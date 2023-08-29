US Open 2023: Maria Sakkari could smell 'weed' during shock first-round loss

Maria Sakkari made it to the semi-finals of the US Open in 2021

World number eight Maria Sakkari said she could smell "weed" on court during her straight-set loss to Rebeka Masarova at the US Open.

Sakkari, 28, was beaten 6-4 6-4 by the Spanish world number 71 in the first round of the final Grand Slam of the year.

The Greek was leading 4-1 in the first set at Flushing Meadows when she signalled to the umpire of the scent.

"Oh my god... I think it's from the park", said Sakkari.

It is Sakkari's third successive first-round exit at a Grand Slam, as she also fell at the first hurdle at the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

Despite making her complaint to the umpire during the loss, Sakkari insisted she was not using the smell as an excuse for the result.

Sakkari said in her post-match news conference: "We were practising here yesterday and it was the same. It wasn't the smell that affected the scoring.

"It was just a comment because it was smelling quite a lot, but it has nothing to do with the match."