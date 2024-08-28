US Open 2024: Today’s order of play, Raducanu’s opponent and how to watch on TV

Emma Raduancu is in first-round action today - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Harriet Dart is back in action on today after she breezed past Chloe Paquet in her opening match.

Dart is enjoying the best period of her career and after making it through to the third round at Wimbledon, she has followed it up by winning her first main draw match at Flushing Meadows.

The 26-year-old dropped just two games in a dominant performance which saw her win 6-1, 6-2 and victory will see her ranking rise to a provisional career high of 66 in the world. She will have her work cut out to repeat her Wimbledon feat as she faces 13th seed Emma Navarro.

Meanwhile, a tearful Naomi Osaka admitted she did not know whether she would ever make it back to the US Open as she enjoyed a winning return.

The two-time champion is back at Flushing Meadow after missing last year’s tournament following the birth of her first child.

Osaka, who has also been open about her mental health struggles, watched American Coco Gauff win the 2023 edition and questioned whether she would be able to make it back to New York.

However, she proved she is on the way back with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko on Arthur Ashe.

The 26-year-old was in tears at the end of her match and said: “I was trying not to cry when I was walking out. Last year I was watching Coco play and I so desperately wanted to step out on this court and I didn’t know whether I would be able to mentally or physically.

“To win this match and be in this atmosphere means so much to me. I just want to play really well and have a lot of fun. Moments like that are so precious to me and I can only hope I can have even more.”

Today’s order of play at the US Open

Main show courts only

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4pm BST start (12pm ET)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Kamilla Rakhimova

Jannik Sinner (1) vs Mackenzie McDonald

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Carlos Alcaraz (3) vs Li Tu

Jessica Pegula (6) vs Shelby Rogers

Louis Armstrong Stadium

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Danielle Collins (11) vs Caroline Dolehide

Jelena Ostapenko (10) vs Naomi Osaka

Daniil Medvedev (5) vs Dusan Lajovic

Not before 11pm BST (7pm ET)

Bianca Andreescu vs Jasmine Paolini (5)

Lorenzo Sonego vs Tommy Paul (14)

Grandstand

3pm BST start (11am ET)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (11) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Elena Rybkina (4) vs Destanee Aiava

Sebastian Korda (16) vs Corentin Moutet

Not before 10pm BST (6pm ET)

Emma Raducanu vs Sofia Kenin

How to watch the US Open on TV and streaming in the UK

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights to show the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon is presenting the coverage alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Laura Robson, Karthi Gnanasegaram and Jonathan Overend.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

When does the US Open start and end?

The US Open started on Monday, August 26, and finishes on Sunday, September 8.

Men’s singles draw

Click here to view this content.

Women’s singles draw

Click here to view this content.

When do the US Open finals take place?

The women’s final takes place on September 7 at 9pm. The men’s final is the following day, at 7pm.

Where is the US Open held?

The home of the US Open is the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York.

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is $75 million (£58.3m), up 15 per cent on 2023.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.8m and the runners-up will earn £1.4m.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£77,813); second round (£108,937); third round (£167,296); round of 16 (£252,890); quarter-finals (£412,405); semi-finals (£778,123).

Is Emma Raducanu playing and what should we expect?

Emma Raducanu won the US Open in 2021 - Getty Images /Sarah Stier

Raducanu is scheduled to play today against Sofia Kenin. The 21-year-old has a tough draw with Kenin currently ranked 55th in the world and a former Australian Open champion.

In the build-up to the match, Telegraph tennis correspondent Simon Briggs has examined Raducanu’s unusual approach to her schedule.

American sixth seed Jessica Pegula is likely to be waiting in the second round and if Raducanu wins there is the possibility of an all-British third-round tie against Katie Boulter.

How did Jack Draper reach the second round?

British number one Jack Draper put his recent controversy behind him by strutting into the second round of the US Open in style.

Draper came into the tournament under a black cloud after events in Cincinnati, where he was accused of cheating and lying during a controversial match point against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The 22-year-old, who was attacked on social media by players past and present, admitted he thought about it “non-stop” coming into Flushing Meadows but showed a clear mind as he dismantled an injured Zhizhen Zhang in the first round.

He was winning 6-3, 6-0, 4-0 when the Chinese, who fell over and hurt his left knee in practice, retired after suffering in the sweltering heat.

Which British players are in the draw and when do they play?

All times UK time

Jan Choinski lost his first-round match on Monday

Harriet Dart won her first-round match on Monday

Daniel Evans plays Karen Khachanov at about 5.30pm today

Katie Boulter beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in three sets on Tuesday

Jack Draper beat Zhang Zhizhen on Tuesday

Emma Raducanu plays Sofia Kenin not before 11pm today

Who are the defending US Open champions?

Last year, Novak Djokovic equalled Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles with a brilliant performance over Daniil Medvedev.

In the women’s final, Coco Gauff stormed back from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka and claim her first grand slam title.

Latest odds

Men’s winner

Carlos Alcaraz 9/4

Jannik Sinner 7/2

Novak Djokovic 14/5

Alexander Zverev 17/2

Women’s winner