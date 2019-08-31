US Open: Bianca Andreescu beats former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki

Bianca Andreescu from Canada plays against Caroline Wozniacki from Denmark at the 2019 US Open. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

The kid just keeps getting better.

19-year-old Bianca Andreescu put on yet another impressive showing in her third-round match against former World No. 1 and two-time U.S. Open finalist Caroline Wozniacki to win 6-4, 6-4.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Mississauga, Ont., native’s first claim to fame came back in January, when she defeated the same player in Auckland as part of a dream run to the final in her first tournament of the calendar year. She’s since gone on to win at Newport Beach, Indian Wells and her home event, the Rogers Cup in Toronto to solidify herself as a serious contender for the title at Flushing Meadows.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

After a fairly even exchange of opening blows in the first set, Andreescu found the perfect balance between her powerful ground strokes and her deceptive slices and drop shots to break for a 4-3 lead and eventually served out the opening set 6-4.

Racing out to a 3-0 lead to start the second set, Wozniacki showed the qualities that once made her a Grand Slam champion to break back twice and level things up at 3-3. The pair then exchanged breaks for 4-4, before Andreescu showed her fighting spirit to break yet again and then finally hold serve to clinch the match.

With Simona Halep having been stunned in the second round, the draw is wide open for Andreescu to take advantage. She’ll be hard pressed to do it against her next opponent Taylor Townsend, though, who pulled off the upset against Halep and pulled off another convincing win over Romanian, Sorana Cirstea in the third round.

It should make for a thrilling encounter, with the American Townsend likely to receive plenty of home support, while her game has also been entertaining to watch with a mix of power and excellent net play.

Story continues

Andreescu is currently on pace to finish the tournament in the Top 10 of the WTA rankings for the first time in her career, but will still have to see where the likes of Serena Williams, Johanna Konta, Madison Keys and Qiang Wang finish in the tournament for that to be official.