US Open 2023: Dates, draw, order of play and how to watch on TV

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending men's champion - Getty Images/Elsa

The build-up to the US Open is well under way as Novak Djokovic plays in North America for the first time since September 2021.

Djokovic will be in action at this week’s Cincinnati Open, four weeks since losing the Wimbledon final to Carlos Alcaraz. After the travel ban for people entering the US if they are unvaccinated from Covid was lifted in May, Djokovic has arrived in Ohio to compete in the Masters 1000 event as he gears up for Flushing Meadows.

“I really wanted to be in Cincinnati and of course the U.S. Open is around the corner,” Djokovic said.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the tournament, citing a wrist injury.

When does the US Open place?

The US Open starts on August 28 and ends on September 10.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Live coverage

Sky Sports will take over from Amazon Prime Video is broadcast the US Open from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon will present the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Jo Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action will be shown over the two weeks.

How to watch the US Open in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

When is the US Open draw?

The men and women’s draw will be made on August 25.

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4m, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37m and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression to earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Iga Swiatek is the defending women's champion - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Which British players are involved?

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage will be in the main draw for the US Open.

Story continues

Liam Broady, Jan Choinski, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Lily Miyazaki will play in the qualifying tournament.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu will not compete in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden grand slam title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek won her third major title as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

Latest odds

Men’s singles

Carlos Alcaraz 7/5

Novak Djokovic 15/8

Daniil Medvedev 13/2

Jannik Sinner 12/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 5/2

Aryna Sabalenka 11/2

Elena Rybakina 7/1

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.