Report: U.S. Open delayed due to coronavirus, will stay at Winged Foot

The U.S. Open is now the third major championship to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

The third major championship of the season has officially been delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Golf Association will push back the U.S. Open this summer, according to the New York Post. The annual tournament was set to take place from June 18-21.

While the USGA hasn’t announced a date for the U.S. Open, it is optimistic that the major will still take place at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. The club closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak earlier this week.

“[We] remain hopeful about late in the summer, [maybe] early September,” a source told the New York Post.

