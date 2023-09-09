US Open 2023 men's final: What time does Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev start?

Novak Djokovic will meet Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final - Getty Images/Mike Stobe

Novak Djokovic reached the final after halting the run of big-serving Ben Shelton.

The 23-time grand slam champion won 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) to end the 20-year-old’s breakthrough run and prolong America’s wait for a first home men’s champion since Andy Roddick in 2003 for at least another year.

In the second semi-final, Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz’s reign as the US Open champion, winning 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday night to set up a rematch of the 2021 final.

How to watch the men’s final on TV in the UK

Coverage on Sky Sports begins at 8.30pm tomorrow (Sunday) with the final getting under way at 9pm.

Gigi Salmon presents the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

How to watch the men’s final on TV in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the final.

What time does the final start?

The men’s final is at 9pm.

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Who is the defending champion?

Last year, Alcaraz claimed a maiden major title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Latest odds?

Men’s singles final

Novak Djokovic 2/5

Daniil Medvedev 11/5

