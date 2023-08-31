US Open 2023 order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

John Isner waves after losing against Michael Mmoh - Getty Images/Kena Betancur

American John Isner waved a tearful goodbye to his singles career after being beaten by compatriot Michael Mmoh 3-6, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(7).

Isner announced before the US Open started that he would be retiring after 17 years as a professional.

The 38-year-old will be remembered for his fearsome serve which saw him hit more than 14,000 aces and the longest match in tennis history, a first-round Wimbledon win against France’s Nicolas Mahut in 2010 that lasted 11 hours and five minutes and ended at 70-68 in the fifth set after over three days of tennis on Court 18.

“This is why I worked as hard as I have my whole life to play in atmospheres like this and of course I may not win them all as we know, just like today,” he said.

“But to play in front of this crowd and have the support I had is pretty special so thank you.”

Isner is still in action in doubles with another American Jack Sock, who also said he will retire after the tournament.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Andy Murray’s tournament came to an end after a straight sets defeat to Grigor Dimitrov. Katie Boulter and Jack Draper did reach the third round while Jodie Burrage was beaten by Aryna Sabalenka.

Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie are also in second round action today.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Wang Yafan, China, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4.

Jack Draper, Britain, def. Hubert Hurkacz (17), Poland, 6-2, 6-4, 7-5

Grigor Dimitrov (19), Bulgaria, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Hsu Yu-hsiou, Taiwan, 7-5, 6-4, 6-4

Botic van De Zandschulp (Netherlands) v Dan Evans (GB) - fourth match on Court 11

US Open order of play on the showcourts for day five

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm UK time (12pm local)

14-Tommy Paul (US) v 21-Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain)

Caroline Wozniaki (Denmark) v Jennifer Brady (US)

Not before 7pm UK time

32-Elise Mertens (Belgium) v 6-Coco Gauff (US)

32-Laslo Djere (Serbia) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Story continues

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm UK time (11am local)

10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v Taylor Townsend (US)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Kaja Juvan (Slovenia)

22- Adrian Mannarino (France) v 10-Francis Tiafoe (US)

Not before 7pm UK time

Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic) v 9-Taylor Fritz (US)

4-Elena Rybakina (Kzakhstan)v 30-Sorana Cristea (Rom)

Grandstand

4pm UK time (11am local)

Xin Wang (China) v Anna Schmiedlova (Slovakia)

Ben Shelton (US) v Aslan Karatsev

Dominic Stricker (Switzerland) v Benjamin Bonzi (France)

Not before 10pm

Zhu Lin (China) v 15-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland)

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Sky Sports has taken over from Amazon Prime Video in broadcasting the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon presents the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action will be shown over the two weeks.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

Both finals start at 9pm UK time (4pm local time).

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Iga Swiatek is the defending women's champion - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Which British players are involved?

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki started the tournament. Miyazaki was the first British player to come through US Open qualifying since Emma Raducanu.

Jan Choinski and Heather Watson were beaten in the first round of qualifying, while Harriet Dart went out in the second round and Liam Broady in the final round.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu is not competing in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden major title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek won her third major title as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

Best of the latest odds

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic: 5/4

Carlos Alcaraz: 21/10

Daniil Medvedev: 13/1

Jannik Sinner: 17/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek: 23/10

Aryna Sabalenka: 5/1

Coco Gauff: 15/2

Elena Rybakina: 9/1

Odds correct as of August 31

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.