US Open glance: Williams vs. Williams highlights 3rd round

A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

The highlight of the Day 5 schedule is Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams in the third round, the 30th tour-level meeting between the sisters and their earliest matchup at a Grand Slam tournament in 20 years. Their very first head-to-head showdown came in the second round at the Australian Open in 1998. Venus won that one, but Serena leads their series 17-12, including 10-5 at majors. Given that Venus is 38, and Serena turns 37 next month, the question is: How many all-in-the-family matches do they have left. That will open the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium, and be followed by 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro against No. 31 seed Fernando Verdasco. Two intriguing encounters involving the defending U.S. Open champions are scheduled to be played in Ashe during the afternoon: Sloane Stephens against two-time runner-up and former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, and Rafael Nadal against up-and-comer Karen Khachanov, who is seeded 27th.

FRIDAY'S FORECAST

Cloudy, chance of rain. High of 77 degrees (25 Celsius).

THURSDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 90 degrees (32 Celsius).

THURSDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's second round: No. 2 Roger Federer beat Benoit Paire 7-5, 6-4, 6-4; No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat Nicolas Mahut 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; No. 6 Novak Djokovic beat Tennys Sandgren 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-2; No. 7 Marin Cilic beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-0, 6-0; John Millman beat No. 14 Fabio Fognini 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Mikhail Kukushkin beat No. 23 Hyeon Chung 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-3; No. 30 Nick Kyrgios beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-0.

Women's second round: Lesia Tsurenko beat No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-2; No. 4 Angelique Kerber beat Johanna Larsson 6-2, 5-7, 6-4; No. 5 Petra Kvitova beat Yafan Wang 7-5, 6-3; No. 6 Caroline Garcia beat Monica Puig 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko beat Taylor Townsend 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat No. 11 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 (3); No. 14 Madison Keys beat Bernarda Pera 6-4, 6-1; No. 22 Maria Sharapova beat Sorana Cirstea 6-2, 7-5.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 - Double-faults by Kasatkina, with zero aces, in her loss.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

''I know what I was doing out there wasn't good.'' - Kyrgios, on his lack of effort during a match, prompting the chair umpire to climb down from his seat and go talk to the player.

