoris who sinks a nice put at the 9th and that birdie means his front nine is a two-under-par 33. Superb play from Zalatoris who is back up to -3.

Jon Rahm pars his 1st to stay at -4 but the tee shot at the 2nd is McIlroy-esque, just off the back of the green. Will be a good par from there.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:47 , Luke Baker

In better British news, Matt Fitzpatrick birdies the 5th after playing it exactly how it should be. Confidently sinks an eight-footer for birdie and the shot he dropped at the 1st is earned back.

Could that kickstart something for the Englishman? He’s played well today.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:46 , Luke Baker

How has that not gone in?! Rory certainly can’t believe it.

McIlroy bounces over just the back of the green from his tee shot at the par-3 2nd and is unlucky that the lie isn’t great. His pitch gives him a tester for par and the putt is bang on like, looks set to drop but somehow teeters on the edge and stay out!

He taps in for bogey, that’s a shot gone and back to -3.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:38 , Luke Baker

That is money from Scottie Scheffler! Rips his tee shot down the right side of the fairway at 3 and although it’s a blind green, he plays a peach of an iron shot that rolls within a few feet.

Almost a kick-in birdie upcoming for the world No 1 and he’ll climb back to up to -4 - one off the lead.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:36 , Luke Baker

Turned out Rory had a decent lie in the rough left of the 1st fairway and a wedge into the green. Hie goes more or less straight at the flag though and it bounces through into the first cut at the back of the green. Up and down needed to save par.

Decent pitch and he makes no mistake with the par putt. He’ll take par at the 1st for sure.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:30 , Luke Baker

Bogeys starting to flow now.

Scottie Scheffler gives back the shot he gained on the 1st as his tee shot on the 2nd is to the right, he can’t get it out of the rough with his second and even the third gives him a tester for bogey. He sinks it though, so just the one shot dropped - back to -3.

Beau Hossler also drops to -3 as his long par putt on the 1st never troubles the hole.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:27 , Luke Baker

That’s not what Rory McIlroy would have wanted. All eyes on the four-time major champion and he sends his opening tee shot way left. That’s into the hospitality area, so will be relying on luck for the lie/sight of the green.

Playing partner Aaron Wise also fails to find the fairway.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:20 , Luke Baker

Sam Burns making moves!

There hadn’t been a single birdie on the 3rd today until Burns played it. A solid approach leaves him a look at birdie from 20 feet and he curls it into the hole. Brilliant putt and he goes to -3.

Fitzpatrick almost follows him in for birdie but his putt is marginally wide. Par for the Englishman to stay at -1.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:18 , Luke Baker

Another man into the red is Cameron Tringale who plays the 13th superbly to move to -1. He’s three-under for his round, the best score out on the course.

All over it!@CamTringale (-1) with a gimme birdie to get back into red figures on 13. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/9wQOnEWeyH — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

US Open 2022: Third round

20:16 , Luke Baker

Brilliant start for Scottie Scheffler. We mentioned the world No 1 found the bunker with his opening tee shot but he muscled the ball up to the green and it bounded forward to within about 10 feet of the hole.

He then rolled the birdie putt in and moves to -4, only one stroke back of leaders Dahmen and Morikawa.

Playing partner Matthew NeSmith salvages par after a dicey first putt to stay at -3.

What a start from The Masters Champion!



Scottie Scheffler is 1 back with a birdie on the 1st 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/zcuGLMixpi — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 18, 2022

20:06 , Luke Baker

Joohyung Kim moves to -2 as he makes his second birdie in three holes at the 7th. Nice work from the Korean.

Patrick Rodgers also moves to -2 but from the other direction as he drops a shot at the 1st.

US Open 2022: Third round

20:03 , Luke Baker

Pars for both Burns (-2) and Fitzpatrick (-1) at the 2nd. Safely on the greens with their tee shots but neither birdie putt really troubled the hole. Pars will do wonders for your scores today, however.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler gets underway in the fifth-last group, playing alongside Matthew NeSmith, and his opening tee shot is left, straight into the bunker. Not ideal

US Open 2022: Third round

19:55 , Luke Baker

Bad news for Matt Fitzpatrick at the 1st. He gets on the green in two but his birdie putt isn’t great and leaves him a tester for par. He’s a great putter but he lips it out, so drops a shot to slip to -1.

The pin position at the 1st is causing havoc today but playing partner Sam Burns safely in for par.

US Open 2022: Third round

19:50 , Luke Baker

Only 12 men yet to start their rounds on moving day. Here are the tee times. All within three shots of the lead (all times BST):

1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy

2034 Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley

2045 Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

US Open 2022: Third round

19:48 , Luke Baker

England’s best hope in this year’s US Open, Matt Fitzpatrick, has just got underway alongside talented American Sam Burns.

The duo are both at -2, only three shots off the lead, and will both have genuine ambitions of a first major victory this week. Fitzpatrick, as I’m sure you’ve heard by now, won the 2013 US Amateur Championship at Brookline, so has good memories of the course.

US Open 2022: Third round

19:45 , Luke Baker

Another eagle and this time it’s Korea’s J.H Kim. He holes a 50-yard chip on the 5th to go to -1 for the championship. Lovely stuff

The eagles keep landing! 🦅



Joohyung Kim finds the perfect touch on his chip from 53 yards for an eagle at the fifth to move into the red at one-under 👌 pic.twitter.com/BVN6h9Czfl — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 18, 2022

US Open 2022: Third round

19:35 , Luke Baker

Will Zalatoris makes another birdie and he’s now at -3.

Zalatoris marches on by sinking a mid-range birdie putt on the 4th - his second of the day. Suddenly he’s only two back and he’s got the short, 314-yard par-4 5th next up, which is currently playing as the easiest on the course.

US Open 2022: Third round

19:31 , Luke Baker

The eagle has landed!

It’s not been a good day for Max Homa but he makes eagle at the par-5 14th. He chips in from off the side of the green and ‘climbs’ to+7

US Open 2022: Third round

19:28 , Luke Baker

Denny McCarthy holds his nerve from around 6 feet on the 18th to seal a par and sign for a two-under round of 68. That’s the lowest round of the day so far and frankly, might not be bettered today.

He’s +1 for the championship which is currently T24 but I can almost guarantee that will be well inside the top 20 by the end of today.

Sebastian Munoz is in with a 69 that leaves him at +2 and that’s another cracking round. Will Zalatoris the only man on the course currently shooting under par for the day at the moment, just to give you some context as to what an achievement that is from McCarthy and Munoz.

US Open 2022: Third round

19:24 , Luke Baker

Darlington’s Callum Tarren - who was briefly our leader yesterday - is underway alongside amateur Travis Vick in the 19:12 tee time.

His drive just bounces off the right side of the fairway, What can Tarren do today?

US Open 2022: Third round

19:21 , Luke Baker

Justin Thomas drops back to +3.

It’s not been JT’s day so far today. He’s been chuntering away about unfortunate lies and conditions and he drops his second shot of the round as a 10-footer for par slips by on the par-3 6th. In addition to his bogey at 4, the US PGA champion is heading in the wrong direction

Hideki Matsuyama hits the flag and in the bunker

19:15 , Luke Baker

Doink! Matsuyama’s approach to the 5th clanks into the flag and rebounds into a bunker. Unlucky in some ways but it was going miles past and would’ve been in a bunker on the other side of the green anyway.

He pitches it to about 6 feet and his putt slips by. The 2021 Masters champion drops back to +1 from evens.

Hideki Matsuyama's shot hits the stick and rolls into the bunker. 😮



📺: @nbc and @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/hxFwRb0GXr — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 18, 2022

VIDEO: Zalatoris reaches -2

19:13 , Luke Baker

Here’s that putt we mentioned that took Will Zalatoris to -2 a short while ago. He’s on the green in two at the par-4 3rd, so will have an outside look at birdie - albeit an outside shot.

Double-cut greens causing problems

19:11 , Luke Baker

From everything we’re seeing, and hearing, from out on the course, the greens are incredibly tricky today at Brookline.

The USGA have provided an explanation as to why, saying they double-cut and rolled the greens before today’s round. They also applied water “as needed to maintain turf health.”

If the wind gets up, there could be real fireworks out there.

Will Zalatoris goes to -2

19:02 , Luke Baker

We have our first man to -2 today. Will Zalatoris, something of a major champion in waiting in many people’s eyes, sinks a long-range putt on the 2nd.

An incredibly long way to go of course, but I’d wager there won’t be more than a handful of golfers better than -2 come the end of the day. Zalatoris would be right in the hunt if he can stay there.

Denny McCarthy best score on the course

18:59 , Luke Baker

Denny McCarthy started the day at +3, which was right on the cut line, and through 16 holes he’s at a very impressive -2 for the round and +1 for the championship - 11 strokes better off than Stewart Hagestad who props up the leaderboard at +12.

That shows how tough scoring is out there, with McCarthy’s birdie at the par-3 16th making him the only man on the course shooting two shots under par.

Upcoming tee times

18:52 , Luke Baker

We’re edging ever closer to the big names at the top of the leaderboard heading out on the course. Keegan Bradley and Xander Schauffele (both at -1) are teeing off now.

Here are the times you need to know (US unless stated, all times BST):

1850 Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

1901 Davis Riley, David Lingmerth (Swe)

1912 Travis Wick (a), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1928 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1939 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns

1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2034 Jon Rahm (Esp), Hayden Buckley

2045 Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

US Open third round

18:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Will McIlroy end his major drought? He’s confident.

Rory McIlroy was in buoyant mood as he headed into the third round of the US Open in contention for a fifth major title and first since 2014.

McIlroy recovered from a double bogey on the third hole in round two to card a 69 for a halfway total of four under par, one shot off the lead shared by Open champion Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler were alongside McIlroy in third place, with Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler part of a five strong group on three under.

“I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I’m going to try to win my first (major) again,” McIlroy said.

“I’m playing as good a golf as I’ve played in a long time. I have a lot of experience. I’m in a good place. I’m really happy with where my game is at, and I think that’s the most important thing.”

Rory McIlroy looks to mindset at US Open in pursuit of first major since 2014

US Open third round

18:30 , Lawrence Ostlere

The leaders are out soon. A reminder of how they got on yesterday:

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions defied predictions of Brookline turning “nasty”.

Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on five under par after a superb second round of 66 and was later joined at that mark by Joel Dahmen, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy a shot behind.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.

McIlroy had been in danger of falling out of contention when he covered the front nine in 36, the world number three needing three attempts to hack on to the green from thick rough on the third, before holing from 23 feet to salvage a double bogey.

But after dropping a shot on the 10th, McIlroy picked up shots on the 12th, 14th and 17th to remain firmly in the hunt for his fifth major title and first since the 2014 US PGA.

Collin Morikawa claims US Open lead with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm a shot back

US Open third round

18:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Oh dear. Dustin Johnson (-1) has just whiffed at a ball sitting deep in the rough attempting a short chip. He gets it away at the second attempt but that’s what this course can do, even to the best players.

Justin Rose and Dustin Johnson playing together on day three (Getty Images)

US Open third round

18:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here are the remaining groups to tee off (all times BST). All these players are within five shots of the lead:

1828 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka

1839 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Will Zalatoris

1850 Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

1901 Davis Riley, David Lingmerth (Swe)

1912 Travis Wick (x), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1928 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1939 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns

1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2034 Jon Rahm (Esp), Hayden Buckley

2045 Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

US Open third round

18:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

Touch.

US Open third round

18:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

There are more than 30 players out on the course, with another 30-ish to come, and only three of those out there are under par for their round today (and all three by only one shot). That indicates just how tough Brookline is playing today. If any of the leaders can shoot level par, there’s a good chance they will be in the mix come Sunday.

US Open third round

18:09 , Lawrence Ostlere

Thomas‘s (+1) iron approach to the first is a little short at the front of the green, and his putt to the back-located hole leaves him a tricky five footer for par. He rolls it in dead weight, and that should help him settle into the round.

US Open third round

18:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Justin Thomas (+1) is away, choosing to play a three wood short of the bunkers on the first fairway, and it’s a nice straight hit to settle him into the round. Less conservative is his choice of trouser colour: not quite maroon, nor pink, but somewhere in the middle. Plum? They’re bold, anyway. Visual evidence when we get it.

US Open third round

17:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

Some of the best images from a beautiful day in Massachusetts which is just starting to heat up.

Richard Bland tees off on the fifth hole (Getty Images)

A view of the fifth green at Brookline (Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth plays his tee shot on the second hole (Getty Images)

Max Homa plays his first tee shot of the third round at Brookline (Getty Images)

US Open third round

17:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

We are in to the group of players on +1 overnight, six shots back, which incudes major winners Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson. In any normal tournament that would seem like a gap worthy of challenging the lead on moving day, but this US Open is so tight, the conditions are so tough today at Brookline, and there is a huge pack of more than 30 players ahead of them.

Even so, you would expect one of these four to have a real crack at climbing the leaderboard today, and they will hope the wind only gets stiffer for the leaders later.

US Open third round

17:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Joel Dahmen is some story. Dahmen, Buckley, Beau Hossler, NeSmith, Rodgers and Hardy made it to this week by earning spots via 36 holes of qualifying in a process that starts with nearly 9,000 entrants, whittles to 870, then ends with 65 joining the other 91 who had earned exemptions straight into the field.

“It will be a big weekend,” said Dahmen, who seriously considered skipping the qualifying process in exchange for a few weeks off. “We don’t tee off until 3:45 tomorrow. I typically have to be home at 5 for dinner. So, this will be different for sure.”

"This is kind of make-believe stuff."



After years of adversity, Joel Dahmen is making his small hometown of Clarkston, Washington proud as the co-leader of the #USOpen. He tees off today at 3:45P ET.



Golf Channel | @BMCSoftware pic.twitter.com/Jxu0EiKMa7 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 18, 2022

US Open third round

17:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

This is clearly a stiff test today and the leaders may even be happy with even par in this third round, by the looks of it. Tyrrell Hatton is one of those stuggling three-over-par for the day. The wind is swirling and the greens are firm, and it all makes for some very difficult conditions to control a golf ball.

US Open third round

17:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

Bryson DeChambeau (+2) is away on his third round and he hits a par on the first. Up ahead England’s Richard Bland is two over par through the first three holes.

Matt Fitzpatrick revels in new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters

16:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

Matt Fitzpatrick revelled in his new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters as he played his way into contention for the second major in succession.

A month after finishing fifth in the US PGA Championship, a battling second round of 70 gave Fitzpatrick a halfway total of two under par in the 122nd US Open at Brookline, the scene of his US Amateur triumph in 2013.

And it was achieved partly in thanks to his increased length off the tee, the 27-year-old from Sheffield averaging 317.7 yards in driving distance, two yards ahead of playing partner and two-time major winner Dustin Johnson.

Matt Fitzpatrick revels in new-found status as one of golf’s big hitters

Report from Friday’s play

16:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions including Rory McIlroy helped set up a mouth-watering weekend at Brookline.

Open champion Collin Morikawa carded a superb 66 to share the lead with fellow American Joel Dahmen on five under par, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner McIlroy a shot behind.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.

Four major champions including Rory McIlroy vie for victory at the US Open

McIlroy confident he can produce best golf

16:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rory McIlroy was in buoyant mood as he headed into the third round of the US Open in contention for a fifth major title and first since 2014.

McIlroy recovered from a double bogey on the third hole in round two to card a 69 for a halfway total of four under par, one shot off the lead shared by Open champion Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen.

Rory McIlroy is one stroke back at the halfway point of the US Open (Julio Cortez/AP) (AP)

Defending champion Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler were alongside McIlroy in third place, with Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler part of a five strong group on three under.

“I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I’m going to try to win my first (major) again,” McIlroy said.

“I’m playing as good a golf as I’ve played in a long time. I have a lot of experience. I’m in a good place. I’m really happy with where my game is at, and I think that’s the most important thing.”

US Open third round

16:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

The best score so far today comes from America’s Denny McCarthy at -2 through six holes, which has brought him to +1 overall. Most of the other early starters are +1 today through the first few holes, including Max Homa, Adam Scott and Patrick Cantlay, and Spieth now joins them after finding a greenside bunker on the first.

US Open third round

16:29 , Lawrence Ostlere

Max Homa and Adam Scott are off and running on day three, and next on the first tee is Jordan Spieth (+2). He leaks a three-wood right into the light rough. He’s playing with 36-year-old Dutchman Wil Besseling, who pulls his drive left.

Max Homa plays his first tee shot of the third round at Brookline (Getty Images)

US Open third round

16:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

McGinley also casts doubt on Collin Morikawa holding on to his lead. Morikawa (-4) will be last out on the course later today but McGinley thinks the Open champion’s iron play – his biggest weapon – is not quite on it right now.

Collin Morikawa holds the halfway lead in the 122nd US Open (Robert F Bukaty/AP) (AP)

US Open third round

16:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Paul McGinley says Scottie Scheffler’s (+2) faith in God is a reason to back him today. The world No1 has had a stellar season, peaking with victory at the Masters, although his recent form has slumped slightly. “People will dismiss it but those players who believe in something higher, it alleviates a lot of pressure.”

Scottie Scheffler eyes a putt at Brookline (Getty Images)

US Open third round

16:08 , Lawrence Ostlere

Denny McCarthy hits the target! That ball may well have bounced beyond the flag and then spun back towards the hole, so he has perhaps got a little unlucky there. It doesn’t matter though as he converts the birdie putt to move to +2.

Off the flagstick ⛳️pic.twitter.com/XKY1fe455a — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2022

US Open third round

16:04 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chris Gotterup has been the biggest hitter in the field so far – he is under way today with another booming tee shot.

Glove undone and hammers it 355 to start the day. 👀



Welcome to the weekend, @ChrisGotterup. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Lzm3SsuUCL — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

US Open third round

15:50 , Lawrence Ostlere

No sooner had Cantlay collected a shot than he gives it away on the following hole, the long par-four third, and he’s back level for the day (+3 overall). None of the early starters are under par right now.

US Open third round

15:31 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sam Stevens (+3) and Kyoung-Hoon Lee (+3) are under way, followed on the first tee by Tyrrell Hatton (+3).

There are a whole host of players on +2 teeing off in the next hour or two, including Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland and England’s Richard Bland.

US Open third round: Cantlay and amateur Hagestad make early inroads

15:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

A good start to the round by Stewart Hagestad, the American amateur playing in the first group out today, who birdies the first with a 15-foot putt. Patrick Cantlay soon gains a shot too after a beautiful five-iron at the tricky par-three second hole. Both players quickly improving to +2.

Cantlay among early starts on Saturday

15:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

The first three groups of this third round at Brookline are out on the course, among them Patrick Cantlay (+3), who pars the first despite finding the fairway bunker down the left side.

Hayden Buckley epitomises US Open stories

15:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

The golf course they face over the weekend will be unlike most any other they’ve seen, not only because of the craggy, hilly layout at The Country Club, filled with blind shots and a knee-high heather, the likes of which is not common either in weekly play on tour or in other majors. But also because the weekend forecast calls for highs in the 60s with a 10-15 mph wind blowing from the north.

“I would expect over the weekend for it to get a little faster and a little fierier,” McIlroy said. “You have to be pretty precise already, but maybe just that little bit more precise with everything.”

Even under good conditions that greeted most of the players Friday, there was trouble out there.

McIlroy needed three shots to hack out of the knee-high fescue near the third green. Once out, he needed to sink a long putt to save double-bogey — a make that grew more important by the hour, as he rallied to work his way back up the leaderboard and finish at 4 under.

“You don’t want to try to be making 30-footers for 6s, but I got it in in the least amount of strokes possible on that hole after what happened,” McIlroy said.

Scheffler was plodding along until he reached the rough about 60 yards away from the hole on the par-5 14th. He hacked it out, the ball ran onto the green and in the hole for an eagle that changed his outlook.

“Had a good lie and a good chip and it went in,” Scheffler said.

He made it sound easy. Getting to this point never is.

A quintessential U.S. Open story is the one woven by Buckley. A mere 16 months ago, the 26-year-old journeyman was the first alternate for a Korn Ferry Tour event. He showed up to the driving range and warmed up in the dark so he’d be ready on the slim chance he would get a last-second call to the tee box.

Someone dropped out and the call came. Buckley took advantage by winning the tournament. That led to his PGA Tour card, and gave him the boost of confidence. On Saturday, he’ll have a tee time alongside Rahm in the next-to-last twosome.

“I know from experience what one week can do,” Buckley said. “I think you see it every week.”

Hayden Buckley chips on to the fifth green (EPA)

McIlroy, Rahm and dreamers headline wild weekend at US Open

15:02 , Lawrence Ostlere

A niece piece by the AP’s Eddie Pells, on a chance for the underdogs at Brookline:

In at least one important way, the halfway point of the 2022 U.S. Open doesn’t feel all that different from the day before it started.

Certainly, there are stars and household names lined up, all in good position to capture another major championship. But right beside them, there are plenty of journeymen and dreamers and potential one-hit wonders. Maybe, just maybe, it could be their week, instead.

Saturday’s tee sheet for Round 3 says a lot. Three of the day’s final five twosomes include a major-title winner paired up with a player who had to go through qualifying to get to America’s open championship.

For every Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy among the top 12 spots of an eclectic halfway leaderboard, there’s a Joel Dahmen or Nick Hardy or Hayden Buckley.

For every Scottie Scheffler, there’s a Patrick Rodgers.

“Me and my wife, we watch a lot of horse racing,” said Matthew NeSmith, a qualifier whose 69 put him in a group of five players at 3 under, and gives him a tee time with Scheffler, the reigning Masters champion. “We’re not going to enter any races that we don’t think we can win.”

Only two shots separate Morikawa and Dahmen, who lead the way at 5-under 165, from the rest of the top 12.

Four of this diverse dozen — Morikawa, Rahm, McIlroy and Scheffler — have major titles. Six more — Dahmen, Buckley, Beau Hossler, NeSmith, Rodgers and Hardy — made it to this week by earning spots via 36 holes of qualifying in a process that starts with nearly 9,000 entrants, whittles to 870, then ends with 65 joining the other 91 who had earned exemptions straight into the field.

“It will be a big weekend,” said Dahmen, who seriously considered skipping the qualifying process in exchange for a few weeks off. “We don’t tee off until 3:45 tomorrow. I typically have to be home at 5 for dinner. So, this will be different for sure.”

Joel Dahmen looks on from the eighth tee during the second round (USA TODAY Sports)

US Open tightest in five years

14:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

The cut was at three-over: that means only eight shots separate the leaders from last place with 36 holes to go. Such a small margin has only happened once in the last decade at the US Open. That was in 2017 at Erin Hills, which wasn’t nearly the stern test Brookline has been.

Erin Hills in Wisconsin is where a record seven players finished the US Open at 10 under or better. The Country Club is expected to be firm and fast, and big numbers are easy to find.

Tyrrell Hatton and Patrick Cantlay among those who made cut

14:39 , Lawrence Ostlere

The day’s play is about to get under way: 64 players made the cut which fell at +3. Patrick Cantlay and Tyrrell Hatton are among the bigger names at that score, hoping for a fast start to get back in some kind of contention.

Tyrrell Hatton reacts to a missed putt on the 18th green (Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy fans make a noise

14:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Lots of fans of Rory McIlroy on the course over the first two days and no doubt he’ll be cheered all the way to the finish line on Sunday should he be in contention to win the tournament.

Major McIlroy ⚡



Fans @USOpenGolf were fired up to follow @McIlroyRory during his Friday round at The Country Club. pic.twitter.com/iw9Wh55kG2 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2022

US Open third round preview

13:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions including Rory McIlroy helped set up a mouth-watering weekend at Brookline.

Open champion Collin Morikawa carded a superb 66 to share the lead with fellow American Joel Dahmen on five under par, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner McIlroy a shot behind.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.

Four major champions including Rory McIlroy vie for victory at the US Open

US Open third round tee times

13:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Full list of US Open third round groupings and tee times at Brookline today:

US Open third round tee times featuring Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm

Third round tee times

13:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here are the leading groups, who start later on today (all times BST). All these players are within five shots of the lead:

1828 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka

1839 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Will Zalatoris

1850 Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

1901 Davis Riley, David Lingmerth (Swe)

1912 Travis Wick (x), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1928 MJ Daffue (Rsa), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1939 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns

1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

2034 Jon Rahm (Esp), Hayden Buckley

2045 Joel Dahmen, Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm has made a promising start at Brookline (Getty Images)

US Open third round: Start time and how to watch

13:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

The action will be shown on Sky Sports, with both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf carrying the coverage. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

The third round will get under way shortly before 3pm BST while the TV coverage will start from 4pm on Sky Sports. The players will tee off in reverse leaderboard order, with leaders Morikawa and Dahmen the last to go.

McIlroy confident after salvaging disastrous second round start

13:18 , Lawrence Ostlere

Rory McIlroy was in buoyant mood as he headed into the third round of the US Open in contention for a fifth major title and first since 2014.

McIlroy recovered from a double bogey on the third hole in round two to card a 69 for a halfway total of four under par, one shot off the lead shared by Open champion Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise and Beau Hossler were alongside McIlroy in third place, with Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler part of a five strong group on three under.

“I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I’m going to try to win my first (major) again,” McIlroy said.

“I’m playing as good a golf as I’ve played in a long time. I have a lot of experience. I’m in a good place. I’m really happy with where my game is at, and I think that’s the most important thing.”

Rory McIlroy looks to mindset at US Open in pursuit of first major since 2014

Second round recap

13:13 , Lawrence Ostlere

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions defied predictions of Brookline turning “nasty”.

Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on five under par after a superb second round of 66 and was later joined at that mark by Joel Dahmen, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy a shot behind.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.

McIlroy had been in danger of falling out of contention when he covered the front nine in 36, the world number three needing three attempts to hack on to the green from thick rough on the third, before holing from 23 feet to salvage a double bogey.

But after dropping a shot on the 10th, McIlroy picked up shots on the 12th, 14th and 17th to remain firmly in the hunt for his fifth major title and first since the 2014 US PGA.

Collin Morikawa claims US Open lead with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm a shot back

US Open third round LIVE

12:40 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest latest updates and leaderboard moves from the third round of the US Open at Brookline, Massachusetts, after a host of big names got themselves in contention ahead of the weekend.

The Open champion Collin Morikawa led the way on Saturday morning alongside fellow American Joel Dahmen on five-under-par, but there were plenty of rivals in a tightly congested chasing pack, including world No3 Rory McIlroy and No2 Jon Rahm one shot back on -4. The world No1 Scottie Scheffler began two shots off the lead, while other notable chasers include the in-form Sam Burns (-2), Olympic champion Xander Schauffele (-1), and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick (-2), who won the US Open junior title at this venue.

Brookline has proved a challenging course so far and McIlroy illustrated exactly that on the third hole on Friday when he sent his approach into thick fescue grass, which he took three swipes to escape from before pulling off a brilliant 20-foot putt to limit the damage to a double bogey in an otherwise solid round. “I think I have to go out with the mindset this week that I’m going to try to win my first (major) again,” McIlroy said afterwards. “I’m playing as good a golf as I’ve played in a long time.”