US Open 2023 live: Latest updates from the second round

Rory McIlroy walks from the 18th green during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

05:19 PM

Clark (-8) into the share of the lead

On 14, Wyndham Clark has just managed a brilliant up and down for birdie to join the leaders on eight-under-par. Brilliant play by Clark.

05:13 PM

McIlroy's birdie

05:09 PM

McIlroy (-5) responds with birdie

After just dropping a shot, McIlroy sinks a brilliant left-to-right long-range putt to move back to five-under-par.

Rory McIlroy plays a second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open - Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

05:02 PM

DJ up to -3

It’s how you bounce back from adversity and Johnson has done just that. After the horrendous quadruple bogey, he gets a birdie on the next hole to move to three-under-par.

04:51 PM

McIlroy drops to -4

McIlroy cannot sink that putt and he drops his first shot of the day. He is now on four-under-par.

04:50 PM

McIlroy in trouble off the tee

On his second hole of the day (the 11th) McIlroy’s tee shot goes right and he is left with an awful lie right next to a bunker. His second shot is a good effort from where he was but he has got work to do to save par.

04:45 PM

DJ quadruple bogey

Absolute disaster for Johnson. A hole full of terrible shots results in a quadruple bogey. He drops from six-under to two-under-par

Dustin Johnson watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club - Harry How/Getty Images

04:38 PM

McIlroy (-5) misses birdie putt but Koepka (E) takes his

McIlroy has a chance on his first hole of the day (the 10th) to make birdie but that putt was never going in. He stays at -5. Koepka does sink his birdie putt and moves to even par.

04:36 PM

DJ in trouble

Johnson’s tee shot at the second misses the fairway to the left. From the rough, DJ gets himself into more trouble with his second shot where he is going to have to take a drop. It looks very likely he will drop at least one shot here. From the drop his next shot overshoots the green and he is going to drop multiple shots.

The barranca bites back.



04:34 PM

Koepka and McIlroy set up birdie chances

Having teed off on the 10th hole, Koepka’s second is roughly 117 yards away and his iron is right on the money. Good opportunity for a birdie. McIlroy follows that up from the same distance with a good shot of his own. Birdie putt to come, McIlroy’s will be from slightly further away.

04:31 PM

We all know how that feels!

04:28 PM

Mickelson back to -1

After bogeying the first, Mickelson responds with a birdie on three to return to one-under-par

04:28 PM

McIlroy (-5) and Koepka (+1) tee off

Big group are teeing off now as McIlroy, Koepka and Matsuyama get their second rounds underway. 2017 and 2018 US Open champion Koepka and 2011 champion McIlroy drill their opening tee shots down the fairway. Former Masters champion Matsuyama also hits his tee shot onto the fairway

Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy on the 11th green during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club - Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

04:21 PM

DJ stays at -6

Johnson has a birdie on the first green for birdie but he cannot sink it. He remains at six-under-par and two shots behind the leaders.

Dustin Johnson lines up a shot on the seventh green during the first round of the 2023 US Open - Caroline Brehman/Shutterstock

04:12 PM

Niemann to -2

04:08 PM

Mickelson stays at even par

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club - Matt York/AP

Mickelson looks to get back to -1, but his long-range putt just misses the hole. The US Open is still the only major he has not won. He has however finished runner-up in this tournament six times.

04:06 PM

DJ tees off

The 2016 US Open champion Dustin Johnson is getting his second round underway. His tee shot misses the fairway to the right and ends up in the rough. Remember DJ starts his second round on six-under-par, two shots off the lead.

03:56 PM

Clark (-7) one shot off the lead

Clark does birdie his first hole of his second round to move to seven-under-par and is now just one shot behind the leaders. Great start for the world number 32.

Wyndham Clark smiles after his birdie on the 18th green during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club - Andrew Redington/Getty Images

03:52 PM

Longest putt so far at the 2023 US Open

Brent Grant, who is currently at +2, has just sunk this huge putt! A mere 61 feet!

From 61 feet away...



03:50 PM

Clark (-6) underway

Wyndham Clark, who is currently world number 32 and in a tie for third on six-under-par, has just teed off and played a couple of lovely shots to put himself in contention for a birdie to move to -7.

03:48 PM

Mickelson in trouble at the first

On the par five first, Mickelson finds the bunkers. His putt for par drifts wide of the hole so it will be a bogey on the opening hole for the American. He drops back to even par.

03:37 PM

Fowler's return to a former coach

Rickie Fowler hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club - Kiyoshi Mio/Reuters

Rickie Fowler, who has a share of the lead after round one, has returned to former coach Butch Harmon and he sung his praises after his round yesterday.

“Butch is great, just his voice and having him in your corner. He has been around and seen a lot and been around so many great players. He’s coached so many guys to reach, I would say, their potential. I feel like he’s a very good golf and life coach.

“He can be technical and mechanical if needed, but he understands the playing and the mental side. Just tells you something to give you a little confidence to go out there and just go play golf and keep it simple. That’s been one of the big things has been me getting back to playing golf.”

03:31 PM

Stat attack

Rickie Fowler is the only player in US Open history with two rounds of seven-under or better (2017, Round 1). His 10 birdies yesterday also ties the most in a round in US Open history (Justin Thomas, 2017 Round 3).

Between 2017 and 2022, Rory McIlroy’s scoring average in the opening round of majors was 72.45 and a combined +27. Since the 2022 Masters, he is a combined -18 in opening rounds of majors, with a scoring average of 67.67.

03:28 PM

Sky Sports' Wayne Riley on McIlroy's hopes this weekend

“Slipping under the radar is great for Rory McIlroy. He won his US Open [in 2011] by eight shots! Here we’ve got wide fairways and who would you want to drive it off the tee with wide fairways? It’s McIlroy.

“Yesterday he was unbelievable. I really rate his chances - if he can drive it like the way he did yesterday. Look out everyone else.”

03:21 PM

Sky Sports' Wayne Riley on the low scoring yesterday

“I don’t know whether I like it or not. It’s a US Open and a US Open comes with a huge reputation. That was knocked down yesterday. Shooting two eight-under-pars is unheard of.

“You come to a US Open and you expect a stern test to say the least. It’s the toughest set ups out for the four major championships - usually. I didn’t expect that.”

03:20 PM

DJ amongst the early frontrunners

In a tie for third on six-under-par is Dustin Johnson. He finds himself just a couple of shots off the lead and he admitted after his round yesterday that the course played really well.

“The golf course is in perfect condition. I really like it. You just have to drive it well or you have no chance.

“The course was set up really nicely. I would imagine the next few days you’re going to see the golf course set up as hard as they want to.”

Dustin Johnson waves after his putt on the sixth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club - Lindsey Wasson/AP

03:16 PM

Positive start for McIlroy

For a notoriously slow starter in the majors, Rory McIlroy’s 65 represents a huge improvement for the Northern Irishman as he looks to end his nine-year wait for a fifth major.

McIlroy made five front-nine birdies, his best effort in majors, on the back of some explosive driving off the tee.

And he played solid golf on the back nine, adding one more birdie before making his only mistake at the 18th - playing an air shot from the greenside rough before making an 11-foot putt to drop just one shot.

Rory McIlroy plays his tee shot on the 18th during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club - Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

03:14 PM

Notable early tee times

Starting on hole one (all times BST)

15:29 P Mickelson (US), P Harrington (Ire), K Bradley (US)

16:02 S Burns (US), D Johnson (US), K Mitchell (US)

16:13 T Finau (US), J Spieth (US), P Cantlay (US)

Starting on hole 10

16:02 C Smith (Aus), S Bennett (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng)

16:13 B Horschel (US), C Kirk (US), B Harman (US)

16:24 B Koepka (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn), R McIlroy (NI)

03:08 PM

Pin locations for round two

03:06 PM

Rickie Fowler's rollercoaster ride

Fowler currently holds a share of the lead after round one on -8. It’s been quite a journey for Fowler, who is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour. He went from a career-high fourth in the world ranking in 2016 all the way down to 173rd just a year ago.

The 34-year-old is one of just four players in history with top-five finishes in all four majors in one season. He failed to qualify for the past two US Opens but marked his return in some style.

Fowler posted top-five finishes in all four majors in 2014 and then claimed two victories on the PGA Tour the following year, helping him reach a career-high of world No 4, then added five more major top-10s between 2017 and 2019 before his game started to decline.

The most recent of his five PGA Tour titles came at the 2019 WM Phoenix Open, with Fowler sliding down the world rankings after inconsistency with his ball-striking in the seasons immediately following golf’s Covid-19-enforced shutdown in 2020.

Fowler failed to qualify for three of the four majors last season, including the US Open after spending the opening day of last year’s contest waiting on the range as an alternate, with a drop to world No 185 one of the reasons behind a return to former coach Butch Harmon.

03:01 PM

Welcome to Day Two

The thick rough and trademark red flags were there, but in many respects Thursday at the Los Angeles Country Club felt distinctly unlike a US Open.

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both shot eight-under par rounds of 62 at the quirky and varied venue, with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson also going low at five and six-under respectively.

Scottie Scheffler is lurking with intent after a three-under 67, and looked more at ease on the greens after his putting problems at Memorial where his ball-striking was imperious. If the World No 1 can match up the two facets of his game, he could still be the player to beat this weekend.

McIlroy’s long game looked in good order on Thursday, only undone by an air-shot from the rough on the 18th which cost him a closing bogey. Much has been made of McIlroy’s relative struggles of late, especially with his wedges, but he went into Sunday at his last two tournaments with a chance to win. Without a major since the 2014 US PGA Championship, McIlroy’s game is clearly not too far away.

Co-leader Schauffele expects the USGA to react to the low scoring.

“It’s not really what you expect playing a US Open, but monkey see, monkey do,” Olympic champion Schauffele said.

“I was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. Glad he was just in front of me. [But] it’s just Thursday. It’s literally just the first day of a tournament. It’s a good start. You just wait until this place firms up. It’s going to be nasty.”

Schauffele has a stack of top five finishes at majors on his CV but is yet to breakthrough with a victory, and this tournament in his native California always looked a presentable opportunity. Schauffele and Fowler’s rounds were the lowest-ever score at a US Open, with Tommy Fleetwood making the most recent of the six previous 63s in the final round in 2018.

