US Open 2023 results: Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands lose in mixed doubles

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands won the US Open mixed doubles title in 2018 and 2019

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Britain's Jamie Murray and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands lost to top seeds Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek in the second round of the US Open mixed doubles.

The pair were beaten 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 by the American duo.

Murray also suffered an early exit alongside partner Michael Venus in the men's doubles in New York.

But Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram reached the last eight to continue the defence of their title.

The British-American pair, who are third seeds, defeated American Mackenzie McDonald and German Andreas Mies 6-3 3-6 6-2.

However, British duo Julian Cash and Henry Patten lost 4-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (6-10) to sixth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

They fought hard to level proceedings in the second set but succumbed to the Indian-Australian pair in the decisive third-set tie-break.

Scotland's Murray previously won back-to-back US Open titles in 2018 and 2019 alongside Mattek-Sands.

The two pairs could barely be separated in the opening set, with Murray and Mattek-Sands dropping just six points on serve, but they were edged out in the tie-break.

An equally close second set followed but Pegula and Krajicek secured a late break to seal victory and progress to the quarter-finals.

The win means Pegula is still involved in three competitions at Flushing Meadows.

On Monday, the 29-year-old American will face compatriot Madison Keys in the fourth round of the women's singles and also play a women's doubles third-round match with Coco Gauff.

"I'm just insane, really," she said. "It's really fun to be in all three events. Your chances of winning something are greater, which is what I tell myself."