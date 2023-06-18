US Open 2023 live: Latest updates from the final round

Rory McIlroy has been driving the ball brilliantly this week - can he maintain that today? - AP/Marcio J. Sanchez

Full US Open leaderboard from the Los Angeles Country Club

07:59 PM BST

Rickie Fowler bidding to be a wire-to-wire champion

The last man to achieve that at a US Open was Martin Kaymer in 2014...so it’s not so easy...

07:40 PM BST

07:36 PM BST

Based on this Rory fans shouldn't be getting too hopeful

Final round scoring average on the PGA Tour this season.



2. Scheffler (67.7)

41. Fowler (69.6)

66. Clark (70.1)

135. McIlroy (70.8) — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) June 18, 2023

07:23 PM BST

Can Rory McIlroy break major drought?

Rory McIlroy is quietly confident he can break his nine-year major duck as he heads into the final round of the US Open one shot back of the joint leaders Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark.

The world No.3 posted a third round 69 to get to nine-under one a day where once again he looked imperious from tee to green. And while he never really got going on Saturday he illustrated that he has the poise and game to get around the Los Angeles Country Club course and get back into the major-winning ways.

“I feel pretty good,” McIlroy said. “The golf course definitely got a little trickier than the first couple of days.

“I felt like I played smart solid golf. It felt somewhat stress-free, if you can ever call golf at a US Open stress-free, but overall I’m pretty pleased. I feel like I’m in a good spot.

“I’m going out there to try to execute a game plan. I feel like the past three days I’ve done that really well. I just need to do that for one more day.”

He’ll tee it up alongside world No.1 Scottie Scheffler in the penultimate group this evening in a mouth-watering pairing that promises to put pressure on the leading duo Fowler and Wyndham.

Fowler grinded his way to a round of even-par 70 at the Los Angeles Country Club on Saturday to enter the final round tied atop the leaderboard once again. Southern California native Fowler is a former top-10 player who fell off the golf map in recent years but has been in first place at the end of each round to the delight of his many fans in LA.

“Tomorrow is when the tournament starts,” he said on Saturday.

“After going through the last few years, I’m not scared to fail.”

Stay here for all the action from LA to find out who win the third major of the year.