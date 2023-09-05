US Open 2023 order of play: Today’s matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is into the US Open quarter-finals - Getty Images/Kena Betancur

Carlos Alcaraz wasted little time in seeing off Matteo Arnaldi to march into the quarter-finals at the US Open.

The defending champion and world number one was a comprehensive 6-3 6-3 6-4 winner inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

British number one Cameron Norrie could be forgiven for thinking he had dodged a bullet after losing to Arnaldi in the previous round.

The Italian did manage a break at the start of the third but it was quickly snuffed out as Alcaraz raced to victory in under two hours.

Elsewhere, Jack Draper fell to No 8 Andrey Rublev, bringing to an end all British involvment at Flushing Meadows.

US Open order of play on the showcourts for day nine

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm UK time (12pm local)

20-Jelena Ostakpenko (Latvia) v 6-Coco Gauff (USA)

9-Taylor Fritz (USA) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Midnight (7pm local)

30-Sorana Cristea (Romania) v Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic)

10-Frances Tiafoe (USA) v Ben Shelton (USA)

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Sky Sports has taken over from Amazon Prime Video in broadcasting the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon presents the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action is being shown over the two weeks.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

Both finals start at 9pm UK time (4pm local time).

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Iga Swiatek is the defending women's champion - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Which British players are involved?

Jack Draper is the only Briton left standing, having reached the fourth round of a major for the first time in his career. Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki have all been knocked out.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu is not competing in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden major title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek won her third major title as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

Best of the latest odds

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic: 21/20

Carlos Alcaraz: 2/1

Stefanos Tstsipas: 10/1

Daniil Medvedev: 12/1

Women’s singles

Aryna Sabalenka: 4 /1

Coco Gauff: 7/1

Karolina Muchova: 15/2

Marketa Vondrousova: 10/1

