US Open final 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in New York

Novak Djokovic aims to win yet another major title as he battles Daniil Medvedev in the US Open men’s singles final this evening. This match is a repeat of the 2021 final in which Medvedev triumphed over the Serb and this evening’s clash is one of the most highly anticipated meetings of the tournament.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was the defending US Open champion and was expected to set up a repeat of the Wimbledon final but he was beaten by Medvedev in four sets during their semi-final. Djokovic can secure a 24th slam tonight to level Margaret Court’s record of singles titles. He reached the US Open showpiece by defeating 20-year-old American Ben Shelton in the semi-finals.

Follow all the updates from the US Open men’s final as Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev and get all the latest odds right here:

US Open men’s final

Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev for the US Open title

The match is scheduled to start at 9pm BST

Coco Gauff claims US Open title with incredible comeback victory over Aryna Sabalenka

Rafael Nadal fitness update ahead of farewell tour in 2024

Teenage dream – Coco Gauff’s rise to US Open champion

17:55 , Jack Rathborn

Coco Gauff fulfilled the script written for her as a 15-year-old by succeeding Serena Williams as America’s first teenage grand slam champion in more than 20 years.

Williams’ diamond-encrusted and star-studded departure from tennis at Flushing Meadows last year showcased the impact she has had on the sport over 25 years.

But it also left a big hole, particularly for tennis in the US, where a dearth of male success over the same period has seen its profile wane.

Teenage dream – Coco Gauff’s rise to US Open champion

Daniil Medvedev knows he will need to produce perfect performance to win US Open

17:45 , Jack Rathborn

Daniil Medvedev knows he will have to be the “best-ever version” of himself if he is to win a second US Open title.

Medvedev rated himself a 12 out of 10 for his surprise semi-final victory over world number one and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Story continues

Presumably the Russian third seed will have to crank that up to at least 13 if he is to deny Novak Djokovic a 24th grand-slam title.

“Against Novak, it’s always the same. He is always better than the previous time he plays,” said Medvedev.

Daniil Medvedev knows he will need to produce perfect performance to win US Open

Rafael Nadal fitness update ahead of farewell tour in 2024

17:26 , Jack Rathborn

Rafael Nadal’s recovery from injury is going “great so far” but it is too early to put a timeline on when he will return to action, says compatriot and friend Feliciano Lopez.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner has not played since his second-round exit at the Australian Open in January and has since undergone arthroscopic hip surgery.

Nadal, 37, announced in May that he expects 2024 to be his farewell tour where he wants to “try to enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important to me.”

Lopez, the former world No 12, spoke to Nadal in Mallorca at the end of June and revealed his health was in good order following his surgery.

“He was looking great,” Lopez told a group of assembled media including The Independent. “It was only a few weeks after the surgery and he was looking great, working perfectly, feeling healthy and everything is going great so far.

Rafael Nadal fitness update ahead of farewell tour in 2024

Coco Gauff claims US Open title with incredible comeback victory over Aryna Sabalenka

16:52 , Jack Rathborn

Coco Gauff fulfilled the script written for her as a 15-year-old by succeeding Serena Williams as America’s first teenage grand slam champion in more than 20 years.

Williams’ diamond-encrusted and star-studded departure from tennis at Flushing Meadows last year showcased the impact she has had on the sport over 25 years.

But it also left a big hole, particularly for tennis in the US, where a dearth of male success over the same period has seen its profile wane.

Now 12 months later, here is Gauff, taking over the baton in seamless fashion and poised to become one of the world’s biggest sporting stars.

Gauff claims US Open title with incredible comeback victory over Sabalenka

What time is the US Open men’s final and how can I watch it?

16:51 , Jack Rathborn

The men’s final is one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the entire US Open tournament, and will see Novak Djokovic take on Daniil Medvedev in a repeat of the 2021 final.

Alcaraz was the US Open defending champion and world number one, but he was beaten by Medvedev in four sets.

Djokovic did not compete in last year’s tournament due to the United States’ coronavirus vaccine requirements, but will want to add to his tally, against the 27-year-old Russian who beat him in straight sets two years ago.

Djokovic has 23 grand slams to his name, and if he can secure a 24th it would level Margaret Court’s record of singles titles.

What time is the US Open men’s final and how can I watch it?

US Open men’s final: Djokovic v Medvedev

15:53 , Jack Rathborn

Good afternoon and welcome to Indy Sport’s coverage of the US Open men’s singles final.

Novak Djokovic is aiming to tie up the all-time grand slam singles record of 24 titles with Margaret Court.

And standing in his way from yet more history is Daniil Medvedev, who denied us a rematch from the Wimbledon final this summer, shocking Carlos Alcaraz in four sets and returning to the stage of his greatest triumph.

Remember, the Russian defeated Djokovic in straight sets in the 2021 final and will hope lightning strikes twice tonight.

Join us for all the build-up to the big one, including analysis, game-by-game updates and reaction.