US Open at a glance

ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- A brief look at Sunday's final round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

THE WINNER: Brooks Koepka shot a 5-under 67 to finish at 16-under 272 and match Rory McIlroy's tournament record for most shots under par.

RUNNERS-UP: Hideki Matsuyama had the low round of the day at 6 under, to finish in a second-place tie with Brian Harman at 12 under.

STAR SEARCH: Neither Rickie Fowler nor Justin Thomas threatened Koepka. Fowler finished at 10 under, in a tie for fifth place. Thomas followed his 63 on Saturday with a 75 and tied for ninth.

SEE YA NEXT YEAR: Qualifiers Xander Schauffele and Trey Mullinax finished in the top 10 and get an automatic entry into next year's U.S. Open.

U.S. THREE-PEAT: Koepka is the third straight American champion of the U.S. Open, following Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson. It's the first time since 1998-2000 (Lee Janzen, Payne Stewart and Tiger Woods) that Americans have won it three straight times.

KEY STATISTIC: Though wind made Erin Hills play tougher Sunday than any of the three previous days (1.926 shots above par), 31 players still finished the tournament under par, a U.S. Open record.

NOTEWORTHY: Koepka is the seventh straight first-time major winner. That's the longest streak since nine straight from the 2010 U.S. Open through the 2012 U.S. Open.

QUOTEWORTHY: ''I didn't get him a card, so I really hope this works,'' -Koepka on his plans for celebrating Father's Day with his dad, Bob.

NEXT YEAR: Shinnecock Hills, June 14-17, 2018.