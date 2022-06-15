U.S. Open: Bettors are backing the favorites like Thomas, McIlroy and Scheffler

Bettors like the favorites to win the U.S. Open.

The three players getting the most bets and money at BetMGM are among the top four favorites at the sportsbook. Justin Thomas is the No. 2 favorite at +1200 and he’s getting the most bets and money of any golfer so far ahead of the first round on Thursday.

Thomas is getting 5.8% of bets and 8.3% of the total money wagered on the winner of the tournament. That’s just ahead of McIlroy at 5.7% and 8% after McIlroy won the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday. That win made McIlroy the favorite at +1100 ahead of Thomas and Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Scheffler was a co-favorite with Thomas and McIlroy before the RBC and is now the No. 3 favorite with Rahm at +1400. Scheffler is getting the third-most bets and money at 5.3% of wagers and 6.6% of the money.

Favorites Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are enticing for bettors this weekend at the U.S. Open. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

No other golfer is getting over 5% of bets to win the tournament. Will Zalatoris is the fourth-most bet golfer at 4.9% but those are small dollar bets. Zalatoris (+2500) is getting just 3.7% of the money.

The sharps like Cam Smith. The Players Championship winner is at +2200 and is getting 4.7% of bets and 5% of the money.

Overall, 12 golfers are getting between 3% and 6% of the total bets at BetMGM — a big sign of the parity in the field for the third major of the season. The golfer with the biggest odds in that group of 12 is Max Homa. He’s a liability for BetMGM at +4000 and is getting 3.5% of bets and 3.5% of the handle to win his first major.

Rahm is at the bottom of that group. The defending U.S. Open champion is getting exactly 3% of bets and those bets make up 3.6% of the money wagered.

Golfers getting the most bets

Justin Thomas (+1200): 5.8%

Rory McIlroy (+1100): 5.7%

Scottie Scheffler (+1400): 5.3%

Will Zalatoris (+2500): 4.9%

Cam Smith (+2200): 4.7%

Jordan Spieth (+2500): 4%

Sam Burns (+2800): 3.5%

Max Homa (+4000): 3.5%

Golfers getting the most money