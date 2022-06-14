U.S. Open betting: Our favorite prop bets for the third major of 2022

The U.S. Open means it’s time to have some fun with all of the prop bets available at BetMGM.

There are over 49 ways to bet the third major of the 2022 season. In addition to betting the winner — Rory McIlroy is the favorite after winning the RBC Canadian Open — you can bet on anything from a hole-in-one to the margin of victory to whichever player will have the best score in his group during Thursday’s first round.

And there are some awesome groupings on Thursday. McIlroy is with Xander Schauffele and Hideki Matsuyama. McIlroy is at +125 to have the best score of the three while Schauffele s at +175 and Matsuyama is at +250.

Xander Schauffele hasn't finished outside the top 10 in any of his U.S. Open starts. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Justin Thomas is favored over his playing partners Viktor Hovland and Tony Finau. Thomas is at +130 to have the best score of the three while Finau is at +200 and Hovland is at +210. Scottie Scheffler is at +130 to beat Cam Smith and Brooks Koepka while Smith is at +170 and Koepka is at +250.

Smith is the favorite to be the top player from outside of North America and Europe. He’s at +450 to win that group and at +110 to be the best finisher from Australia. Jon Rahm is the favorite to be the top player from Continental Europe at +165 while McIlory is at +200 to be the top player from the British Isles.

Here are a few of the prop bets we like ahead of the tournament. You can view the full list of odds from BetMGM here.

Tommy Fleetwood to finish top 40 (-135) and be top English player (+400)

Fleetwood’s only top five of the season so far came at the PGA Championship. He finished in a tie for 10th in his most recent start on the DP World Tour and has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five individual events.

Cam Smith, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele to all make the cut (+100)

You’ll see just below that we’re very bullish on Schauffele’s chances of being near the top of the leaderboard this weekend and Smith can get red hot at any moment. Throw in Cantlay’s consistency and this is good even-money value.

Xander Schauffele to finish in the top 10 (+200)

Schauffele has three top fives and five top-10 finishes in his five U.S. Open starts. He’s also been playing well since missing the cut at the Masters. Schauffele has finished in the top 20 in each of his four post-Masters starts.

Winning margin is 2 strokes (+350)

Four of the last 10 U.S. Opens have had margins of just one stroke (+240). The last two-stroke win happened in 2013 when Justin Rose beat Jason Day and Phil Mickelson. We simply like the odds on this one.

A hole-in-one in Round 2 (+350)

A hole-in-one is at -145 to happen at any time. We’d also place this wager for Round 1 (+350) in the hopes that it happens on Thursday or Friday knowing that a hole-in-one on either day wins us more than our money back on both bets.