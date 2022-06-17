U.S. Open betting: Round 2 co-leader Joel Dahmen isn't one of the top 5 favorites to win

Joel Dahmen will be in the final group for the third round of the U.S. Open and isn’t even one of the top five favorites to win the tournament.

Dahmen posted a 2-under 68 to grab a share of the lead at the end of the second round with Collin Morikawa at 5-under. Yet Dahmen is eighth on the board at BetMGM with odds of +2200 to win his first-ever major.

And you can understand why. Dahmen, 34, has just one PGA Tour win to his credit and had to make the U.S. Open via a 36-hole qualifier two weeks ago. Oh, and the leaderboard at the halfway point is crowded with some of golf’s biggest names. Bettors like betting golf’s stars and you can find value in an unexpected contender. Dahmen opened the tournament at +6600 to win.

Jon Rahm and pre-tournament favorite Rory McIlroy are a shot back at 4-under. Scottie Scheffler is at 3-under. Sam Burns and Matt Fitzpatrick are at 2-under.

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Joel Dahmen of the United States stands on the 14th green during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 17, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Overall, there are 15 golfers within three shots of the lead. Beau Hossler is one of those golfers at 4-under after he holed out from the bunker at the ninth in his last hole of the day on Friday. Hayden Buckley and Aaron Wise are also in a tie for third and there are four other golfers with Scheffler at 3-under.

McIlroy and Morikawa are now tied as tournament favorites at +450. Those are the same odds McIlroy had after posting a 67 on Thursday. Rahm is at +500 to win the tournament while Scheffler is at +700.

Their star power and proven ability to win golf’s biggest tournaments are driving the short odds. Wise is the No. 4 favorite on the board at +1600 and ahead of Burns at +1800 and Fitzpatrick at +2000. Xander Schauffele is the No. 9 favorite at +2500 as he sits at 1-under in his chase for his major title.

Here’s a look at the top favorites ahead of the third round. Sergio Garcia, Billy Horschel, Mito Pereira, Tony Finau, Daniel Berger and Cam Smith were among those who missed the cut after shooting 4-over or worse. Cam Young is among that group too despite carding a hole-in-one on Friday.

Favorites after Round 2 of the U.S. Open