US Open 2023 leaderboard

Xander Schauffele shares the lead with Rickie Fowler, both posting record-breaking rounds of 62 - Getty Images /Richard Heathcote

Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele made history on the opening day of the US Open, recording the lowest score ever in 128 years of the United States majors with a pair of 62s. They also equalled the record lowest score in any major.

Fowler’s eight-under magnificence was the first to equal Branden Grace’s major record, posted in the third round in the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, when the South African became the first to break 63 in the Big Four.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Xander Schauffele soon matched him on the North course at Los Angeles Country Club with an 8-under 62 of his own, making Thursday a most extraordinary day for scoring in the major known as the toughest test in golf.

The tough part was keeping track of their birdies.

“It’s not really what you expect playing a US Open,” Schauffele said. “But monkey see, monkey do. Was just chasing Rickie up the leaderboard. Glad he was just in front me.”