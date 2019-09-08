US Open champion Bianca Andreescu receives customized WWE title

The steps to celebrating a major achievement in the modern sports landscape have become pretty simple.

It starts with the immediate reaction in between the lines, followed by a trophy presentation, press conference, and whirlwind media tour of interviews and photo ops.

Then, finally, when it looks like all the confetti has fallen and all the champagne has dried, WWE sends the honoured champion a replica world championship. These days, no big win is truly complete until Triple H himself makes sure that the championship title is sent to the latest big winner.

The story is no different for Canada’s Bianca Andreescu, who will receive one for her championship victory at the 2019 US Open.

Her first appearance in the @USOpen..

Her first grand slam title..

The first Canadian to win the #USOpen…

And now her first @WWE Raw Women’s Championship to celebrate!



Congrats @Bandreescu_! #SheTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8mFoLThsYt — Triple H (@TripleH) September 8, 2019

The custom championship title — don’t call it a belt — is made up to resemble the current WWE Raw Women’s Championship, with a while leather strap and red background on the main plate. The side plates are customized with the 2019 US Open logo, including the words “Women’s Champion”.

Andreescu, now 5th in the WTA rankings, added a lot of new hardware to her trophy case this year, but this is probably the first piece she can actually wear. Whether she opts for the over-the-shoulder pose or buttons it around her waist remains to be seen.

