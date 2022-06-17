U.S. Open betting: Adam Hadwin was 100-1 to be the first-round leader
You’re sitting pretty if you bet Adam Hadwin to be the leader at the first round of the U.S. Open.
Hadwin carded an opening-round 66 to lead the third major of 2022 by a shot after Thursday’s action. Hadwin was +10000 to be the leader after the first round at BetMGM. That means you’d win $1,000 if you bet $10 on Hadwin to be leading before Friday morning.
The big round means Hadwin is at +2500 to win the tournament and tied with Justin Rose as the No. 9 favorite after the first round. His odds are significantly longer than Rory McIlroy after McIlroy is one of a host of players a stroke back.
McIlroy entered the tournament as the favorite and is one of six players that carded a 67 on Thursday. He’s at +450 to win the tournament after the first round and ahead of Justin Thomas at +1100 and Jon Rahm at +1200.
Both Thomas and Rahm shot a 1-under 69. Overall, 25 players shot under par on the first day of the tournament and 42 players finished at even or better.
Matt Fitzpatrick and Dustin Johnson each shot a 68 and are also among the top five favorites after Round 1. Fitzpatrick is at +1200 to win his first major and Johnson is at +1600.
On the flip side, Phil Mickelson was the biggest name in golf to have a terrible round on Thursday. Mickelson carded a 78 and isn’t even on the board any longer at BetMGM. It’s going to be a struggle for Mickelson to simply make the cut. He’ll need to play well on Friday and have a lot of players fall back.
Here’s a look at the favorites following the first round.
Favorites after Round 1
Rory McIlroy (+450)
Justin Thomas (+1100)
Jon Rahm (+1200)
Matt Fitzpatrick (+1200)
Dustin Johnson (+1600)
Collin Morikawa (+2000)
Scottie Scheffler (+2000)
Will Zalatoris (+2000)
Justin Rose (+2500)
Adam Hadwin (+2500)
Aaron Wise (+3000)
Max Homa (+3000)
Xander Schauffele (+3000)
Viktor Holland (+4000)
Hideki Matsuyama (+5000)
Sam Burns (+5000)