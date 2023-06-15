US Open 2023 live: Latest updates from the first round as Fowler and Schauffele make history

Rickie Fowler leads and is the first man to card a 62 in the 123-year history of the US Open - Getty Images/Sean M Haffey

Full US Open leaderboard from the Los Angeles Country Club

By James Corrigan

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele made history on the opening day of the US Open, recording the lowest score ever in 128 years of the United States majors with a pair of 62s. They also equalled the record lowest score in any major.

Fowler’s eight-under magnificence was the first to equal Branden Grace’s major record, posted in the third round in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, when the South African became the first to break 63 in the Big Four.

In the same group as Fowler, Englishman Justin Rose struggled to a six-over 76 and could only shake his head in disappointment and admiration at the pacesetter who outscored him by 14 shots. Nobody had ever made 10 birdies in a single round at the US Open before.

Twenty minutes later, Schauffele had emulated his countryman. The 29-year-old is something of a specialist in this major having finished in the top 10 in his first five national championships – the first to do this since Bobby Jones in 1924. His tie for 14th last year – in his sixth appearance – was quite sloppy by his standings, but here the world No. 6 returned to the groove, with eight birdies and no bogeys.

10:54 PM BST

The par-three 4th: 223 yards to the pin which is mid-right today

Matsuyama on the par-three 4th tee box which starts on high, the green far below. He goes for the front of the green.

Rory’s also gone very front, on the fringe of the green.

Koepka opts for a six iron and lands in the right-hand bunker.

10:44 PM BST

Birdie putt for Rory on the 3rd...

But it’s not to be: he puts a tad too much on it going up the hill, not the first time we’ve seen that done today.

Matsuyama, though, from further out reads the green perfectly, curling his putt from right to left and into the hole for his birdie and recover his dropped shot on the first.

10:38 PM BST

10:28 PM BST

Back-to-back birdies for Rory

He sinks his 10-yarder on the 2nd in this small valley where the green lies which is protected from the wind.

10:25 PM BST

Rory's leathered it again

Back-to-back longest drives on the 1st and 2nd for Rory.

His second shot on the par-four 2nd land well, 10 yards or so off the hole on the right of the green.

Rory McIlroy

10:20 PM BST

The breeze is up to about a two-club wind now

A tougher test for these later players.

10:18 PM BST

Prodigious hits for Koepka and Rory off the second tee box

Rory went first and belted it past those left-side fairway bunkers.

Brooks wasn’t to be shown up and matched it.

Expecting a longest-drive contest between these two tonight.

10:14 PM BST

Phil's started well: two-under after his first four holes

10:12 PM BST

Rory opens his birdie account

Straight off the bat.

10:12 PM BST

Up to 22 celsius in LA now

It’s warmer out there now with the morning mist burning off long ago. These greens are going to play quicker than they were for the likes of Fowler, Schauffele, and DeChambeau. A slightly different challenge for these late starters.

The last groups will be off in 15 minutes:

1st: Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake, Austen Truslow

10th: Kyle Mueller, Jordan Gumberg, (a) Bastien Amat (Fra)

10:08 PM BST

Another big grouping to keep an eye on

Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, and Jordan Spieth, who have just gone off on from the 10th.

10:05 PM BST

Rory's made the green in two on the par-five first

Strong start from the Northern Irishman. Eagle putt chance to come.

09:59 PM BST

Off goes McIlroy

A monster drive which runs and runs. He splits the middle of the fairway, picking up his tee quickly, looking relaxed.

Koepka and Matsuyama, his paying partners, have left themselves with some work to do, landing in the left-hand fairway bunkers.

09:55 PM BST

Breaking the 62

South African Branden Grace was previously the only player to card a 62 at a major, accomplished in the third round of the 2017 Open Championship.

Six players had shot a round of 63 in the US Open’s 123-year history: Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Weiskopf, Vijay Singh of Fiji, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood of England.

Both Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler are California natives in search of the first major titles of their careers.

09:53 PM BST

Xander Schauffele speaks with Sky Sports

It’s a great start, hit a lot of really good shots. I was playing really good golf so I thought I might as well just chase him. It was kind of misting this morning. The course probably just played a little bit more soft than people were expecting. We could putt a bit more aggressively.

Xander Schauffele

09:48 PM BST

Current leaderboard: Fowler and Schauffele share a comfortable lead

T1 Rickie Fowler -8

T1 Xander Schauffele -8

T3 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T3 Scottie Scheffler -3

T3 Si Woo Kim -3

T3 Paul Barjon -3

They are followed by four players on -2.

09:42 PM BST

Rory McIlroy tees off in a few minutes

He’ll know he’ll be going in eight shots off the pace, but will surely be rubbing his hands at what is possible today.

09:41 PM BST

Another 62: Schauffele matches Fowler's record-breaking round

He holds his nerve to get the par.

09:40 PM BST

Schauffele bottles his 61 attempt

He pulls up well short with his putt. A lot of frustration shown on his face.

09:38 PM BST

Rickie Fowler speaks with Sky Sports

Close to a dream start in a way. Wasn’t swinging great coming into the week, had some work to do Tuesday, Wednesday. It’s always great here. It’s always fun to be back in southern California. I wasn’t exactly sure what the number was and I really didn’t see a scoreboard on the back-nine. I was just trying to keep moving forward, making good swings and putts. I feel like we’re doing a great job of managing what we have week-to-week. Understanding what we have, or what we don’t have that day or that week. Management is the big thing. You can’t win it on Thursday, but you can definitely lose it. This is just getting out the gate.

09:32 PM BST

Schauffele off the tee on the 9th

It’s a tricky par-three this, the hole is tucked in on the left side of the green.

He’s over the pin with a closer birdie-putt shot at the 61 than Fowler before him.

09:26 PM BST

Schauffele is flying too, -8 going into the final hole

He’s just got another birdie to join Fowler at the top.

Can Schauffele be the man to get the first 61 in men’s major championship history? He will do if he beats par on the par-three 9th.

09:17 PM BST

Fowler is the the first man to shoot a 62

After 123 US Open Championships.

Ten birdies, two bogeys for a new US Open record 62, one off the course record.

09:15 PM BST

Fowler misses the 61

He has a run at it, pulls left, but now has a serious shout at getting that elusive 62, ending two yards from the hole.

09:09 PM BST

Fowler has taken his tee shot on the 9th (his 18th)

And he just makes the wide edge of the green, narrowly avoiding the bunker.

Two putt this and he’s secured the first 62 in US Open history.

09:06 PM BST

Fowler is on fire

Rickie has recovered it on the 8th (his 17th), following his wayward tee shot to nail his birdie to go to eight-under and back to a two-shot lead over Schauffele.

He heads to the 9th, his last hole:

Par gives him the first 62 in US Open history (more than 47,000 rounds played all-time).

Birdie gives him the first 61 in men’s major championship history.

09:02 PM BST

Bryson DeChambeau speaks with Sky Sports after finishing his round (-3)

You’ve got to hit fairways, you’ve got to hit greens, you’ve got to make putts. It’s a great test of golf, there are so many unique holes out there. A lot of risk-reward at this golf course. Trying to hit it in the fairway is a key part of my game now. Now it’s just about getting to 2018 when I played at my best, struck at my best. [I] don’t have my full a-game right now, but that’s why I’m going back to practice and have been practicing hard all week.

08:58 PM BST

Bryson is our new clubhouse leader

He’s carded a very respectable 67, three-under and only behind Fowler (-7), Schauffele (-6), and Scheffler (-4) who will be finishing their rounds in the next half hour.

Bryson DeChambeau

08:55 PM BST

Rickie Fowler is in a spot of trouble on 8th (his 17th)

He’s on a very hard lie in a dried up creak with a bridge to his left and a couple of trees in his line of sight blocking the green.

He goes for the narrow gap between the trees and the bridge, his club clattering into stones and all sorts of debris on impact.

He’s held his nerve and he’s safely through to the fairway. This is a par five, so he’ll still have a birdie shout.

08:49 PM BST

Bryson DeChambeau hits the drain cover on nine

“Worst shot of the day,” the mic picks up as the he turns away from the shot.

The 2020 US Open winner is currently fourth on three-under on his final hole of his first round.

08:45 PM BST

Rahm on the sixth

He’s not happy with his tee-shot on the 6th (his 14th), acting out breaking his club with his knee.

But, he gets a lucky bounce and is onto this very dry-looking fairway.

08:40 PM BST

Monster putt from Max Homa on the 15th

08:33 PM BST

Fowler heading for a record number of US Open birdies as he extends his lead

Scheffler with a birdie on the 15th to move to third on three-under.

Jason Day also picks up a birdie on the 6th (his 15th), although he’s way back on three-over.

As does Day’s playing partner Fowler, who moves to seven-under now. He’s making this course look easy. Nine birdies for the 2018 Masters runner-up.

08:27 PM BST

Fowler watch

On the 6th, the hole with the elevated green from the fairway, he punts to within a few yards of the hole from 51 yards, stopping dead on the green. He won’t be disappointed with that.

08:19 PM BST

Rahm holds his nerve

Level par after 13 holes.

08:18 PM BST

Rahm looks to get his account into gear

But he’s ran past the hole. Some work needed to rescue this now.

Schauffele is playing with him and has saved par after going very wide off the tee, only just making the green.

08:11 PM BST

Jon Rahm

He’s on the par-three 4th. Fully-committed with a good line off the tee, landing on the front edge of the green and stopping pretty much dead. A pretty easy two-putt... could he putt that for one? He’s level par after 12 holes played.

07:59 PM BST

Hovland motors to two-under after a bumpy start in the front-nine

A par, eagle and birdie on the back-nine, 12 holes through.

07:57 PM BST

The leaderboard – as it stands

1. Rickie Fowler -6

2. Xander Schauffele -5

3. Ryan Fox -3

T4. Jacob Solomon -2 (F)

T4. Scottie Scheffler -2

T4. Si Woo Kim -2

T4. Mac Meissner -2

T4. Paul Barjon -2

07:53 PM BST

Fowler rescues a par to stay in the lead

It’s a peach of a shot from the bunker on the par-three 4th (his 13th).

He’s shaped it with perfection so it runs within one ball revolution of the hole. To rapturous applause from the LA punters.

07:40 PM BST

Eagle for Viktor Hovland

Hovland gets back into the red after suffering a double-bogey on the 14th and bogey on the 11th.

He’s just eagled the second. (he started on the back-nine) to put him to one-under and five shots back.

07:38 PM BST

Hole-in-one klaxon!

Matthieu Pavon with a hole-in-one on the par three 15th!

The 30-year-old Frenchman is playing in only his third US Open.

His tee shot lands a few yards past the hole, and he judges the back spin with perfection, allowing the ball to dribble into the hole.

07:29 PM BST

Rickie Fowler has moved back to five-under, one shot ahead of Xander Schauffele at the top

Seven birdies so far after 11 holes for the leader.

Justin Rose, who Fowler is playing with, is having a howler. The Englishman is 12 shots behind Rickie on seven-over par...

Rickie Fowler - Shutterstock/ETIENNE LAURENT

07:19 PM BST

Forgiving?

There are currently 34 players at level-par or better, so not as harsh a set-up as previous US Opens?

07:16 PM BST

Scottie moves to one-under

07:02 PM BST

So much for sunny Californian skies

It’s overcast in La La Land today...

Of the big names out on the course Scottie Scheffler (who if he gets his putter working will be hard to beat) is level through nine, Jon Rahm is also level (through eight) and Justin Rose five-over, yep five-over, (through nine).

There are five on three-under and they include Rickie Fowler.

06:33 PM BST

Another major and yet more power plays

By Greg Wilcox

Can anyone remember the last major when all the talk was dominated about events outside the rope rather than the shots inside it? No? Nor me...

Once again we head into one of the big four tournaments with the power plays between the PGA Tour and LIV/Saudi Arabia’s PIF seemingly the focus of everyone’s attention. As far as soap opera’s go the latest bombshell — that the PGA Tour and PIF will merge and that, as it stands, no one seems overly sure what this arrangement will look like — was certainly a pretty good one. It had all the elements of surprise that would grace any day-time drama, but has once again illustrated that the game of golf could well do with getting its house in order sooner rather than later.

Anyway, as I type play is under way at the ultra-exclusive Los Angeles Country Club (so exclusive it makes Augusta look like your local municipal, nine-hole pitch and putt...) and, hopefully, focus can, for four days at least, be on birdies, bogeys and title charges.

As ever there will be the usual PGA-LIV subplots — once again Brooks Koepka seems to be the rebels’ best bet of reminding everyone their Saudi-funded league is more than a extremely well-paid exhibition hits-and-giggles affair — but taking place on a largely unknown course and with the usual USGA set up of penal rough and lightning-fast greens the action will hopefully take centre stage.

Four weeks ago Koepka’s win at the US PGA Championship felt timely, even if it wasn’t the trigger for the unexpected rapprochement, and he’s more than happy for the current upheaval to continue.

“The more chaotic things get, the easier it gets for me,” Koepka said as he, like all the other big-name players, was slammed with questions about the uncertain future of golf. “Everything starts to slow down and I am able to focus on whatever I need to focus on while everybody else is dealing with distractions, worried about other things.”

In many ways, this year’s US Open feels a lot like last year. When the tournament came a mere week after LIV’s first tournament and with rumours swirling about who might defect next.

Anyway, whatever the machinations and jibes off the fairways we can but hope for entertainment on them. Stay here for all the action from LA.