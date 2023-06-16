Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele card 62 for lowest score in US Open history

Rickie Fowler leads with Xander Schauffele and they are the first to card 62 in the 123-year history of the US Open - AP

Full US Open leaderboard from the Los Angeles Country Club

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

By James Corrigan in Los Angeles

On any normal opening day of a US Open, Rory McIlroy’s 65 would have seen him topping the leaderboard and have his many admirers believing that the Northern Irishman is on his way to breaking his nine-year void.

However, this was anything but normal. This was historic.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele equalled the lowest score ever in the majors with a pair of 62s. After 128 years of the American majors, the duo went lower on US soil than any golfer has before.

Fowler’s eight-under magnificence was the first to equal Branden Grace’s major record, posted in the third round in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, when the South African became the first to break 63 in the Big Four. Nobody had ever before made 10 birdies in a single round at the US Open.

In truth, these were benign conditions on a LA Country Club layout so much more forgiving than the traditionally arduous US Open test, but this was still a wonderful and popular performance by a 34-year-old who last September dropped to a career-low 185th and who less than five months ago was still outside the world’s top 100.

The former world No 4 has fought his way back into the top 50 and is now threatening to climb yet higher. Having not even qualified for the last two US Opens, he is intent on hurtling himself into the Ryder Cup with his first victory in more than four years.

On Wednesday, Fowler bizarrely claimed that he was ready to invest into Leeds United - he is a friend of the San Francisco 49ers owner who has recently taken over the club last month relegated from the Premier League - but as soon as the golf began, the darling of the American galleries made the headlines for more orthodox reasons. Hollywood loves a comeback.

“It’s definitely been a tough period and I was in that situation for a lot longer than you’d ever want to be,” Fowler said. “But it makes it so worth it having gone through that and being back where I am now. This was a great day and I feel I am getting back to where I was in 2014 [when he finished in the top five in all four majors].”

“Great” but not unmatched. The US Open waits more than a century for a 62 and then two arrive in 20 minutes. Schauffele is something of a specialist in this major having finished in the top 10 in his first five national championships - the first to do so since Bobby Jones in 1924. His tie for 14th last year - in his sixth appearance - was sloppy by his standings, but here the world No 6 returned to the groove, with eight birdies and no bogeys.

Rory McIlroy is three shots off the pace after an impressive first day in Los Angeles - GETTY IMAGES

“It’s not really what you expect playing a US Open, but monkey see, monkey do,” Schauffele said. “I was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard and glad he was just in front of me because I was saying to myself ‘if he can do it, why can’t I?’. The sun didn’t come out and it was misting this morning, so I’d say the greens held a little bit more moisture than anticipated. But you just wait until this place firms up. It’s going to be nasty.”

Certainly the US Golf Association will not take kindly to this sea of red figures, with more than a fifth of the 156-strong field under par. This is LACC’s first major and after decades of intense privacy it was as if the club in the middle of Beverly Hills was determined to make all feel welcome. Fowler and Schauffele are just two clear, with afternoon starters Dustin Johnson, the 2016 champion, and another American in Wyndham Clark on six-under.

Story continues

McIlroy was also in that late wave and despite his bogey on the 18th - his only blemish of the day - he should and will be thrilled with his five-under effort that put him into a tie for fourth with Brian Harman.

At the very least, this could be a turning point in the season for world No 3. McIlroy’s ball-striking is the best it has been all year. He missed only one fairway and only one green in regulation and showed no sign of the two-way miss that has blighted his game as he outscored his playing partner Brooks Koepka by six shots.

Koepka won the US PGA last month and was many experts’ idea of the favourite here, but for this Thursday at least he had to battle in the shadows of McIlroy.

McIlroy’s highlight in a round featuring six birdies was probably his tee-shot on the 258-yard par-three seventh where he hit it to two feet. The point is, McIlroy can conjure sumptuous strikes even when off-form and, on this occasion, it was his all-round control that stood out.

He will return on Friday morning aware that the challenge will get increasingly severe. But play like this and nothing should be considered beyond McIlroy.

03:07 AM

As it stands – the leaderboard

T1: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele -8

T3: Wyndham Clark, Dustin Johnson -6

T5: Brian Harman, Rory McIlroy -5

Then there are six players on -3.

03:03 AM

McIlroy also overcooks it on the 18th, bogey finish

He ends up in the thick rough to the left of the green from his second. And he can’t get it out with his third. It’s too tight, and it’s sitting down even further. He rescues it with his fourth, and finishes with a bogey-putt from five yards to go into the club house on -5, three shots off the lead.

02:55 AM

DJ drops a shot on the final hole after finding the 18th bunker off the tee

It’s his one and only bogey of the round and he goes in on 64, two shots off the leaders.

02:48 AM

DJ overcooks his tee shot on the 9th

He ends up in the 18th bunker, but recovers well, his bunker shot reaching the green, landing five yards from the hole.

He’ll miss out on the chance to go joint first and join the record breakers, but he’ll only be a shot or two off the leaders with three rounds still to play.

02:37 AM

Dustin Johnson goes to -7

He birdies the par-five 8th and will have a chance to join Fowler and Schauffele on the par-three 9th. They both parred this one.

02:28 AM

DJ has just made the green in two

On the par-five 537-yard 8th. He’s going to have an eagle shout. If he gets it, he’d tie the lead with Fowler and Schauffele.

02:24 AM

McIlroy's approach on the 16th

After a 370 yard drive he pulls up short with the approach – I think he deployed a sand-wedge there. That’s his first missed green today.

02:19 AM

Clark with an excellent end to his round

A long birdie putt on the 18th, which he sinks. He posts a 64 to go into the clubhouse two shots behind Fowler and Schauffele, and level third with McIlroy and Johnson.

An opening 64 would give Wyndham Clark the #USOpen lead...



...in almost every year but this one! pic.twitter.com/Dhpg8RwQae — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 16, 2023

02:14 AM

McIlroy moves to within two shots of Fowler and Schauffele

He bags the birdie putt on the par-three 15th.

Matsuyama also birdies in the group.

02:08 AM

Rory moves onto the 124-yard par-three

It’s the 15th. The wind takes his tee shot a little right, but he pulls it back with a string. A four-yard putt for birdie to come.

02:04 AM

Dustin Johnson is in sole third place now

After Clark bogeys the 17th following a poor tee-shout on the 520-yard par four.

01:57 AM

DJ joins Clark on -6

His sixth birdie of the round, an easy five-footer and he’s got three holes left to play. No bogeys for the 2016 champion.

01:46 AM

Clark moves to -6

Clark with a birdie putt on the 16th, putting him on third place solo.

In the two previous US Opens he’s played in, he’s not made the cut. He’s well on course for doing so this time round – and now has a serious shout at the championship.

Wyndham Clark - Shutterstock/ERIK S LESSER

01:43 AM

DJ moves into joint third

DJ on the 5th with a birdie putt – and he makes it! He’s swinging great, staying low-key and now tied with McIlroy, Clark and Harman on -5.

01:34 AM

Harman with a long putt for par

On the 13th. He misses and picks up his first bogey of the day, putting him back to -5.

01:31 AM

McIlroy tugs it into the rough on the 13th

He’s only missed one fairway before this – and he’s landed in the thick rough here. He’ll be hitting his approach into a green that looks pretty level but actually has a severe left-to-right slope. Let’s see how he plays this. It could be his toughest hole yet.

01:22 AM

McIlroy misses the birdie read on the 12th

It’s a wicked right-to-left here. He’s aiming wildly right, but it doesn’t turn quite enough. He ends a couple of revolutions past the hole. Another par for Rory then, and he’ll remain on -5.

01:17 AM

DJ making a move

Dustin Johnson sneaks into fifth (-4) with a birdie on the 3rd. We haven’t seen much from him, but he’s crafted his way into the advanced chasing pack with six holes to play.

Dustin Johnson - AP/Marcio J. Sanchez

01:13 AM

Browne Jr with an excellent recovery out of the heavy grass

Browne Jr (e) on the 10th, he hacks the ball out of the thick grass and rolls it with precision into the hole for a birdie. Lovely recovery.

01:10 AM

Another par for McIlroy

He’s through 11 on -5, keeping a clean scorecard on the back nine, but his charge has slowed.

01:08 AM

Harman (-6) with a birdie putt on the 12th

He’s aiming way to the right – and he’s not far off at all in his bid to move to -7, one off the clubhouse leaders.

01:00 AM

Mickelson's long-ranger

Two in a row!@PhilMickelson is making his way up the #USOpen leader board, now tied for 7th. pic.twitter.com/lZZnrf9d6e — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2023

12:57 AM

McIlroy with a six-iron off the tee of the 11th

It’s a downhill par three this, 290-yards and with a spectacular view of downtown LA in the distance. He aims right trying to hit the draw. He lands on the green, but pulls up short.

Matsuyama’s come well-short and he’s landed in the bunker.

12:50 AM

Take a bow, Phil

Two birdies in a row, this on the 4th (his 13th).

Left-to-right read on the green, it’s a 20-yarder, and he buries it. This moves him into the busy chasing pack of players on -3.

Phil Mickelson - Shutterstock/ETIENNE LAURENT

12:44 AM

The leaderboard

T1: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele -8

3: Brian Harman -6

T4: Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy -5

5: Harris English -4

Then there are six players on -3.

12:41 AM

Harman birdies the 10th to go to -6

He’s just two of the lead now, with eight holes still to play.

12:35 AM

Clark sinks his birdie putt on the 12th

He returns to join McIlroy and Harman (-5). I’d be surprised if one of these doesn’t join the clubhouse leaders on -8. It’s a low-scoring US Open round this one.

12:33 AM

Koepka ends his front-nine with two recovery holes

He birdies the ninth. Back-to-back birdies for this year’s 2023 PGA Championship winner, putting him on one-over after nine.

12:30 AM

Rory on the 9th now

He pulls out his six-iron on the par-three 171-yard 9th. Lands it middle of the green, 10 yards-or-so from the hole.

Turning right-to-left, up the hill. Just pulls left of the hole. One yard out. Par putt to come.

Schauffele and Fowler played this as their last hole – which they both parred.

12:20 AM

Koepka (-2) gets a shot back on the 8th

He needed that. He’s had a rough start, posting three bogeys and not one birdie before this.

12:17 AM

McIlroy joins Harman in third (-5)

McIlroy with an eagle putt on the 8th, straight up the hill, just where you want to be. He gets within a foot of the hole and sinks the birdie.

Every green in regulation so far and he’s only missed one fairway. He’s in full flow. Can he keep this up on the more difficult back nine?

Rory McIlroy - Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

12:14 AM

Harman bags himself a birdie on the 8th

He goes to -5 now, going into the par-three 9th in third place, leaving McIlroy and Clark on -4 in joint fourth.

12:12 AM

McIlroy with a fantastic second shot on the 8th

He’s on the attack and makes the green – now with an eagle shout.

Brooks Koepka, meanwhile, whose tee shot landed in almost the same position as Rory’s, drags his approach left and is in the thick Bermuda grass.

12:04 AM

McIlroy starts well on the 8th

McIloy with a three-wood off the tee of the 8th, one of the easier holes, a par-five 537-yarder which many will be disappointed if they don’t walk away with a birdie.

He lands well on the left-to-right camber on the fairway, 241 to the green, no wind. Will he commit and aim for the green on his second shot? It is doable, but you can easily wind up in the Bermuda grass guarding the green.

11:56 PM

McIlory moves to -4

McIlroy makes that one-yarder on the par-three 7th after a glorious low-iron off the tee and moves to -4, joining Clark and Harman who are closing the gap on clubhouse leaders Fowler and Schauffele.

11:52 PM

Cam Smith with an eagle shout

Cam Smith on the 8th for eagle. He just squeezes it left of the hole. He’ll get that in for a birdie to go to -1.

11:48 PM

McIlroy with a cracking tee shot

A Rory McIlroy special on the par three 284-yard hole 7. He lands one yard from the hole. The crowd are loving this.

11:41 PM

Wyndham Clark makes a move

Clark goes to -4 with a birdie on the 16th (his 8th), banging in a 12 yarder.

He’s out of the logjam, moving third behind Fowler and Schauffele who share the lead on -8.

He leaves a pack of seven players who are sharing tied fourth on -3.

11:38 PM

A mis-read from McIlory

He goes right of the hole with his putt, expecting more right-to-left, missing his birdie. He remains, then, on -3.

11:37 PM

Rory with a lovely recovery from the barranca

He drives into the barranca on the left-side of the green of the par-four 330-yard 6th.

The lie doesn’t look good, but he generates good clubhead speed to send the ball out of the thick grass and a few yards from the hole. Onto another birdie chance.

11:30 PM

Reigning champion Matt Fitzpatrick (-1) with some bunker trouble

Fitzpatrick with a long, low bunker shot on the par-three 7th. A lack of crisp contact there and it runs all the way to the other side of the green leaving him with lots of work to do.

Matt Fitzpatrick - AP/Lindsey Wasson

11:20 PM

McIlory is already joint third on -3 after five holes

After a birdie on the 5th. That’s three from five now. It’s a very strong start for the Northern Irishman. Let’s not get carried away just yet, but he’s put himself right in contention.

When he won this tournament in 2011 he posted a first round -6, second round -5, third -3, and fourth -2. The low score on the first round was vital for momentum – and his best round. Mind you, he was well ahead of Jason Day who finished his four rounds on -8.

11:14 PM

Another hole-in-one!

Sam Burns on the par three 15th. The second of the day – and the same hole.

He sends his tee shot in behind the hole, with a tad of spin to tickle it in to go to two-under.

Burns tosses his club up in the air in celebration, his caddy doesn’t even move and barely gives it a glance as it drops inches from him.

11:03 PM

Nick Hardy with a massive right-to-left putt from 20+ yards on the 18th

He carves his way to the hole to pick up a birdie and join the third-place tie (-3).

From downtown Los Angeles! @NickHardy8 moves to -3 with a lengthy birdie at the last. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/AcbzVLn4dw — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2023

11:02 PM

McIlroy's 22-yard putt up the hill on the 4th

A beautiful putt, pulling up just a yard-or-so short.

Matsuyama from a similar position as McIlory. A slightly better line – but he hits it harder and it doesn’t slow down.

Koepka gets out of the bunker to within five yards, but he misses the follow-up leaving him with a bogey putt.

Matsuyama bags his par, level through four. Koepka is in for a bogey (now +2), and Rory gets his par (-2).

10:54 PM

The par-three 4th: 223 yards to the pin which is mid-right today

Matsuyama on the par-three 4th tee box which starts on high, the green far below. He goes for the front of the green.

Rory’s also gone very front, on the fringe of the green.

Koepka opts for a six iron and lands in the right-hand bunker.

10:44 PM

Birdie putt for Rory on the 3rd...

But it’s not to be: he puts a tad too much on it going up the hill, not the first time we’ve seen that done today.

Matsuyama, though, from further out reads the green perfectly, curling his putt from right to left and into the hole for his birdie and recover his dropped shot on the first.

10:38 PM

Alejandro Del Rey smokes this on the 6th

Is that any good? 🤯



A near ace at No. 6. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6e2QJ1QJpz — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2023

10:28 PM

Back-to-back birdies for Rory

He sinks his 10-yarder on the 2nd in this small valley where the green lies which is protected from the wind.

10:25 PM

Rory's leathered it again

Back-to-back longest drives on the 1st and 2nd for Rory.

His second shot on the par-four 2nd land well, 10 yards or so off the hole on the right of the green.

Rory McIlroy - Getty Images/Sean M. Haffey

10:20 PM

The breeze is up to about a two-club wind now

A tougher test for these later players.

10:18 PM

Prodigious hits for Koepka and Rory off the second tee box

Rory went first and belted it past those left-side fairway bunkers.

Brooks wasn’t to be shown up and matched it.

Expecting a longest-drive contest between these two tonight.

10:14 PM

Phil's started well: two-under after his first four holes

10:12 PM

Rory opens his birdie account

Straight off the bat.

10:12 PM

Up to 22 celsius in LA now

It’s warmer out there now with the morning mist burning off long ago. These greens are going to play quicker than they were for the likes of Fowler, Schauffele, and DeChambeau. A slightly different challenge for these late starters.

The last groups will be off in 15 minutes:

1st: Christian Cavaliere, Alex Schaake, Austen Truslow

10th: Kyle Mueller, Jordan Gumberg, (a) Bastien Amat (Fra)

10:08 PM

Another big grouping to keep an eye on

Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, and Jordan Spieth, who have just gone off on from the 10th.

10:05 PM

Rory's made the green in two on the par-five first

Strong start from the Northern Irishman. Eagle putt chance to come.

09:59 PM

Off goes McIlroy

A monster drive which runs and runs. He splits the middle of the fairway, picking up his tee quickly, looking relaxed.

Koepka and Matsuyama, his paying partners, have left themselves with some work to do, landing in the left-hand fairway bunkers.

09:55 PM

Breaking the 62

South African Branden Grace was previously the only player to card a 62 at a major, accomplished in the third round of the 2017 Open Championship.

Six players had shot a round of 63 in the US Open’s 123-year history: Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Weiskopf, Vijay Singh of Fiji, Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood of England.

Both Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler are California natives in search of the first major titles of their careers.

09:53 PM

Xander Schauffele speaks with Sky Sports

It’s a great start, hit a lot of really good shots. I was playing really good golf so I thought I might as well just chase him. It was kind of misting this morning. The course probably just played a little bit more soft than people were expecting. We could putt a bit more aggressively.

Xander Schauffele - Getty Images/Richard Heathcote

09:48 PM

Current leaderboard: Fowler and Schauffele share a comfortable lead

T1 Rickie Fowler -8

T1 Xander Schauffele -8

T3 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T3 Scottie Scheffler -3

T3 Si Woo Kim -3

T3 Paul Barjon -3

They are followed by four players on -2.

09:42 PM

Rory McIlroy tees off in a few minutes

He’ll know he’ll be going in eight shots off the pace, but will surely be rubbing his hands at what is possible today.

09:41 PM

Another 62: Schauffele matches Fowler's record-breaking round

He holds his nerve to get the par.

09:40 PM

Schauffele bottles his 61 attempt

He pulls up well short with his putt. A lot of frustration shown on his face.

09:38 PM

Rickie Fowler speaks with Sky Sports

Close to a dream start in a way. Wasn’t swinging great coming into the week, had some work to do Tuesday, Wednesday. It’s always great here. It’s always fun to be back in southern California. I wasn’t exactly sure what the number was and I really didn’t see a scoreboard on the back-nine. I was just trying to keep moving forward, making good swings and putts. I feel like we’re doing a great job of managing what we have week-to-week. Understanding what we have, or what we don’t have that day or that week. Management is the big thing. You can’t win it on Thursday, but you can definitely lose it. This is just getting out the gate.

09:32 PM

Schauffele off the tee on the 9th

It’s a tricky par-three this, the hole is tucked in on the left side of the green.

He’s over the pin with a closer birdie-putt shot at the 61 than Fowler before him.

09:26 PM

Schauffele is flying too, -8 going into the final hole

He’s just got another birdie to join Fowler at the top.

Can Schauffele be the man to get the first 61 in men’s major championship history? He will do if he beats par on the par-three 9th.

Tied at the top! @XSchauffele moves into a share of the lead at -8. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/6TtvMiLi02 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2023

09:17 PM

Fowler is the the first man to shoot a 62

After 123 US Open Championships.

Ten birdies, two bogeys for a new US Open record 62, one off the course record.

No player has ever made 10 birdies in a #USOpen round.



Until now. pic.twitter.com/XejwLmr7A9 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2023

09:15 PM

Fowler misses the 61

He has a run at it, pulls left, but now has a serious shout at getting that elusive 62, ending two yards from the hole.

09:09 PM

Fowler has taken his tee shot on the 9th (his 18th)

And he just makes the wide edge of the green, narrowly avoiding the bunker.

Two putt this and he’s secured the first 62 in US Open history.

09:06 PM

Fowler is on fire

Rickie has recovered it on the 8th (his 17th), following his wayward tee shot to nail his birdie to go to eight-under and back to a two-shot lead over Schauffele.

He heads to the 9th, his last hole:

Par gives him the first 62 in US Open history (more than 47,000 rounds played all-time).

Birdie gives him the first 61 in men’s major championship history.

When you're hot, you're hot 🔥



10 birdies today for @RickieFowler and he is alone at -8. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/5oJlbWK6NV — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2023

09:02 PM

Bryson DeChambeau speaks with Sky Sports after finishing his round (-3)

You’ve got to hit fairways, you’ve got to hit greens, you’ve got to make putts. It’s a great test of golf, there are so many unique holes out there. A lot of risk-reward at this golf course. Trying to hit it in the fairway is a key part of my game now. Now it’s just about getting to 2018 when I played at my best, struck at my best. [I] don’t have my full a-game right now, but that’s why I’m going back to practice and have been practicing hard all week.

08:58 PM

Bryson is our new clubhouse leader

He’s carded a very respectable 67, three-under and only behind Fowler (-7), Schauffele (-6), and Scheffler (-4) who will be finishing their rounds in the next half hour.

Bryson DeChambeau - AP/George Walker IV

08:55 PM

Rickie Fowler is in a spot of trouble on 8th (his 17th)

He’s on a very hard lie in a dried up creak with a bridge to his left and a couple of trees in his line of sight blocking the green.

He goes for the narrow gap between the trees and the bridge, his club clattering into stones and all sorts of debris on impact.

He’s held his nerve and he’s safely through to the fairway. This is a par five, so he’ll still have a birdie shout.

Rickie Fowler - AP/Lindsey Wasson

08:49 PM

Bryson DeChambeau hits the drain cover on nine

“Worst shot of the day,” the mic picks up as the he turns away from the shot.

The 2020 US Open winner is currently fourth on three-under on his final hole of his first round.

08:45 PM

Rahm on the sixth

He’s not happy with his tee-shot on the 6th (his 14th), acting out breaking his club with his knee.

But, he gets a lucky bounce and is onto this very dry-looking fairway.

08:40 PM

Monster putt from Max Homa on the 15th

08:33 PM

Fowler heading for a record number of US Open birdies as he extends his lead

Scheffler with a birdie on the 15th to move to third on three-under.

Jason Day also picks up a birdie on the 6th (his 15th), although he’s way back on three-over.

As does Day’s playing partner Fowler, who moves to seven-under now. He’s making this course look easy. Nine birdies for the 2018 Masters runner-up.

08:27 PM

Fowler watch

On the 6th, the hole with the elevated green from the fairway, he punts to within a few yards of the hole from 51 yards, stopping dead on the green. He won’t be disappointed with that.

08:19 PM

Rahm holds his nerve

Level par after 13 holes.

08:18 PM

Rahm looks to get his account into gear

But he’s ran past the hole. Some work needed to rescue this now.

Schauffele is playing with him and has saved par after going very wide off the tee, only just making the green.

08:11 PM

Jon Rahm

He’s on the par-three 4th. Fully-committed with a good line off the tee, landing on the front edge of the green and stopping pretty much dead. A pretty easy two-putt... could he putt that for one? He’s level par after 12 holes played.

07:59 PM

Hovland motors to two-under after a bumpy start in the front-nine

A par, eagle and birdie on the back-nine, 12 holes through.

Cool as you like from Viktor Hovland as he holes out for eagle 😎 pic.twitter.com/E3LQWjgd7w — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) June 15, 2023

07:57 PM

The leaderboard – as it stands

1. Rickie Fowler -6

2. Xander Schauffele -5

3. Ryan Fox -3

T4. Jacob Solomon -2 (F)

T4. Scottie Scheffler -2

T4. Si Woo Kim -2

T4. Mac Meissner -2

T4. Paul Barjon -2

07:53 PM

Fowler rescues a par to stay in the lead

It’s a peach of a shot from the bunker on the par-three 4th (his 13th).

He’s shaped it with perfection so it runs within one ball revolution of the hole. To rapturous applause from the LA punters.

07:40 PM

Eagle for Viktor Hovland

Hovland gets back into the red after suffering a double-bogey on the 14th and bogey on the 11th.

He’s just eagled the second. (he started on the back-nine) to put him to one-under and five shots back.

07:38 PM

Hole-in-one klaxon!

Matthieu Pavon with a hole-in-one on the par three 15th!

The 30-year-old Frenchman is playing in only his third US Open.

His tee shot lands a few yards past the hole, and he judges the back spin with perfection, allowing the ball to dribble into the hole.

07:29 PM

Rickie Fowler has moved back to five-under, one shot ahead of Xander Schauffele at the top

Seven birdies so far after 11 holes for the leader.

Justin Rose, who Fowler is playing with, is having a howler. The Englishman is 12 shots behind Rickie on seven-over par...

Rickie Fowler - Shutterstock/ETIENNE LAURENT

07:19 PM

Forgiving?

There are currently 34 players at level-par or better, so not as harsh a set-up as previous US Opens?

07:16 PM

Scottie moves to one-under

07:02 PM

So much for sunny Californian skies

It’s overcast in La La Land today...

Of the big names out on the course Scottie Scheffler (who if he gets his putter working will be hard to beat) is level through nine, Jon Rahm is also level (through eight) and Justin Rose five-over, yep five-over, (through nine).

There are five on three-under and they include Rickie Fowler.

06:33 PM

Another major and yet more power plays

By Greg Wilcox

Can anyone remember the last major when all the talk was dominated about events outside the rope rather than the shots inside it? No? Nor me...

Once again we head into one of the big four tournaments with the power plays between the PGA Tour and LIV/Saudi Arabia’s PIF seemingly the focus of everyone’s attention. As far as soap opera’s go the latest bombshell — that the PGA Tour and PIF will merge and that, as it stands, no one seems overly sure what this arrangement will look like — was certainly a pretty good one. It had all the elements of surprise that would grace any day-time drama, but has once again illustrated that the game of golf could well do with getting its house in order sooner rather than later.

Anyway, as I type play is under way at the ultra-exclusive Los Angeles Country Club (so exclusive it makes Augusta look like your local municipal, nine-hole pitch and putt...) and, hopefully, focus can, for four days at least, be on birdies, bogeys and title charges.

As ever there will be the usual PGA-LIV subplots — once again Brooks Koepka seems to be the rebels’ best bet of reminding everyone their Saudi-funded league is more than a extremely well-paid exhibition hits-and-giggles affair — but taking place on a largely unknown course and with the usual USGA set up of penal rough and lightning-fast greens the action will hopefully take centre stage.

Four weeks ago Koepka’s win at the US PGA Championship felt timely, even if it wasn’t the trigger for the unexpected rapprochement, and he’s more than happy for the current upheaval to continue.

“The more chaotic things get, the easier it gets for me,” Koepka said as he, like all the other big-name players, was slammed with questions about the uncertain future of golf. “Everything starts to slow down and I am able to focus on whatever I need to focus on while everybody else is dealing with distractions, worried about other things.”

In many ways, this year’s US Open feels a lot like last year. When the tournament came a mere week after LIV’s first tournament and with rumours swirling about who might defect next.

Anyway, whatever the machinations and jibes off the fairways we can but hope for entertainment on them. Stay here for all the action from LA.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.