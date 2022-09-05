US Open Day 8: Andrey Rublev upsets Cameron Norrie; Jessica Pegula, Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal take the court

The US Open field continues to dwindle. Daniil Medvedev's shocking loss to Nick Kyrgios proved no one is safe as the round of 16 continues Monday.

On the women's side, No. 1 Iga Swiatek hopes to avoid Medvedev's fate when Swiatek takes on Jule Niemeier. Americans Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins also take the court looking to advance to the next round. Pegula is the favorite in her match against Petra Kvitová, but Collins has a tough task ahead of her with No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka in front of her.

Rafael Nadal headlines the men's side of the bracket. He will take on American Frances Tiafoe. Carlos Alcaraz has the late-night match against Marin Cilic. The first match of the day was exciting, as No. 7 seed Cameron Norrie was upset by No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev to open the day.

Keep it here for all the news, highlights and updates from Day 8 of the US Open.

Andrey Rublev takes down Cameron Norrie in straight sets

The first match of the day was a fun one, as Norrie and Rublev duked out some tight sets early. Both players traded games in the first set, but Rublev eventually pulled away, winning 6-4. At one point in the first set, the two traded a 35-shot rally, the second longest of the tournament.

Things followed a similar script in the second set. Norrie and Rublev traded games back and forth. The humidity was severe, causing Norrie to swap his sweat-drenched yellow shirt during the match. Rublev faced adversity in the second set. While leading, the set came to a halt after it started raining on the court. Both players retreated under umbrellas while the roof was closed at the stadium. Rublev wasn't shaken by the delay, eventually taking the second set 6-4 once things resumed.

The third and final set following a similar script. Norrie and Rublev traded games early before Rublev pulled away at the end and picked up the win 6-4.

Out here on Armstrong Andrey Rublev takes out Cam Norrie in straights and will get the Nadal / Tiafoe winner pic.twitter.com/zyjJKnm05k — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) September 5, 2022

Rublev had his serve working throughout the match, racking up 11 aces. Norrie struggled with unforced errors, which likely led to his downfall.

With the win, Rublev advances to the quarterfinal. He's appeared in the quarterfinal two other times at the US Open — 2017 and 2020 — but lost both of those matches.

