Rory McIlroy - US Open 2023 leaderboard - Getty Images/David Cannon

Out in two-over, Rory McIlroy played his second nine in five-under to post a 67 to move to eight-under, one off the early clubhouse lead set by American Wyndham Clark. LA Country Club was a tad more difficult than it was on the record-setting first day and McIlroy showed his guts to get over his surprise at the mass of red numbers.

“I didn’t see the scores being as low as they are,” he said. “I think the overcast conditions yesterday combined with that little bit of rain in the morning, I think the course just never got firm at all.

“For me there was the scoring discrepancy from my front nine to the back nine [he started on the 10th]. It feels like a sort of golf course where you try to make your score on the front and then try to hang on on the back.

“I’ve gone through periods over the last few years where I haven’t been patient enough and I’ve taken on too much,” he said. “Even Memorial [two weeks ago] was tough at the weekend and trying to stay patient there. I’ve had some tests recently where you have to display patience, and hopefully those few experiences will help me this weekend.”

