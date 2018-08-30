US Open: British No 2 Cameron Norrie suffers second-round defeat by Dusan Lajovic

He achieved it by a margin of only a minute or two, but for the first time in his career Cameron Norrie was the last British singles player left standing at a Grand Slam tournament.

Indeed, moments after Andy Murray had been beaten by Fernando Verdasco, Norrie also lost his second-round match here at the US Open on Wednesday. The British No 2 was beaten 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic.

Norrie had plenty of chances in a match that lasted just under three hours. In the end it was Lajovic’s ability to play the big points better that proved decisive.

The Serb, who now faces John Isner, won five of his 12 break points, while Norrie converted only three of his 14. In particular the Briton failed to take chances to break back for 5-5 in both the third and fourth sets.

“For the most part he played pretty well on those break points,” Norrie said afterwards. “He was hitting heavy kick serves out wide. I wasn’t finding my forehand return cross.

“It was very frustrating. I had a volley on top of the net to break back in the fourth set. But all credit to him. He played great. He hit his forehand well. I think he’s going to do well.”

Read more

Murray with reasons to be upbeat despite US Open exit to Verdasco

Under the tournament’s new heat rule Norrie and Lajovic left the court for a 10-minute break before the start of the fourth set. Norrie went to the media centre during his break because he said it was the coolest place he could think of.

The tournament official accompanying Norrie kept him aware of the time and told him that he returned to the court after nine minutes and 15 seconds. However, the umpire timed his return at 10 minutes and 50 seconds.

“I don’t really understand it,” Norrie said. “Apparently I got a warning. I don’t even know what that means.”

Norrie, who played college tennis for three years at Texas Christian University, said he had coped well with the conditions. “It was actually fine today,” he said.

Story Continues

“I wasn’t bothered at all. I felt really fresh, was ready for a fifth set. I’m just disappointed I couldn’t be out there still battling. It’s tough.”

Norrie, who is likely to be a key member of Britain’s Davis Cup team against Uzbekistan next month, will face Lajovic again on Thursday in the men’s doubles. Norrie is partnering Diego Schwartzman, while Lajovic is playing with Stefanos Tsitsipas.