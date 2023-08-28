US Open 2023 results: Iga Swiatek cruises through but Maria Sakkari out

Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur in the final of the 2022 US Open to win the title for the first time

US Open 2023 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 28 August-10 September Coverage: Daily live text and radio commentaries across the BBC Sport website, app, BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Sports Extra

Iga Swiatek began her US Open title defence with an emphatic first-round victory as eighth seed Maria Sakkari fell to a surprising loss.

World number one Swiatek breezed to a 6-0 6-1 win over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in 58 minutes.

Sakkari had a day to forget on Court 17 as she was knocked out by world number 71 Rebeka Masarova of Spain.

Elsewhere, Beatriz Haddad Maia beat 2017 champion Sloane Stephens and Elena Rybakina cruised into the second round.

Rybakina beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-1 despite struggling in the build-up to the tournament with a shoulder injury.

'I was happy on the court' -Swiatek

Swiatek has won both previous meetings with world number 86 Peterson and came through this encounter on Arthur Ashe Stadium in imperious style.

The 22-year-old Pole, who is bidding to win her fifth Grand Slam title, will face Daria Saville of Australia in the second round.

Swiatek said: "I wanted to start the tournament with everything I was focusing on. I was happy to play a great game, with all the pressure and expectations, I was happy on the court.

"I feel like everything that is going on around us is taking away our attention and what we want to achieve with our games and careers.

"I want to remind myself that I want to develop as a player. The numbers and stats don't really matter to me. I'm just trying to focus on my performance."

Sakkari shocked and Rybakina through

Greece's Sakkari became the first top 10 player to fall in the women's draw.

Sakkari raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set but her unseeded opponent Masarova responded in fine fashion to claim a 6-4 6-4 win and hand Sakkari her third consecutive first-round Grand Slam loss.

Story continues

"My level has been poor and I have to do something about that," Sakkari said.

American Stephens, champion in 2017, was beaten by Brazilian 19th seed Haddad Maia 6-2 5-7 6-4 with five breaks traded in a thrilling deciding set on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Haddad Maia, a semi-finalist at the French Open, is through to the second round at Flushing Meadows for just the second time.

There were more routine wins for other seeded players on the opening day.

Victoria Azarenka made light work of Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro in their match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 18th seed, who reached the US Open final in 2012, 2013 and 2020, wrapped up a comprehensive 6-1 6-2 victory over the world 190.

Elsewhere, Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova clinched a 6-4 6-0 win over Storm Sanders of Australia, while 15th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland eased past Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2 6-4.

And unseeded American Danielle Collins, finalist at last year's Australian Open, defeated Linda Fruhvirtova 6-2 6-0.

'Swiatek not the same, so could be Coco's year' - analysis

Despite the impressive start made by Swiatek in her opening match, BBC Sport tennis expert and former British number one Annabel Croft has decided to look beyond the defending champion for this year's winner.

Croft has instead tipped American Coco Gauff, who faces Laura Siegemund in her opening match on day two, to go all the way.

"Iga Swiatek is not looking quite the player she was last year," Croft told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"She's lost to quite a lot of her nearest and dearest rivals - including Coco Gauff, and I think Gauff is looking as if she's ready to go on and win her first Grand Slam title.

"Whether or not she can deal with that emotionally with it being her home Slam, and all the pressure that brings with it, I'm not sure. But with Brad Gilbert on board something feels different about her.

"It feels very wide open. Can Ons Jabeur rebound after that emotional breakdown at Wimbledon which was so painful to watch?

"There's many names you could look at like Aryna Sabalenka, who also hasn't looked quite her best recently, and Elena Rybakina. We've also got Karolina Muchova, who reached the finals of the French Open."