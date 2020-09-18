US Open cut line 2020: Projected cut, rules, updates for Friday's leaderboard

A handful of top golfers are flirting with the cut line at the 2020 U.S. Open on Friday.

The top of the leaderboard at Winged Foot has plenty of contenders who can contend for the major championship. That includes Day 1 leader Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed, who sunk a hole-in-one Thursday and trailed Thomas by a stroke entering Round 2. Rory McIlroy and Louis Oosthuizen were two other former major winners sniffing around the top 10.

Meanwhile, players like Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson are in danger of missing the cut if they don't reverse course Friday. Collin Morikawa, the 23-year-old upstart who won last month's PGA Championship, was 6 over through 18 and also may not make it to the weekend.

More than half the 144-player field will miss the cut at the 2020 U.S. Open.

Here's everything you'll need to know about the U.S. Open cut line, rules and results as players jockey to make the weekend.

U.S. Open cut rules

Every major on the PGA Tour has its own cut rules. For the U.S. Open, it's simple: The top 60 players on the leaderboard after 36 holes automatically make it through to the third round, plus ties.

The U.S. Open cut line is one of the most exclusive. Only the top 50 players make the cut at the Masters, but there's also a 10-shot rule that allows players within 10 shots of the clubhouse leader to make the cut. The top 70 players make the cut at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship.

U.S. Open cut line 2020

Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed were the U.S. Open leaders after one round at 3 under, Rafa Cabrera Bello and Harris English were 2 under and Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak were 1 under. No other player had a score better than par. The cut line is projected for 6 over, meaning 79 players would miss the cut if the round ended now.

Projected cut: +6

+6 Players within cut: 65

65 Notables in danger: Justin Rose (+7), Tommy Fleetwood (+8), Tiger Woods (+12), Phil Mickelson (+13), Jordan Spieth (+13), Sergio Garcia (+15)

How many make the cut at the U.S. Open?

The initial 144-player field will be whittled down to about 70 by the time the first group tees off Saturday morning.

