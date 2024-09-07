US Open 2024 men’s final: What time does Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz start?

World No 1 Jannik Sinner will play Taylor Fritz in Sunday's men's final in New York - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

There will be a first time winner of the US Open men’s title on Sunday when Jannik Sinner takes on Taylor Fritz in the final.

Sinner took down ailing Briton Jack Draper 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-2 to reach his second major final after winning the Australian Open earlier this year.

And in the second semi-final Fritz beat Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to become the first American male to reach the final in New York since Andy Roddick in 2006.

What time will the women’s final take place?

The women’s final takes place on Sunday, September 8 at 7pm in the UK, 2pm EST in the US.

How to watch the US Open on TV and streaming in the UK

Sky Sports has the broadcasting rights to show the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon is presenting the coverage alongside the likes of Tim Henman, Laura Robson, Martina Navratilova, Marion Bartoli, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Feliciano Lopez, Naomi Cavaday and Jonathan Overend.

How to watch the men’s final on TV in the US

ESPN has the broadcasting rights to show the tournament but the men’s final will be shown on ABC.

Who is the defending champion?

Last year, Novak Djokovic equalled Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles with a brilliant performance over Daniil Medvedev. But the defending champion’s quest for a 25th grand slam singles title was ended on Saturday night by Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.

What is the Wimbledon prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is $75 million (£58.3 million), up 15 per cent on 2023.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.8 million and the runners-up will earn £1.4 million.

