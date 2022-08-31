US Open: Andy Murray fights back to defeat Emilio Nava in second round

Tumaini Carayol at Flushing Meadows
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Andy Murray arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium conscious of the fact that this was a match he could not afford to lose.

Over the past year, he has recorded a number of strong wins against highly ranked players, but he has often been unable to use them as catalysts for deeper runs or greater consistency. After a great straight-sets first‑round win against Francisco Cerundolo, the 24th seed, it was essential that he consolidated his form appropriately in a match he was heavily favoured to win.

After conceding a tough, physical first set, Murray demonstrated all of his experience as he recovered to move into the US Open third round with a convincing four-set win, defeating Emilio Nava 5-7, 6-3 6-1, 6-0 in exactly three hours.

With his victory, Murray is into the third round here for the first time since 2016.

“I started to take the ball on a little bit more,” Murray said. “He was dictating a lot of the points in the first set. Once I started to hit the ball a little bit bigger and deeper I was able to control the points more.”

Across the net from Murray stood a talented 20-year-old American wildcard who reached two junior grand slam finals and has been trying hard to move up the rankings during a challenging transition from the junior tour. His first tour‑level win came in the first round, defeating John Millman in five sets.

Murray was on him from the beginning, generating five break points in Nava’s first three service games. But in the long, exhausting deuce games that followed, Nava held off his opponent. Murray was eventually punished for his wastefulness as Nava finished the set flashing winners from both wings, flicking a forehand passing shot by him at the net to clinch the 83-minute first set with 19 winners.

Emilio Nava
Emilio Nava is making his way on the senior tour and showed his promise by taking the first set Photograph: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Despite conceding the first set, Murray had little reason to panic. He had generated ample chances while Nava had played far above his regular level. Maintaining his form and focus for three sets was another challenge altogether.

As Murray continued to put constant pressure on Nava with his return of serve, he improved his depth from the second set and he began to step inside the baseline, forcing Nava to move. Things quickly moved in his direction.

Forced into difficult positions, Nava began to take overzealous cuts at the ball and the momentum quickly shifted. From 1-2 in the second set, Murray won 17 of the next 19 games to complete what turned out to be a comfortable victory.

By the time Murray’s on-court interview began, Ivan Lendl had already departed from the crowd, his job done. Lendl rejoined Murray’s team in March and although the Scot has had a difficult summer with numerous physical issues, his form in New York has been a glimpse into the work they have done together.

“There is a lot of belief in the relationship because of the results we have had in the past,” Murray said of his legendary coach. “I know that if I play a game-style that he wants me to then that will bring me success. So, I trust that.”

Murray had arrived in New York with uncertainties swirling after experiencing cramping issues during a torrid summer and he had spent his first days in New York awaiting sweat and blood tests to provide some sort of indication of his ailment. Two rounds in, things have gone as well as he could have hoped.

After surviving the brutal heat in his first‑round match, Murray played for three hours without any apparent physical issues, his form improving as the match endured. He is moving well, playing cleanly, playing authoritative tennis when needed and he has put himself in the position for an even deeper run. Murray will next face either Matteo Berrettini, the 13th seed and finalist at Wimbledon in 2021.

“Physically this is the best I have felt in the last few years,” Murray, 35, said. “My movement is by far the best it has been in a long time, that has always been a really important part of my game – nowadays especially with a lot of the guys hitting huge ball and you need to be able to defend well.”

