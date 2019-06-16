Dad spends Father's Day caddying for his son at the U.S. Open

Chandler Eaton had a very familiar caddy at the U.S. Open. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

However you spent your Father’s Day, it probably wasn’t as great as Scott Eaton’s.

Like some fathers, Eaton spent the day on the golf course. Unlike those fathers, Eaton was at Pebble Beach. At the U.S. Open. Caddying for his son.

That right there might just be the ultimate Father’s Day experience, as detailed by Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek.

Eaton was reportedly at the side of his younger son Chandler Eaton as the latter competed as an amateur at the U.S. Open, where he posted a +5 to finish third among amateurs at the tournament. Eaton is currently a junior at Duke.

"There's nothing like carrying the bag for your son as an amateur," Scott said, per Golfweek. "I still can't believe it's happening."

So proud of @DukeMGOLF Senior-to-be Chandler Eaton ! Been a great few days out here prepping with him @PebbleBeachGolf for the @usopengolf Championship. Here he is striping it on #1 of the first round. pic.twitter.com/IK5bSWpIqk — Jamie Green (@DukeCoachJAG) June 13, 2019

The pair previously competed together at Pebble Beach for the U.S. Amateur last year, where Chandler missed the cut. It’s gone a bit better this year.

“It's huge,” Chandler said Saturday. “I mean, me and my dad started out just like it was always me and him playing golf. And now he's here. It's pretty sweet.”

