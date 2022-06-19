U.S. Open betting: Jon Rahm loses lead and favorite status after double bogey on No. 18

Can Matt Fitzpatrick or Will Zalatoris get his first major tournament win?

Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris enter the final round of the U.S. Open at 4-under after shooting under par on Saturday. Breaking par was an achievement in the cool and windy conditions. Players struggled all over The Country Club at Brookline and the lead after Saturday is one stroke worse than it was after Friday.

Both Fitzpatrick and Zalatoris are the favorites at +333 each to win the tournament after Jon Rahm’s terrible 18th hole. Rahm entered the final hole of the third round as the leader at 5-under. But he hit his drive into a fairway bunker and then his second shot hit the lip of the bunker. Rahm then hit his third shot into a bunker in front of the green and two-putted for a double-bogey 6 and a 71 on the day.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts after a putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Rahm is a shot back of the lead and the No. 3 favorite at +400. He won the 2021 U.S. Open with a final round charge and will need to do that again on Sunday.

The No. 4 favorite is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at +600. Scheffler had the lead at 6-under after an eagle from the fairway at No. 8 but slid back four shots over the course of his round. He’s two back of the lead and will be paired with Sam Burns in the third-to-last pairing on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy shot a 3-over 73 and is three shots back of the lead along with Burns and second-round co-leader Joel Dahmen. McIlroy is at +1000 to win the tournament ahead of Keegan Bradley at +1400 (2-under) and Burns at +1600. Adam Hadwin is at +2200 and Dahmen is at +5000 as he searches for his first major.

Dahmen was tied for the second round lead with Collin Morikawa and Morikawa had an absolutely horrid day on Saturday. He had two double bogeys and shot a 7-over 77 to drop six shots back of the lead.

Here’s a look at the favorites heading into the final round of the third major of the season.

U.S. Open favorites after Round 3