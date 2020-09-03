US Open Day 4: Sloane Stephens advances, sets up potential match vs. Serena Williams

The 2020 US Open returned to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this week with no fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a roundup of the fourth day of action.

Sloane Stephens advances, sets up potential Serena match

So far, so good for Sloane Stephens.

The American took Thursday’s second round match with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Olga Govortsova. Stephens’ feasted on her opponent’s serve, winning 24 out of 44 receiving points and winning every point in which Govortsova missed her first serve.

Looking to replicate her 2017 US Open win, Stephens’ first big test will likely come next round, where she will face Serena Williams assuming her fellow American takes care of business as well on Thursday.

Dominic Thiem dominates for birthday win

It was a very good birthday for Dominic Thiem.

The US Open’s No. 2 seed had little trouble beating Indian opponent Sumit Nagal, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-2. Thiem broke Nagal seven times in three sets, and won more than 70 percent of points on both his first and second serves.

It wasn’t all good for the Austrian though, as he was seen complaining after the first set about not being allowed to drink Red Bull straight out of the can for US Open sponsorship reasons. He eventually poured the drink into a cup, then told reporters after match he didn’t want it poured out of his sight.

Thiem is now set to face Marin Cilic in the tournament’s third round

More from Yahoo Sports: