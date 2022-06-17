US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Second round scores and latest updates as Rory McIlroy fights back up leaderboard

Rory McIlroy is in contention at the US Open with the Irishman part of a five-man pack sitting one shot back of Canada’s Adam Hadwin after the first round.

It was a disastrous round for Phil Mickelson, who continues to struggle, with his performance hinting at why he made the switch to the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Matt Fitzpatrick is a shot further back and previously won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013, while a series of surprise names figured prominently at the top of the leaderboard, with Englishman Callum Tarren, Swede David Lingmerth, American Joel Dahmen and South Africa’s MJ Daffue also just one behind.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, who needed two balls to birdie the last hole after two kids stole the one he used for his tee shot, was level with PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas among a group sitting three shots back of Hadwin.

“Even though I’m standing up here slightly frustrated that I bogeyed the last, it’s a great start to the tournament,” said McIlroy. “Just basically did everything that you need to do at a US Open.”

Follow all the action live on day two with live scores and reaction

-4 Tarren, Lingmerth

-3 Scheffler, Hardy, Harman, Morikawa, Rahm, Dahmen

Selected others: -2 Fitzpatrick

-1 McIlroy

E Koepka

20:04 , Tom Kershaw

Tarren hits a fantastic approach into the 10th and will have a great chance to move into the outright lead.

It’s not such great news for McIlroy though who three-putts on the 6th green and slips back to -1.

19:54 , Tom Kershaw

Rahm saves par at the 6th after he pushed his tee shot deep into the rough. He could only make the greenside bunker from there and it required a brilliant up and down to escape unscathed.

Elsewhere, David Lingmerth has joined Tarren at the top of the leaderboard thanks to a birdie at the 7th.

19:46 , Tom Kershaw

What a chip from McIlroy at the short 5th. His drive just ran into the rough beside the green but the control with his wedge was exquisite, with the ball running across the slope and so nearly dropping for eagle. He has to settle for birdie but that’s one shot clawed back after his horrific double at the 3rd.

Story continues

19:41 , Tom Kershaw

A cruel blow for Tarren at the 9th. He hit a fine approach into the par 4 and had about 7ft for birdie, but the ball somehow lips out. That looked for all the world like it was going in. He remains in a share of the lead but that’s a chance gone.

19:39 , Tom Kershaw

Joel Dahmen celebrated his opening round of 67 yesterday by going to a Ben Rector concert in Boston. There’s no sign of a hangover though as he hits an exquisite approach into the first and has nothing more than a tap-in for birdie. That takes him to -4 and he’s now in a share of the lead with Tarren.

19:33 , Tom Kershaw

Morikawa makes birdie after a fine third shot into the par-5 14th is followed by a deft putt down the slope.

Rahm goes one better though and rolls in from 12ft for eagle! The Open champion and the defending champion are now both at -3 and just one back of the lead.

19:28 , Tom Kershaw

Dustin Johnson pays little respect to MJ Daffue, who was leading throughout much of the morning wave.

DJ was asked if there’s anyone on this leaderboard he’s never heard of.



“Yeah…the guy that was leading for a little while.” — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) June 17, 2022

19:23 , Tom Kershaw

Rahm takes what seems like an age as he sizes up his approach into the par-5 5th. It’s worth the wait though, racing up the bank and settling about 10ft past the flag. That’ll be a great chance for eagle.

19:13 , Tom Kershaw

McIlroy is having a disaster at the third. He has 213 yards in and flares his approach way right into the deep fescue. He can barely see the ball beneath his feet and twice fails to hack it out. He finds the green at the third attempt but still has 23ft just to save a double bogey. He makes it! He falls back to -1 but that still almost feels like an escape.

19:11 , Tom Kershaw

Rahm makes a bogey at the 13th and slips back to -1 after a poor tee shot.

19:01 , Tom Kershaw

Tarren drops a shot after missing the green at the par-3 6th. His lead is back to one.

Brian Harman joins the pack at -3 with one of the very few birdies we’ve seen at the 2nd today.

Jordan Spieth hasn’t found his best so far, but back-to-back birdies see him move to +1 and away from the cut line.

18:54 , Tom Kershaw

Rahm and Morikawa both birdie the 12th to move to -2.

Back at the 2nd, McIlroy hits a tremendous tee shot into the 217-yard par 3, which is ranking as the toughest hole on the course. He can’t hole the long birdie putt but par is still a great result there.

18:42 , Tom Kershaw

McIlroy had the line on the putt but the pace was lacking and the ball just dies away from the hole at the end. Still, a solid par to start for the Northern Irishman.

Up at the driveable fifth, Tarren found the greenside rough with his tee shot. A nice chip leaves 7ft for par and he rolls it in for birdie! That’s a two-shot lead for the Englishman.

18:34 , Tom Kershaw

McIlroy has a nice lie in the left rough and judges his approach brilliantly. He’ll have a 15ft putt for birdie at the first hole.

18:30 , Tom Kershaw

Now it’s time for Rory McIlroy to get underway. Can he build on that fantastic performance yesterday or will he fade away after taking the first-round lead like at the PGA Championship last month?

18:27 , Tom Kershaw

Here’s a look at the leaderboard as things stand:

-4: Tarren (3)-3: Hardy (F), Scheffler (F), Lingmerth (1), McIlroy, Dahmen-2: Burns (F), Fitzpatrick (F), Buckley (3), NeSmith (2*), Rodgers (2*), Harman, Wise

18:15 , Tom Kershaw

Callum Tarren has taken the solo lead! The Englishman birdies the third.

US Open 2022: Round 2

18:15 , Tom Kershaw

Fitzpatrick birdies the par-5 8th. It’s been a difficult nine for him with bogeys on 2, 3 and 4 but he’s recovered with a pair of birdies and is back to -2 for the tournament.

18:06 , Tom Kershaw

Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm are both well-poised at -1 as they get their second rounds underway. Morikawa hits a perfect drive straight down the middle but the defending champion’s slices right and he’ll need to rely on a kind lie from there.

18:01 , Tom Kershaw

It’s looking as though the cut line will be +4 at the moment if scoring dips slightly in the afternoon wave as expected.

Tony Finau has just made a bogey on his final hole to finish on +5 and won’t be here for the weekend. Other well-known players set to miss out include Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen and Viktor Hovland.

17:53 , Tom Kershaw

Callum Tarren was very much a surprise figure at the top of the leaderboard yesterday. He’s just got his second round underway, but if you want to know more about the Englishman’s roundabout route to the US Open, here’s an interview from 2018:

How Darlington’s finest took Chinese golf by storm

17:48 , Tom Kershaw

There are less than 40 minutes until Rory McIlroy gets his second round underway and he is likely to still find himself in a share of the lead when he does so. There are several big-name players who’ve made significant moves in the morning wave, though, including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has just tapped in for a round of 67.

17:29 , Tom Kershaw

There’s finally something to smile about for Phil Mickelson after such a torrid birthday. He rolls in back-to-back birdies at 5 and 6 but, with just three holes left to play, the 52-year-old has no chance whatsoever of making the cut.

17:25 , Tom Kershaw

Koepka hits a magnificent shot out of the second cut after pushing his drive right at 17. He can’t take advantage though and a 15ft putt just stays high of the hole. He stays at level par for the tournament.

17:18 , Tom Kershaw

The world No 1 moves into a share of the lead. Scheffler hit a fine approach into the par-3 16th and holes the birdie putt from 10ft.

17:11 , Tom Kershaw

It’s an unfortunate finish for Daffue at the last. He catches his bunker shot thin and it flies way over the back of the green. He can’t get up and down from there and that’s a double for the South African, who at one stage held a two-shot lead before going five-over-par on the back-nine. He finishes with a 72.

17:01 , Tom Kershaw

That’s a really important birdie for Fitzpatrick at the short par-4 5th to move back to -1 after a streak of bogeys. He’s still muttering to himself in frustration as he walks off the green.

Johnson hit a 307-yard drive that finished pin high, 28ft right of the hole. It should have been a routine birdie but he three-putts. He’s missed a lot of opportunities today but is still only three shots off the lead.

16:52 , Tom Kershaw

Nick Hardy may be the world No 371, but he’s just moved into a share of the lead at the US Open. The American holes a tricky little 5ft putt across the slope for birdie at the par-5 8th.

16:50 , Tom Kershaw

It’s been a disappointing day for Thomas. There’s a collective groan as he lips out at the 6th and a three-putt sees him move back to +2.

16:48 , Tom Kershaw

That’s a really gritty par save from Daffue to ensure he keeps a share of the lead.

The South African found the fairway bunker after dragging his tee shot left and then got a horrible break as his ball rolled off the front of the green and back into a divot. He opts for the putter from there and has to bash it some 33 yards up the hill towards the flag. It goes 11ft past but he manages to hole that and escape with a par.

16:42 , Tom Kershaw

16:40 , Tom Kershaw

Dustin Johnson is definitely in contention but he’s just had two great birdie chances narrowly slip by the hole.

There’s no problem finding the cup for Scottie Scheffler though! It’s been a quiet day for the world No 1, who made two birdies on the front before recovering to get back to level. But he’s shooting up the leaderboard now after a chip-in eagle out of the rough at the par-5 14th.

Brooks Koepka is in the same group and made the green in two with a spectacular approach and he follows Scheffler in for an eagle of his own.

Scheffler -2

Koepka -1

Johnson - E

16:34 , Tom Kershaw

It’s been a tough few holes for Fitzpatrick. He leaks his drive right at the 3rd and can’t reach the green in two. His chip isn’t great, leaving him 19ft to save par, and that’s a second consecutive bogey for the Englishman.

16:26 , Tom Kershaw

One player who is in the red is Patrick Reed. The 2018 Masters champion is one under for the day and the tournament and will have a good look at birdie at 11 too.

(Getty Images)

16:24 , Tom Kershaw

Daffue is made to pay again after spraying his tee shot right at 15. He can only find the front bunker with his approach and can’t get close out of the sand. That’s a bogey for the South African and he’s now in a five-way tie for the lead at -3. To emphasise quite how hard this course is playing, four of those players are yet to tee off. The majority of the field are just trying to avoid slipping backwards and conditions are only set to get tougher as the day wears on.

16:06 , Tom Kershaw

Daffue compounds that error with a slice off the tee at 15 that nestles down in the rough.

Fitzpatrick has unfortunately dropped a shot too at the par-3 2nd, which is playing 217 yards this afternoon and has ranked as the hardest hole on the course. His tee shot came up short and right of the green and he can’t get up and down.

15:56 , Tom Kershaw

Now Daffue shows some frustration. He decelerated on his chip and his ball comes up short and sticks in the rough just off the fringe. He opts to go for a bump and run at the next attempt but it’s a little heavy handed. He berates himself before standing over a tricky sliding putt to save par and then leaves it low of the hole. His lead is reduced to one.

15:44 , Tom Kershaw

Another decent birdie putt drifts low of the hole for Fitzpatrick.

Daffue is in a spot of bother again at the behemoth par-5 14th. His drive ended up left and finishes on some cement in the spectator area. Rather than lay up sensibly though, he pulls out a 3-wood and goes for the green. You’ve got to admire the optimism. The reality isn’t quite as pretty and his ball nestles down in some thick rough left of the green after clipping a tree.

15:32 , Tom Kershaw

The pressure of being the leader has had little impact on MJ Daffue. After pulling his approach into the rough left of the 12th green, he opens the face on a lob wedge and judges his chip to perfection. That’s a tap-in to save par and the South African still has a two-shot lead after Fitzpatrick missed his birdie chance.

15:25 , Tom Kershaw

Sam Burns already has two PGA Tour wins this season and he put together an excellent front-nine, going out in just 32 to move towards the top of the leaderboard. He has just undone much of that hard work, though.

He pulled his drive way left at the 10th, couldn’t find the green and then chipped out of the heavy rough straight into the bunker over the back. He can’t get up and down from there and that’s a double bogey that sees him drop back to level par for the tournament.

15:20 , Tom Kershaw

Justin Thomas endured a dreadful start to his second round, dropping three shots in his opening two holes, but he makes a better start to his back-nine with a birdie. That gets him back to level for the tournament and he’s by no means out of this yet.

Elsewhere, Fitzpatrick matches his perfect drive down the 18th with a fine approach and will have a good chance to close the gap at the top.

US Open 2022: Latest odds

14:55 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy 7/2

Matthew Fitzpatrick 13/2

Jon Rahm 9/1

Sam Burns 12/1

Collin Morikawa 20/1

Dustin Johnson 20/1

Viktor Hovland 20/1

Will Zalatoris 20/1

Aaron Wise 25/1

Justin Thomas 25/1

M.J. Daffue 25/1

Max Homa 25/1

Cameron Smith, of Australia, hits on the sixth hole (AP)

US Open 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick enjoys good start to round 2

14:44 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

14:40 , Jack Rathborn

Daffue burns the edge, he was so close to -7!

Those yet to start at -3, plus Fitzpatrick, are four behind.

Fitzy with a terrific birdie on six.

Reed with a dig on five, straight into the bunker for the newly-signed LIV golfer.

Sam Groom, from England and a Rory McIlroy fan, watches along the second hole during the second round (AP)

14:37 , Jack Rathborn

Ball speed on 15, both with driver:



Matt Fitzpatrick: 176 MPH

Dustin Johnson: 174 MPH — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) June 17, 2022

14:36 , Jack Rathborn

Min Woo Lee with a fine par save, remains +5 and in the hunt to make the cut.

DJ with a safe play on 15, leaves him 25 feet for birdie.

Hadwin trying to stop the rot, a birdie putt slides by.

Fitzpatrick on 15 with a wedge, beautiful, now five feet for birdie and a chance to get to -3.

(Getty Images)

14:32 , Jack Rathborn

-6 Daffue

-3 Tarren, Lingmerth, McIlroy, Dahmen

-2 Hadwin, Hovland, Fitzpatrick, Buckley, NeSmith, Harman, Wise

-1 Hardy, Piot, Rahm, Morikawa, Rodgers, Reed, D.Johnson, Burns, Scott, Homa, Zalatoris, Hossler

(EPA)

14:28 , Jack Rathborn

Webb Simpson reeling, this is the US Open: 35 feet from the hole in two, he ended up needing EIGHT strokes.

JT with a par, looking to just find his legs so to speak, his +3 start, with two sixes, is like a boxer dazed by a flash knockdown. He’s +2 overall for the tournament, so no need to panic for the PGA Championship champion.

Sergio Garcia is living on the edge... One over today and +5 for the tournament, he needs a good back nine (which will be the front for him after starting on 10) to make it for the weekend.

Sergio Garcia, of Spain, reacts to his shot on the seventh hole (AP)

14:22 , Jack Rathborn

Fitzpatrick steadies himself on five, asks his caddy to remove the pin, then puts away the par. Tidy. -2 overall.

(EPA)

14:17 , Jack Rathborn

SAVE! Hovland with a magic long par putt on six to stay at -2.

DJ with a bad contact out the fescue, he goes long, but the tricky chip back is nice, he should save par. He’s steadying the ship after a rollercoaster start, -1 overall.

Daffue with a sublime par on nine, a right-to-left slider, it trickles into the middle of the cup.

Rotten for DeChambeau, a double bogey on four, he’s +3 for the tournament.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

14:13 , Jack Rathborn

Tough one for Burns, a short par putt slides by, he’s back to -1, and Hovland may join him soon as he races a birdie putt well past the hole.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson is badly struggling, he’s +9 and probably five shots off the projected cut of +4.

(Getty Images)

14:08 , Jack Rathborn

Trending up (score today): Burns -2 (-3), Hovland -2 (-2), Webb Simpson -1 (-1)

Trending down (score today): Hadwin -2 (+2), D.Johnson -1 (+1), Rose -1 (+1), J.Thomas +2 (+3), Woodland +2 (+3)

(EPA)

14:00 , Jack Rathborn

Frustration brewing, JT with a poor par miss after coming out of it, never looked comfortable, he’s +2 for the tournament and +3 today.

Daffue then chunks one to the fringe, barely a couple feet from his starting point, it’s racing past the hole and nearly goes all the way through.

(Getty Images)

13:55 , Jack Rathborn

Three-under through five, Sam Burns is the hottest player on the course right now.

Hadwin WAY left on 12, hooked it. He’s in trouble at -3 so far.

Hovland tidying up on five, -2 for the tournament, same for Fitzpatrick on four with a four footer.

(Getty Images)

13:54 , Jack Rathborn

Gorgeous pace from Fitzpatrick.

Daffue is long on eight, in the thick stuff, that’s nasty, but he’s three clear after Hadwin drops one to move back to -3.

DJ back to -1, bogey on four. A horrid hole for those out there right now.

MJ Daffue, of South Africa, reacts to his shot on the seventh hole (AP)

13:51 , Jack Rathborn

Hatton on the move, aggressive four-footer, he’s back to +2 overall, excellent start.

Fans watch as Justin Thomas of the United States plays a second shot on the 12th hole (Getty Images)

13:48 , Jack Rathborn

DJ with an aggressive shot on four, he’s flirting with the water there.

Webb Simpson, -1, with 14mph winds into face from the rough, dumps it into the bunker.

Burns with lovely soft hands, will have an easy birdie chance coming up on five and a chance to move to -2 and just three back.

(Getty Images)

13:43 , Jack Rathborn

WOW! Daffue is two clear, a huge slice of luck, his chip after coming up short on seven, is travelling.

It clanks into the pin and drops, potentially a two-shot swing with bogey a risk. Now two clear.

Hadwin with a conservative one on two, he’ll have 20 feet for birdie.

(Getty Images)

13:39 , Jack Rathborn

DJ’s birdie putts narrowly misses.

Fitzpatrick gets one back, he’s at -2 overall, alongside DJ. Three behind leader Daffue.

But the South African is in trouble on seven, he’s well short with a wedge in hand.

MJ Daffue, of South Africa, watches his shot on the sixth hole (AP)

13:37 , Jack Rathborn

The rain this afternoon is expected to pass Brookline, so maybe the morning guys will get a boost.

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays a second shot on the fifth hole (Getty Images)

13:35 , Jack Rathborn

Hovland is -2 through four and -2 overall. Impressive start.

(Getty Images)

13:33 , Jack Rathborn

Hadwin in trouble on the downslope of the bunker.

Fitzpatrick should get that shot back soon, majestic.

And DJ is to within 10 feet too. That group is hot right now.

(Getty Images)

13:26 , Jack Rathborn

-5 Daffue

-4 Hadwin

-3 Tarren, Lingmerth, McIlroy, Dahmen

-2 D.Johnson, Rose, Buckley, NeSmith, Harman, Wise

13:25 , Jack Rathborn

Brooks with a chip-in, moves to +2. Can the two-time champion be a factor at the weekend? He’s seven back.

Daffue with three birdies in five holes to race clear at -5.

13:21 , Jack Rathborn

A wedge from DJ on 11, his second, gives him a good shot at birdie and a move to -3.

It slides by, he’s frustrated. Still, DJ two back.

That’s magic! Lowry sinks a monster birdie putt to move to +1 for the tournament.

Fitzpatrick misses a short one, he moves back to -1.

13:19 , Jack Rathborn

Sam Burns on the move shortly, nearly an ace, but a guaranteed birdie coming up to move to -1 and just three back.

13:15 , Jack Rathborn

A fine start by Daffue, he's pulled level with Hadwin and he'll have a putt to get to -5, incredible start for the South African.

13:14 , Jack Rathborn

A poor start for Finau, who makes double on the 10th, his first, he slips back to +5.

You don't want to miss fairways at The Country Club.



What would you shoot today? pic.twitter.com/s5A3wlIpdt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2022

13:11 , Jack Rathborn

Let's have a day 🍿 @JustinThomas34's second round is underway. pic.twitter.com/1ug2VWbG0X — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 17, 2022

Matt Fitzpatrick reacts to promising start

13:04 , Jack Rathborn

“I love being in Boston and everyone in the crowd has made me feel very welcome from when I was here nine years ago.

“It definitely feels in a strange way a little bit more like a home game, which is obviously nice, but definitely I notice that support. It’s nice that I’ve played well around here before.

“There’s absolutely no reason why I can’t do it again and on paper my game is way better than it was nine years ago. I feel like I just have that confidence that I can turn it around.

“When you’ve not played a golf course or not had necessarily good experiences at a golf course before, you don’t have that and it’s easy to get down on yourself. Here I’ve got great memories of the place and I feel like I know I can have success.”

Matt Fitzpatrick, of England, watches his shot on the 16th hole (AP)

Rory McIlroy in contention at US Open 2022

12:54 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Jon Rahm: Kids run off with Spaniard's golf ball on 18th hole at U.S. Open

12:49 , Jack Rathborn

“I’m pretty sure I know who it was,” Rahm said after his round. “I recognized the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face. I am 100% sure I saw the two kids that stole it.”

“I’m just really happy somebody spotted the ball first. We knew exactly where it was. Off the tee, I was comfortable. I was past all the trees. It was downwind. I wasn’t trying to go that far left, but I was trying to take it over the trees and over the bunkers.

“After the free relief, I had 135 yards to the pin, in an area where the rough wasn’t that thick. I don’t think they expected anybody to hit it there or be around there, so I was able to drop it in an area that was a little downgrain. I wasn’t in jeopardy of carrying the bunker. That wasn’t really a concern.”

(Getty Images)

US Open 2022: Round 2 selected tee times

12:42 , Jack Rathborn

Starting on hole 1

12:18 Kevin Na (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

12:40 Brooks Koepka (US), Cameron Smith (Aus), Scottie Scheffler (US)

12:51 Luke List (US), Austin Greaser ((US*), Corey Conners (Can)

13:02 Gary Woodland (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Bryson DeChambeau (US)

13:13 KH Lee (Kor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Patrick Reed (US)

Starting on hole 10

12:29 Justin Thomas (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tony Finau (US)

12:40 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Seamus Power (Ire), Min Woo Lee (Aus)

12:51 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Webb Simpson (US), Dustin Johnson (US)

13:02 Phil Mickelson (US), Shane Lowry (Ire), Louis Oosthuizen (SA)

Rory McIlroy on US Open 2022 test at Brookline

12:37 , Jack Rathborn

“You’re going to encounter things at a US Open that you just don’t really encounter any other week,” he said.

“It’s hard not to get frustrated because I’m walking up there going like, ‘just come back into the bunker’.

“The thickest rough on the course is around the edges of the bunkers. So I was sort of cursing the USGA whenever I was going up to the ball, but it’s one of those things.

“It happens here, it doesn’t really happen anywhere else. You just have to accept it.

“I gave the sand a couple of whacks because I’d already messed it up, so it wasn’t like it was much more work for Harry (Diamond, his caddie), and then I just reset and played a decent bunker shot, and then it was really nice to hole that (par) putt.”

12:29 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

US Open 2022: Key hole

12:21 , Jack Rathborn

HOLE: 12YARDAGE: 473PAR: 4STROKE AVERAGE: 4.47RANK: 1KEY FACT: Phil Mickelson made double bogey to end any chance he had of a back-nine surge on his way to an 8-over 78. Leader Adam Hadwin made his only back-nine bogey on what played as the toughest hole on the course.

12:09 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson reacts to dismal US Open start

12:02 , Jack Rathborn

Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson could get used to playing less than 72 holes at tournaments.

Lefty claimed the new LIV Golf Invitational Series appealed due to the 54-hole format after being paid hundreds of millions of dollars by the Saudis.

Mickelson now looks set to play just 36 holes at the U.S. Open this week after a dismal eight-over round of 78, leaving him in a tie for 144th place among 154 golfers.

“I really enjoyed the test; I think it’s just a spectacular golf course,” Mickelson said. “I just really struggled with the putter the first few holes, just like I did last week.”

11:51 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick chasing Boston double after bright start at US Open

11:48 , Jack Rathborn

Matt Fitzpatrick had his sights set on a Boston double as he headed into the second round of the US Open in contention for a maiden major title.

Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013 and enjoyed plenty of “home” support nine years later as he carded an opening 68 to lie two shots off the lead held by Canada’s Adam Hadwin.

Hadwin’s 66 left him one shot clear of a five-strong group which included four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and England’s Callum Tarren.

Fitzpatrick, who is hoping to emulate Jack Nicklaus in winning the US Amateur and US Open on the same course, said: “I love being in Boston and everyone in the crowd has made me feel very welcome from when I was here nine years ago.

Matt Fitzpatrick chasing Boston double after bright start at US Open

US Open 2022: Who's out late for the second round?

11:34 , Jack Rathborn

The names to watch out for later this afternoon and throughout the evening.

Justin Rose is off to a good start at -2, with Bryson DeChambeau in the late group at 6:47pm (BST) starting on the back nine, with Phil Mickelson, Shane Lowry and Louis Oosthuizen starting together at the same time but from the first.

Matt Fitzpatrick will be off at 6:36pm (BST) with Webb Simpson and Dustin Johnson, aiming to make it a sweet double at Brookline after his US Amateur success.

Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith and Scottie Scheffler is a star-studded group playing the back nine first from 6:25pm (BST), while Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau makes for compelling viewing a little earlier from 6:14pm (BST) off the first.

It will be interesting to see where leader Adam Hadwin finds himself when he tees off at 7:09pm (BST) too.

US Open 2022: Who's out early for the second round?

11:26 , Jack Rathborn

Today should be fascinating as players make their move before the weekend, and even to make the cut - remember those?

Rory McIlroy is out at 12:40pm (BST), with Matsuyama and Schauffele, but they’ll start on the 10th.

Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm play together and start at 12:18pm (BST).

Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott and Max Homa is a tasty group from 12:29pm (BST).

The young guns of Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young and Will Zalatoris go out at 1:02pm (BST).

US Open tee times and groupings including Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson

10:51 , Jack Rathborn

Adam Hadwin takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the US Open after an intriguing first day at The Country Club in Brookline.

The Canadian shot an impressive round of 66 in the trickier afternoon conditions after Rory McIlroy had taken a share of the lead in the morning.

There are a host of major winners lurking in close pursuit, though, with conditions expected to become even more difficult throughout the tournament.

US Open tee times and groupings including Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy in contention at US Open as Phil Mickelson unravels in first round

10:49 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy made no apologies for showing flashes of frustration even as he made an excellent start to his bid for a fifth major title in the 122nd US Open.

McIlroy carded a three-under-par 67 at Brookline to share second place with England’s Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth, Joel Dahmen and MJ Daffue, a shot behind Canada’s Adam Hadwin.

A month after an opening 65 in the US PGA, it was another welcome good start to a major for McIlroy after previous struggles, but it was not without incident as he slammed one club into a bunker and threw another down the fairway on his final hole.

After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par before a pushed tee shot on the fifth finished in thick rough on the edge of a bunker and left him struggling to take a stance in the sand, with the ball well above his feet.

From there McIlroy could only hack his second shot into another bunker a few yards in front of him, prompting a furious reaction which saw him twice slam his club into the sand.

Rory McIlroy in contention at US Open as Phil Mickelson unravels in first round