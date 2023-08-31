US Open 2023 results: Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray win men's doubles openers

Jamie Murray (left) won the US Open men's double title in 2016

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Two-time defending US Open champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram won their men's doubles opener on Wednesday.

The British-American team, seeded third, beat Italians Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 6-3 7-6 (7-2).

Briton Jamie Murray and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus won 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3) against Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar and Kazakh Aleksandr Nedovyesov.

Briton Lloyd Glasspool, Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara and British duo Julian Cash and Henry Patten also advanced.

Glasspool and Heliovaara, the 13th seeds, reached the second round with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over Brazilian Marcelo Melo and Australian John Peers.

In a contest between two unseeded pairs, Cash and Patten beat Americans William Blumberg and Steve Johnson 7-5 6-1 and upset the home crowd on court 10 in New York.

