US Open 2023 LIVE: Andy Murray vs Grigor Dimitrov latest score with five other Brits in action

Andy Murray takes on 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov in a blockbuster second round clash on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open this evening.

The former world No 1 beat Corentin Moutet of France in straight sets in round one - which saw the Brit clock up his 200th win at a grand slam event.

Dimitrov, who came through a five-set thriller in the first round, has Murray’s former coaches Dani Vallverdu and Jamie Delgado in his corner but Murray won their last encounter, albeit in 2016.

Elsewhere, there are five other Brits in second-round singles action, with Katie Boulter and Jack Draper on court from 4pm (BST), while Cameron Norrie, Jodie Burrage and Dan Evans are all playing later in the day in New York.

Follow the US Open second round with The Independent - Murray vs Dimitrov is scheduled to start at 5pm (BST). Get the latest Murray vs Dimitrov odds and tips here.

Andy Murray faces Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the US Open on Arthur Ashe (5pm BST)

Murray brought up his 200th Grand Slam win with his first round victory

Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie are also among the five other Brits in action on Thursday

Jodie Burrage takes on second seed Aryna Sabalenka

17:09 , Kieran Jackson

Both men receive a big reception out on Arthur Ashe Stadium court as they make their way to court!

It’s beaming sunshine in New York, perfect playing conditions!

Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score

17:05 , Kieran Jackson

*Boulter 5-7 Wang

That’s the one that got away for Katie Boulter.

She had three set points at 5-4 but failed to convert - and her Chinese opponent has won three games in a row to claim the first set!

Can the British No 1 respond?

17:02 , Kieran Jackson

Andy Murray due on Arthur Ashe any minute now to take on Grigor Dimitrov...

Will we be in for another Murray marathon?

Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

17:01 , Kieran Jackson

Jack Draper has broken again right away at the start of the second set! He’s a set and 2-0 up...

A dream first hour for the 21-year-old...

Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score

17:00 , Kieran Jackson

Boulter 5-6 Wang*

A tough turnaround in no time at all on Court 5 - Wang breaks Boulter to 30 as the Brit nets from the back of the court.

The Chinese player will serve for the first set...

Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score

16:57 , Kieran Jackson

*Boulter 5-5 Wang

So close for Boulter... but we’re back level!

Three set points come and go for the British No 1 on Wang’s serve - she’ll be kicking herself!

Finely poised...

16:55 , Kieran Jackson

We’re just 5 minutes away from Murray and Dimitrov walking out on Arthur Ashe!

Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

16:48 , Kieran Jackson

Draper takes the first set 6-2!

A terrific start from the 21-year-old!

Draper has never beaten the Pole but their previous two matches have gone to final sets...

US Open order of play on Arthur Ashe Stadium

16:45 , Kieran Jackson

From 12pm ET/5pm BST

Andy Murray (GB) v 19-Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) v 17-Madison Keys (USA)

From 7pm ET/midnight BST

1-Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Patricia Maria Tig (ROM) v 3-Jessica Pegula (USA)

Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

16:41 , Kieran Jackson

A dream start for Jack Draper!

He’s 5-1 up against Hubert Hurkacz on Court 12!

Upset brewing?

Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score

16:35 , Kieran Jackson

*Boulter 3-3 Wang

Boulter breaks!

A big “Come on” from the Brit, firing a backhand down the line on break point which Yang can only net.

Back on serve on Court 5.

Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score

16:30 , Kieran Jackson

Boulter 2-3 Wang*

Wang holds comfortably but Boulter stays in touch with a hold of her own, taking control from the back of the court.

Advantage still with the Chinese player in the first set...

Jack Draper vs Hubert Hurkacz latest score

16:22 , Kieran Jackson

An early break for Jack Draper against Hurkacz!

He’s up 2-0 in the first set against the 17th seed...

Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score

16:20 , Kieran Jackson

Boulter 1-2 Wang*

Boulter down two break points and though a big first serve gets her out of trouble to start with, a wild forehand flies out of court and the 29-year-old Chinese player breaks early in the first.

Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score

16:18 , Kieran Jackson

*Boulter 1-1 Wang

Wang holds to 15, seeing out the game with a terrific forehand cross-court winner after the longest rally of the match so far.

It’s going to be a brutal one from the back of the court, me thinks.

Katie Boulter vs Yafan Wang latest score

16:12 , Kieran Jackson

Boulter 1-0 Wang*

Boulter holds serve first up, backing up her powerful first serve with some hard-hitting groundstrokes. ]

Jack Draper is just getting going on Court 12...

US Open 2023 LIVE - Katie Boulter and Jack Draper in action

15:59 , Kieran Jackson

We’re expecting Katie Boulter and Jack Draper to be on court any minute now for their second round matches.

Boulter takes on Chinese player Yafan Wang first up on Court 5 while Draper takes on 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Court 12.

Katie Boulter is through to the US Open second round for the first time (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Great Britain’s Lily Miyazaki lose in second round

15:44 , Kieran Jackson

Miyazaki’s US Open adventure was ended in the second round by Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

The 27-year-old came through three matches to qualify at Flushing Meadows for the first time and then picked up a maiden grand slam win against Margarita Betova in round one.

But the world number 198 found 15th seed Bencic, of Switzerland, too tough a nut to crack as she bowed out 6-3 6-3.

Miyazaki still leaves New York with the consolation prize of having virtually doubled her earnings for the year with a £98,000 pay day for winning her first-round match.

Lily Miyazaki was beaten by 15th seed Belinda Bencic (Manu Fernandez/AP) (AP)

US Open order of play and Thursday’s tennis schedule

15:33 , Kieran Jackson

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

From 12pm ET/5pm BST

Andy Murray (GB) v 19-Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Yanina Wickmayer (BEL) v 17-Madison Keys (USA)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Patricia Maria Tig (ROM) v 3-Jessica Pegula (USA)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM

From 11am ET/4pm BST

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) v 6-Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Jodie Burrage (GB)v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (N)

26-Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (N)

13-Daria Kasatkina (N) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

3-Daniil Medvedev (N) v Christopher O’Connell (AUS)

GRANDSTAND

From 11am ET/4pm BST

M. Mmoh (USA) v J. Isner (USA)

M. Trevisan (ITA) v M. Vondrousova (CZE)-9

G. Monfils (FRA) v A. Rublev (N)-8

O. Jabeur (TUN)-5 v L. Noskova (CZE)

COURT 5

From 11am ET/4pm BST

Y. Wang (CHI) v K. Boulter (GB)

M. Berrettini (ITA) v A. Rinderknech (FRA)

N. Jarry (CHI)-23 v A. Michelsen (USA)

A. Mannarino and A. Rinderknech (FRA) v E. Spizzirri and T. Zink (UZA)

COURT 17

From 11am ET/4pm BST

A. Zverev (GER)-12 v D. Altmaier (GER)

T. Etcheverry (ARG)-30 v S. Wawrinka (SUI)

P. Martic (CRO) v M. Bouzkova (CZE)-31

G. Minnen (BEL) v S. Vickery (USA)

15:30 , Kieran Jackson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the US Open in New York!

Elsewhere, there are five other Brits in second-round singles action, with Katie Boulter and Jack Draper on court from 4pm (BST), while Cameron Norrie, Jodie Burrage and Dan Evans are all playing later in the day in New York.

Action on outside courts begins at 4pm (BST) - Murray vs Dimitrov is scheduled for 5pm (BST).