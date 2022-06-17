U.S. Open betting: Adam Hadwin was 100-1 to be the first-round leader

You’re sitting pretty if you bet Adam Hadwin to be the leader at the first round of the U.S. Open.

Hadwin carded an opening-round 66 to lead the third major of 2022 by a shot after Thursday’s action. Hadwin was +10000 to be the leader after the first round at BetMGM. That means you’d win $1,000 if you bet $10 on Hadwin to be leading before Friday morning.

The big round means Hadwin is at +2500 to win the tournament and tied with Justin Rose as the No. 9 favorite after the first round. His odds are significantly longer than Rory McIlroy after McIlroy is one of a host of players a stroke back.

McIlroy entered the tournament as the favorite and is one of six players that carded a 67 on Thursday. He’s at +450 to win the tournament after the first round and ahead of Justin Thomas at +1100 and Jon Rahm at +1200.

Adam Hadwin, of Canada, watches his shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Both Thomas and Rahm shot a 1-under 69. Overall, 25 players shot under par on the first day of the tournament and 42 players finished at even or better.

Matt Fitzpatrick and Dustin Johnson each shot a 68 and are also among the top five favorites after Round 1. Fitzpatrick is at +1200 to win his first major and Johnson is at +1600.

On the flip side, Phil Mickelson was the biggest name in golf to have a terrible round on Thursday. Mickelson carded a 78 and isn’t even on the board any longer at BetMGM. It’s going to be a struggle for Mickelson to simply make the cut. He’ll need to play well on Friday and have a lot of players fall back.

Here’s a look at the favorites following the first round.

Favorites after Round 1