US Open Day 7: Jennifer Brady extends sets streak, reaches first Grand Slam quarterfinal

The 2020 US Open returned to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a roundup of the seventh day of action.

Brady extends sets streak

American Jennifer Brady rode her sets win streak into the US Open quarterfinals on Sunday. She knocked off Angelique Kerber 6-1, 6-4 in the day’s opening match to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Brady, 25, has yet to drop a set in the tournament and has lost only 19 games in the four matches she’s played. The 1 hour, 28 minute match was her longest of the tournament and included a medical timeout to get her left upper leg wrapped.

She also became the first women’s college player to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Gigi Fernandez in 1994, per the USTA. Brady attended UCLA and helped the program to the 2014 national championship. She won the Pac-12 singles title as a freshman and left after her sophomore year in 2015.

Brady, seeded 28th, will play the winner of Yulia Putintseva versus Petra Martic.

